Cardinals’ Seemingly Storybook Season Gets an Unhappy Ending
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina did their part in Game 2 against the Phillies, but the rest of St. Louis’s bats stayed quiet, sending the pair off into the sunset.
Mets, Padres battle it out in decisive Game 3
Buck Showalter’s reward for pulling out all the stops for the New York Mets in Game 2 of their National
Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) back at Buccaneers practice, 'feels great'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder/finger) returned to practice on Thursday. Brady was held out of Wednesday's practice for maintenance, but he returned a day later and answered questions about his shoulder. “Feels great. Thanks for asking. I’ll be there Sunday.” Coming off back-to-back losses, Brady and the Buccaneers are nearly double-digit favorites in Week 5 at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Wild Card opener
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Phillies will keep the lefty-hitting Marsh out of the lineup against the Cardinals' southpaw. Matt Vierling will start in center field again and hit ninth.
Cardinals bench Dylan Carlson on Saturday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is not starting in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Carlson will take a break after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center field and Juan Yepez was aligned in right. Per Baseball Savant in four at-bats, Carlson has recorded a...
Will Brennan starting for Cleveland Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Brennan is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Tyler Glasnow. Our models project Brennan for...
Isaac Paredes starting Saturday for Tampa Bay in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Paredes is getting the nod at second base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Paredes for...
Austin Nola in Padres' Wild Card Game 1 lineup on Friday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.3...
Taylor Walls sitting for Tampa Bay Saturday afternoon in Wild Card Game 2
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Taylor Walls is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. In Game 2 of the Wild Card Series, Walls is being replaced at second base by Isaac Paredes versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 466 plate appearances this season, Walls...
Josh Bell starting for San Diego Friday night in Wild Card Game 1
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Bell is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order vesus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Bell for 1.0...
Juan Yepez operating right field in St. Louis' Saturday Wild Card Game 2 lineup
St. Louis Cardinals utility-man Juan Yepez is batting sixth in Saturday's Wild Card Game Two contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Yepez will man right field after Lars Nootbaar was moved to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Nola, our models project Yepez to score...
Will Brennan on Guardians' bench in Wild Card Game 1
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Brennan will take a seat against the Rays' southpaw. Steven Kwan will move over to left field while Owen Miller works as the designated hitter and No. 6 batter. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field again and bat out of the cleanup spot.
Raimel Tapia not in Blue Jays' Wild Card Game 2 lineup Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Tapia is being replaced in left field by Whit Merrifield versus Mariners starter Robbie Ray. In 433 plate appearances this season, Tapia has a .265 batting average...
Saints' Michael Thomas (toe) DNP again on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Thomas continues to deal with a toe injury and has been sidelined for both of the Saints' practices this week. He is trending in the wrong direction heading into Friday's practice, which will provide more information. Jarvis Landry (ankle) was limited again.
Curtis Samuel (illness) returns to Washington practice, playing Sunday
Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (illness) will play in Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans. Samuel missed the first two practices of the week, but he returned on Friday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup. Jahan Dotson (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Samuel should see an uptick in routes and targets. Last week, Samuel didn't record a rush attempt for the first time this season and he had season-lows in targets (7), catches (4), and yards (38).
Julio Jones (knee) questionable for Buccaneers in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) is questionable for Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones participated in all three practices this week, so he should be active for Sunday's divisional matchup. The veteran wideout returned from a two-game absence last week and played just 18 snaps before leaving at the beginning of the second half. Cameron Brate (concussion) will not play versus the Falcons, so there will be a few more targets available throughout the offense.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) remains absent for Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) did not practice again on Thrusday. The Lions have a Week 6 bye, so there is an expectation that they will hold St. Brown and D'Andre Swift (shoulder/ankle) out to give them an additional week to heal. D.J. Chark (ankle) made it back to practice on Thursday, so Jared Goff should have at least one weapon back for Week 5 versus the New England Patriots. Either way, T.J. Hockenson (hip) will still be the favorite to dominate targets again if St. Brown is sidelined. Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond are in line for additional snaps and routes again.
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill (quad) limited on Thursday
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the New York Jets. Hill was added to the injury report on Thursday with a quad issue and logged a limited practice. This opens to door for Hill's status for Sunday to be uncertain, but Friday's practice report will provide more information. Stay tuned. Jaylen Waddle (groin) returned to practice on Thursday and was limited.
Giants' Daniel Jones (ankle) limited again on Thursday
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was limited at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 5's game against the Green Bay Packers. Jones was limited again on Thursday as he progresses in his recovery from an ankle injury. Friday's practice report and injury designation will provide more information. Jones'...
Matt Vierling sitting for Phillies on Saturday in Wild Card Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Vierling is being replaced in center field by Brandon Marsh versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 357 plate appearances this season, Vierling has a...
