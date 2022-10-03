Read full article on original website
Dallas PD and Fire Rescue announces new location technology meant to help reach exact locations of emergencies more quickly
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue have announced they will begin using the London-based location technology program what3words to respond to incidents and callers faster, according to a news release. what3words...
WFAA
What Opal Lee wants you to know about her Fort Worth day of service
Civil rights icon Opal Lee isn't slowing down. In fact, she's hosting a day of service Saturday.
WFAA
Central Texas suspect arrested after joint efforts uncover meth trafficking ring
TEXAS, USA — A suspected meth trafficking ring was ousted thanks to a joint investigation between Bosque and Hill County, according to the Bosque County Sherrif's Facebook page. After finding out that a suspect lived in Hill County, Bosque police reached out to the police department, according to the...
Four dead following Friday evening shooting in Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader Corey Session is frustrated about the latest homicides in Fort Worth. He calls Friday night's deadly gun violence in the Morningside neighborhood of Fort Worth senseless, and he has concerns about how people will react. "It's nerve-wracking," Session said. "It's really...
Texas man pleads guilty to flying drone loaded with drugs, contraband into Fort Worth correctional center, officials say
TEXAS, USA — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth correctional facility, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested and charged in August...
Meet the North Texas residents who are trying to make their city no longer exist
RENO, Texas — Sometimes it feels as if the smaller a city is, the bigger its politics become. That's certainly the case in one North Texas town, where some of its residents are petitioning to have their city no longer be. The City of Reno is located about 20...
Family and friends gathering to celebrate Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — As family and friends of Atatiana Jefferson continue to wait for justice, many are gathering to remember her and celebrate what she meant to those who knew her. Friday through Sunday, the Atatiana Project will be organizing the third annual "Pull Up For Tay" weekend....
Amber Alert ended for two children who went missing in North Texas
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — An Amber Alert issued for two young children out of Midlothian was ended Friday evening after police found them safe in Joplin, Missouri. The alert was issued Friday afternoon for two siblings. The children were allegedly taken by Alethia Tyson and Scott Welch, according to the alert. Family members tell WFAA that both suspects are the parents of the children.
Fort Worth police arrest two people found with 25,000 fentanyl pills
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested two men Thursday who were attempting to sell about 25,000 pills of fentanyl. A criminal complaint states the two suspects, Melvin Ladrelle Kellough and Atomic Dianthony Greene, were charged with conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The...
Fort Worth police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim...
Dallas County Clerk's Office provides forms for those who need to reclaim property from deed fraud
DALLAS — Editor’s Note: WFAA will air the latest installment of its “Dirty Deeds” series at 10 p.m. Thursday. Every year, there are more than 400,000 documents filed with the Dallas County Clerk’s Office. Some of those documents are forged property deeds transferring ownership to...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth ISD: Homeless man breached girls' school through malfunctioning door
FOX 4 spoke with parents at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy in Downtown Fort Worth about a security breach related to a malfunctioning door that happened back on Aug. 30 that is just now becoming public after media reports. Some parents are angry the school never told them about it.
Police investigating after quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth leaves 4 dead
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in south Fort Worth that left four dead on Friday night. A spokesperson with the Fort Worth Police Department said that on Oct. 7, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in response to a shooting call.When they arrived, officers found four victims inside of a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Three of them were pronounced deceased at the scene and the fourth was rushed to the hospital for treatment.The fourth victim did not survive and died at the hospital.Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery that involved drugs. Multiple weapons used in the shooting were found at the scene and have been seized by police.No suspects have been named so far, but witnesses reported that at least one was seen driving away in a grey Dodge Challenger. The investigation is ongoing.
Dallas serial killer Billy Chemirmir charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS — A man accused of killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area and stealing jewelry and valuables was found guilty of a second capital murder charge by a Dallas County jury Friday. Billy Chemirmir, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in the smothering death of...
Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians. Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway. Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one...
WFAA
Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice
It was one week ago when a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Dallas. The victim's mother is pleading for help in finding those responsible.
everythinglubbock.com
‘The most ridiculous killing’: Man found guilty in murder of Lubbock natives’ son
LUBBOCK, Texas— Two Lubbock parents have finally received closure for their son’s death after his killer was found guilty of capital murder on Wednesday, September 28 in a McKinney courtroom. Phyllis Gant and Steven Gambles Sr. lost their son, Steven Gambles Jr., 32, in July 2021 after he...
Dallas man sentenced to 20 years for human trafficking, 'systematically' brutalizing his victims, officials announce
DALLAS — A Dallas man who called himself “Macknificent” was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for human trafficking, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Tremont Blakemore, 43, was first arrested in September 2018 and later charged in September...
FWPD calls quadruple homicide an attempted robbery involving drugs
FORT WORTH, Texas — Home security video in a quadruple homicide case shows why police suspect it's a botched robbery involving narcotics that turned deadly. It's left the families and community leaders looking for answers and neighbors here concerned about gun violence. Anastasaya Prokhorska moved to the 1200 block...
Crandall community members rally around injured student, family
CRANDALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A weekend car crash has shattered a family but it's bringing together the small town of Crandall. A terrible accident has left a beloved high school student and varsity cheerleader on life support. There's still questions about how the rollover accident happened on Saturday evening. But no one's thinking about that now.Hearts are going out to 16-year-old Peyton Jones who was driving and who, according to her mother, is not expected to survive her injuries. "She was the funny one, she always had a joke or a funny sense of humor," said Makiala Brown.Brown reflected on the seven years...
