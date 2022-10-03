Read full article on original website
Zinke Slams Tranel for Supporting the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On a recent Talk Back show, Republican Congressional candidate Ryan Zinke took his Democratic opponent Monica Tranel to task for her enthusiastic support for the recently passed ‘Inflation Reduction Act’. “You know her vision of our country?” asked Zinke. “If you've watched the...
Montana U.S. Attorney Hails Sentences for Elder Fraud and Abuse
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - U.S. Attorney for the State of Montana Jesse Laslovich hailed recent court cases and harsh sentences for those convicted of elder fraud and abuse in the state. In an exclusive interview with KGVO News on Thursday, Laslovich shared the action of U.S. Attorney General Merrick...
Which Montana Cities Made the Best Small Cities In America List?
People are flocking to Montana in droves. We are seeing more and more of them coming here every day. It's because Montana is a great place to live. We have tried to keep it a secret for a long time, but it just doesn't seem to be working for us. The latest survey from Wallet Hub is probably not going to help us out too much. A couple Montana cities have made their "Best Small Cities In America List" for 2022. They judged the criteria on a few categories: affordability, economic health, education and health, quality of life, and safety. The higher the percentile the "better" the city according to them. If a city ranks in the 99th percentile that means it is in the top 1% of small cities in the U.S. You would think that almost all of our small cities would have made the list, but there are only a few.
“Third Places” In Montana, And Why They Matter
There's no denying that Montana is growing as Americans move away from the east and west coasts of the country seeking cheaper housing and employment opportunities. It's put a strain on infrastructure and housing as our biggest cities seem to be bursting at the seams, worsened by the impact of COVID-19.
So, What is Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?
I’ve made it this far into October without eating our entire stash of Halloween candy and that's BIG considering the amount of research I’ve endured to find this answer,. “What is Montana’s Favorite Halloween Candy?”. For years I have seen reports from National wholesaler Candystore.com about the...
Montana Gas Prices Will Rise Significantly in the Coming Weeks
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the startling announcement this week that OPEC will cut oil production by two million barrels a day, the price of gas will rise to an undetermined level in the coming weeks and months. KGVO reached out to Patrick DeHaan, oil analyst for Gas Buddy...
An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping
Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
Not Surprising, Montana Doesn’t Binge Netflix Like Other States
According to a new survey from Techelate, here in Montana, we don't binge the streaming service Netflix as much as other states do. We ranked 39th out of all 50 states plus Washington D.C. in the amount of streaming we watch, racking up 702 hours a year streaming shows. Our neighbors to the east ranked number 50. North Dakotans only binged 662 hours last year, the least amount of Netflix watching than any other state. I think it is because we have so many better things to do. We like to be outside no matter the season. We like to be with our families, camping, boating, hunting, etc.
A Glaring Problem For Montana Drivers
QUICK: Is there a pedestrian waiting to cross the street in this picture?. If you looked twice, that's ok. Hopefully you're not reading this in a moving vehicle. But what if this is what you saw out your windshield at sunset IRL?. With the autumnal equinox behind us in Montana,...
Missoula Emergency Team Hosts Florida Governor on Airboat Tour
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team got right to work over the weekend after arriving in Florida to provide assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian by providing an airboat tour to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to view the hurricane’s destruction close up and personal.
Montana Proven Tips to Clean Leaves From The Yard
Autumn in Montana is a favorite time of year for a lot of people. Pumpkin spice this and that, football games and crisp mornings, and don’t forget about the leaves turning colors on the trees! I’ll give you that. As long as they stay in the trees. How about some tips to clean leaves from the yard?
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
Montanans: Protect Yourself From College Loan Scammers
In the wake of the Student Debt Relief Plan that was announced by the Biden administration in August 2022, it's yet another opportunity for hucksters and scam artists to weasel Montanans out of their money through fraud in the guise of help. Phone scams, email scams, even comments in your...
Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places
Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
How Serious is Bird Flu in Montana Just Ahead of Weekend Openers?
It's a big weekend for Montana's migratory bird hunters. And while we don't want to put on our lab coats and talk "highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses," nor do we want to alarm you with staggering case numbers (there aren't), we figured it might be worth looking into for updates on what situations are potentially like in Montana, as we are part of flyways that have detected cases. And with season openers for many species this Saturday, October 1, we have a few tips on what to look for when you bring down your birds.
Bird Hunters Warned by FWP of Avian Influenza Virus
With Fall hunting seasons opening up, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks wants to remind bird hunters to be very aware of the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus that had been detected earlier this year in wild birds and some domesticated poultry flocks here in Montana. FWP continues to watch for...
Where Did Montana Office Spaces Go?
Unoccupied office buildings, single floors, entire complexes of now-vacant call centers. They've become less of a common sight in the Treasure State since COVID-19. Why do we have fewer empty offices than we used to, or did we have that many to begin with?. The Aftermath of a Pandemic. In...
KGVO Gets First Report of Missoula Emergency Workers in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Public Information Officer Nick Holloway with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Friday just after arriving in Florida to help in the emergency response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. “We got down to Sarasota County...
Win Tickets to Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest
Saturday, October 1st (2022) at Caras Park it's the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest— general admission begins at 4pm. Enjoy the live music, food vendors and of course, the Montana-made craft beer. Sign up now for your chance to win 4 free tickets. 20 Montana Distilleries You Have to...
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
