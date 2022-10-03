Read full article on original website
Mets, Padres battle it out in decisive Game 3
Buck Showalter’s reward for pulling out all the stops for the New York Mets in Game 2 of their National
Santiago Espinal in Blue Jays' Saturday lineup for Wild Card Game 2
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Espinal is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. Our models project Espinal for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Wild Card opener
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will keep the lefty-hitting Marsh out of the lineup against the Cardinals' southpaw. Matt Vierling will start in center field again and hit ninth.
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Brennan is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Brennan for...
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
Taylor Walls sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Walls is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 466 plate appearances this season, Walls...
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) back at Buccaneers practice, 'feels great'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) returned to practice on Thursday. Brady was held out of Wednesday's practice for maintenance, but he returned a day later and answered questions about his shoulder. “Feels great. Thanks for asking. I’ll be there Sunday.” Coming off back-to-back losses, Brady and the Buccaneers are nearly double-digit favorites in Week 5 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
Juan Yepez operating right field in St. Louis' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is batting sixth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yepez will man right field after Lars Nootbaar was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Nola, our models project Yepez to score...
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in Wild Card Game 1
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Brennan will take a seat against the Rays' southpaw. Steven Kwan will move over to left field while Owen Miller works as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field again and bat out of the cleanup spot.
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Saturday 10/8/22
Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and help give you a starting point when you're building lineups. Be sure to also incorporate our great tools into your research process. Whether you're looking for daily projections, the latest starting lineups and weather, or batting and...
MLB・
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
David Peralta sitting for Rays in Game 1 of Wild Card
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians. Peralta will take a seat while Randy Arozarena rolls over to left field and hits third. Manuel Margot will be in right field and hit sixth. Jose Siri will enter the lineup to cover center field and bat ninth.
MLB Betting Guide: Friday 10/7/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
Tyler Naquin left off Mets' Wild Card Series roster
New York Mets outfielder Tyler Naquin is not on the team's roster for the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres. With the return of Starling Marte to the team, Naquin became expendable. He will not be playing this weekend barring an injury to someone currently on the roster.
Alec Burleson left off Cardinals' Wild Card roster
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson did not make the Wild Card roster. The Cardinals opted to bring Nolan Gorman back on board in lieu of Burleson. Lars Nootbaar will start in right field in Game 1 on Friday versus right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies. Albert Pujols will be the designated hitter and bat second.
Darren Waller (shoulder) practices in full for Raiders on Friday
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was a full participant in practice Friday afternoon. After getting in a limited session Thursday, the dynamic tight end was able to go without any limitations on Friday. Since the Raides are playing on Monday Night Football against Kansas City, we still have Saturday's injury report to keep an eye on. But for now, it seems as though he'll be able to suit up.
NFL・
Cameron Brate (concussion) on side Thursday for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) did not participate in Thursday's practice during the portion open to the media. Brate worked off to the side with a trainer as he continues to work through the league's concussion protocol. The Buccaneers will wait to see how Brate is doing on Friday before making a decision on his status for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Cade Otton is next up on the depth chart at tight end for Tampa Bay.
