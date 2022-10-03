Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
Caravan of supplies, meals and workers are heading from Pinellas County Schools to Lee County
LARGO, Fla. — A caravan of supplies, workers and thousands of meals is heading from Largo to Fort Myers, with the goal of getting Lee County schools back open to students as quickly as possible in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Early Thursday morning, Pinellas County Schools sent a...
Pinellas County diaper bank brings thousands of supplies to SW Florida after Ian
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Families affected by Hurricane Ian are getting more help thanks to a diaper bank organization in Pinellas County. Babycycle traveled to Ft. Myers and Arcadia this past week to distribute supplies to those in need. "The devastation is much worse than you can possibly imagine,"...
Superintendent: Sarasota County schools will reopen in phases
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As maintenance teams continue to work around the clock to repair major damage and restore power to Sarasota County schools, district leaders are making a plan to bring students back to the classroom. At a news conference on Tuesday, Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced that the...
wuft.org
In attempt to better reach devasted Sanibel Island, state awards contract to immediately repair causeway
The nearly 16,000-feet transit artery between Sanibel Island and mainland Southwest Florida was severed during Hurricane Ian, and there’s now a plan to reconnect it. In a press conference in Sarasota County on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis stressed the immediacy of repairing the destroyed Sanibel Causeway to bring desperate aid to hurricane-battered residents. The governor announced the Florida Department of Transportation awarded a construction contract on Tuesday to begin temporary repairs with permanent construction planned in the future.
DeSantis: 2 more disaster recovery centers to open in Sarasota, Fort Myers
NOKOMIS, Fla. — Two more disaster recovery centers are coming to Florida to connect people with the resources they need to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Ian. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new centers on Thursday at Pelican Alley Restaurant in Nokomis, which just had its power restored. One...
Clearwater, PSTA finalize transit center deal after decades of discussion
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For all residents living in Clearwater, a deal for a new transit center has been finalized after city leaders and Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority came to an agreement Thursday evening. After more than a decade of discussion and negotiations, Clearwater's City Council was able to vote...
Was your private well impacted by Hurricane Ian? Tips from FDOH-Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents with private wells in Sarasota County should take precaution with their drinking water following Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Health says. Homes impacted by flood waters are urged to be weary of disease-causing organisms that could make their water unsafe to consume. The...
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
Myakka River flooding continues to impact Snook Haven in wake of Ian
VENICE, Fla — Justin Pachota said he's seen two to three inches of water creep into the Snook Haven Restaurant in Venice before. But after Hurricane Ian made landfall last week, at least four feet of water went into the building, Pachota said. He still hasn't been able to get in.
Sanibel Causeway expected to be operational by month's end
Completing immediate repairs will allow first responders access to the island in order to conduct their ongoing life and safety missions.
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
Manatee County schools reopen Tuesday after Hurricane Ian blew through area
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
Debris pick-up in Manatee County to begin Friday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Debris collectors will soon be driving across Manatee County picking up storm debris from Hurricane Ian, the county announced. Debris haulers will begin collections in some parts of the county as early as Friday, Oct. 7. The county has been separated into western, northeastern and southeastern service areas for pick-up schedules, the county says. A separate contractor will be responsible for each area and will create the collection routes.
Tampa startup fulfills 'wish list' of supplies for southwest Florida nursing homes
TAMPA, Fla. — A staffing company that helps nursing homes and other senior care facilities is pitching in with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. After seeing the devastation left behind by the storm, Gale Healthcare reached out to nursing homes with extensive damage asking them what they needed. It...
Farmers in Hardee County face obstacles after Hurricane Ian ruins crop
WAUCHULA, Fla. — In Hardee County, there are areas still completely underwater, more than a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. For farmers, the damage was extensive. "Just stuff that's going to take time to put back together," Darin Hughes said. He's the vice president of Krause Services' citrus...
Tampa community runs for fallen police officers
TAMPA, Fla. — Some ran to pay tribute. “I'm here to support the people in blue. Trying to show what support I can for those that make their sacrifices each and every year,” said Larry Moore, one of the almost 2,000 people that signed up to run. Others...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Farm in Myakka City damaged in hurricane and in need of help
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. — People are left picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian. For one farm in Myakka City, it’s been a challenge. The couple who owns and operates Myakka Trail Rides farm lost some animals in the flood waters and a lot of their farm was damaged.
Hurricane Ian damage leads several Venice businesses to close
VENICE, Fla. — Several businesses in Venice have temporarily shut their doors as they make repairs caused by the impacts of Hurricane Ian. One of the managing partners at Tarpon Point Grill and Marina thought the entire restaurant was going to be gone. "We still had power and I...
