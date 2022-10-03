ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
WFAA

Amber Alert ended for two children who went missing in North Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for two siblings. The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, according to the alert. Family members tell WFAA that both suspects are the parents of the children.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police investigating after quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth leaves 4 dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth that left four dead on Friday night. A spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department said that on Oct. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, officers found four victims inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The fourth victim did not survive and died at the hospital.Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that involved drugs. Multiple weapons used in the shooting were found at the scene and have been seized by police.No suspects have been named so far, but witnesses reported that at least one was seen driving away in a grey Dodge Challenger. The investigation is ongoing.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians. Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway. Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

FWPD calls quadruple homicide an attempted robbery involving drugs

FORT WORTH, Texas — Home security video in a quadruple homicide case shows why police suspect it's a botched robbery involving narcotics that turned deadly. It's left the families and community leaders looking for answers and neighbors here concerned about gun violence. Anastasaya Prokhorska moved to the 1200 block...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Crandall community members rally around injured student, family

CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
CRANDALL, TX

