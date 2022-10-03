Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln high school will not compete in boys or girls varsity basketball this season, according to the Lincoln Public Schools' Athletic and Activities Department. Lincoln Northwest High School will only play junior varsity, reserve and freshman games during the 2022-23 season. “We have learned valuable...
msuspartans.com
Volleyball Defeated by Nebraska in B1G Home Opener
EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State volleyball team was defeated by No. 3-ranked Nebraska on Thursday night 3-0 (25-18, 25-23, 25-9), in front of a season-best crowd at the Breslin Student Events Center. More than 4,000 Spartan faithful were in attendance to see the Spartans play in their Big Ten home opener.
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost getting hammered on social media following Nebraska's one-point win
Scott Frost’s tenure at Nebraska was known for many things, including losing a lot of one-score games. On Friday night, Nebraska got a one-point victory against Rutgers which is something that has not happened in quite some time. Nebraska fans immediately began dragging Frost on social media for how...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
kfornow.com
Body Found In Clay County Is Believed To Be Missing Columbus Woman
Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus (photo courtesy 1011 NOW) (KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) The body found Wednesday morning east of Harvard, about 90 miles southwest of Lincoln, is believed to be tghat of a missing Columbus woman. 25 year old, Jasmine Garnett had been reported missing since September 16th. Garnett’s...
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
Westside High School student teacher killed in Lincoln crash
A teacher from Westside Highschool was killed in a car crash over the weekend. Ben Lenagh was identified in a statement from the school to parents.
1011now.com
Four men robbed in southwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Four men were victims in a robbery in southwest Lincoln on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, four men, between the ages of 34 and 42, were in a garage near the 1900 block of Southwest 27th Street. At 9:59 p.m., the group was approached by two armed individuals. The unknown suspects were dressed in black and masked.
KSNB Local4
NSP: Foul play suspected after body found in Clay County
HARVARD, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a deceased individual was located Wednesday in Clay County. The body was located Wednesday morning by a citizen working in the area just east of Harvard, along Road 26. The person notified the Clay County Sheriff’s Office of the discovery. The sheriff’s office has since requested that NSP conduct the investigation.
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
6 People in Their 20s Killed After 'Devastating Overnight Crash' in Nebraska: 'Our Hearts Are Heavy'
“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” police wrote in a statement Six people in their twenties died following a "devastating overnight crash" in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to police. The Lincoln Police Department responded to a 911 call around 2:16 a.m. on Sunday alerting them to the crash, police said in a news release. They received the alert from one of the victim's iPhones, which sent over an automatic recording indicating that "the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
1011now.com
Lincoln High cancels school day due to bathroom fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High School cancelled classes on Monday due to a fire that was set in a bathroom trashcan. According to officials, a fire alarm went off at around 1:30 p.m. Staff and students were lead outside until about 2:15 p.m., and the school day was officially cancelled at around 2:25 p.m.
kfornow.com
Tom Lorenz Passes Away
(KFOR NEWS October 3, 2022) Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena, died Saturday morning at a local hospital. He was 65. Lorenz had recently been diagnosed with cancer and was hospitalized due to pain issues earlier this week before his sudden death early Saturday. Lorenz is survived by...
klin.com
Ashland Man Killed In Lincoln Motorcycle Crash
A 23 year old Ashland man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle at South Cotner and ‘O’ Street around 5:45 Wednesday night. “The motorcycle and an SUV were both westbound on ‘O’ Street approaching Cotner Blvd and attempted to merge into the same lane,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
