ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

YouTube ends its Premium-only 4K resolution test, opens it to all users

By Nickolas Diaz
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mu860_0iKZ2Pz200

Update (Oct 18, 4:38 pm ET): YouTube's testing ends, removing the paywall behind its 4K video quality.

What you need to know

  • YouTube appears to be in the process of delivering a 4K resolution option to Premium members.
  • Testing appears to be extremely light, and many still have the option to stream in 4K without the subscription.
  • It's not clear how widespread this new test is or how long it will last.

It looks like YouTube is interested in scaling up its video quality by testing a 4K resolution options with a catch.

An early mention about this test started on a Reddit post where the user screen grabbed the 4K option for a video they were watching. The 2160p resolution is accompanied by a tag beneath which states, "Premium · Tap to upgrade."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3mEq_0iKZ2Pz200

(Image credit: Reddit)

Curiously enough, it's not clear how widespread YouTube has made this "test." There are comments on either side, with some users who could still view a video in 4K despite not being a YouTube Premium member and others not seeing it all. During our own in-house tests, we haven't spotted this requirement for videos either.

It was just a year ago when YouTube TV finally gained 4K resolution content ready for streaming with the addition of offline downloads. This brought about a new package for members, titled 4K Plus, that would cost $10 per month for the initial year and then $20 per month from then on. Do keep in mind that the 4K Plus package is an add-on to the base YouTube TV plan.

Thus, putting 4K streaming behind the Premium paywall wouldn't be too much of a stretch for Google. This is particularly true given how many large tech companies are starting to feel economic pressures affecting their revenue. During its Q2 earnings , Google cited "economic headwinds" as the reason for its slower-than-expected growth and noted that advertisers were reducing spending on YouTube.

YouTube currently offers two variants of membership: one for YouTube Music priced at $9.99 a month and another with more perks for $11.99. The latter offers users more features (as you'd expect), offering the removal of ads and the ability to play videos and music in the background or offline for YouTube, YouTube Music, Kids, Gaming, and VR.

For the time being, YouTube has not shared anything regarding its recent light testing of offering 4K resolution videos to its Premium members.

Update

According to the YouTube team, it has removed the paywall behind its 4K video quality as the testing phase for its experiment concludes.

The idea of needing to pay for this video quality seemed to not go over well with many YouTube enjoyers. The video streaming platform's official Twitter responded to one user, letting them know that the experiment has ended and that all viewers should be able to watch their videos in 4K resolution without needing YouTube Premium.

See more

While its testing details were light, without purchasing a YouTube Premium subscription plan, users would be left out without that extra kick in video quality during their free time.

The official Twitter account has also been answering questions and accepting feedback about their recent test, although we weren't exactly sure how widespread it was. YouTube has also ensured its members of YouTube TV that bringing 4K resolution videos is for YouTube's videos and not its TV subscription service.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

The 7 Best Free Streaming Services

Cut the cord and the monthly fees with these free streaming options. There are several free streaming services with thousands of titles available, as well as live channels. Most of these services require you to watch ads during the content. Hoopla and Kanopy are accessible with a library card and...
KYW News Radio

Here's the new cost of a subscription for Hulu

As the streaming wars continue and services continue to tousle over consumer dollars, it seems that those dollars aren’t stretching as far as they used to. And it’s prompting one of the most well-known of the bunch to raise its prices.
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Verge

YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature

YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TheDailyBeast

Netflix Subscribers Can Now Get Half Off by Sitting Through Ads

Starting next month, U.S. customers will be able to enjoy their favorite Netflix shows for less than half the current price—provided they’re willing to sit through commercials. The Silicon Valley-based streaming service will roll out its ‘Basic with Ads’ tier on Nov. 3 for $6.99 a month, a price that’s significantly cheaper than the current “Standard” $15.49 plan. Viewers can expect about four to five minutes of ads per hour, says Netflix COO Greg Peters. New movies will only feature a slew of ads in the beginning in order to “preserve that sort of cinematic model there,” Peters says. Older movies, meanwhile, will have a more “traditional” combination of pre-roll and mid-roll ads with “less frequent” breaks than those on TV shows. Ad categories like politics, smoking, and guns will not be allowed on the service. Canada and Mexico will get the new ad-supported plan two days earlier, on Nov. 1. Disney+, meanwhile, will roll out its $7.99 add-supported version on Dec. 8.Read it at Deadline
IndieWire

Netflix ‘Basic with Ads’ Could Kill Its Cheapest Ad-Free Plan

With the November 3 launch of its “Basic with Ads” tier in the U.S., Netflix will officially have four different pricing tiers. That feels like one too many — even if that service is Netflix. “Basic with Ads” will cost $6.99 per month at launch, $3 (or about 30 percent) less than the company’s existing “Basic” plan, which is ad-free. Simultaneously, the existing “Basic” plan without ads will be upgraded from 480p resolution to 720p, bringing it into high-definition territory; “Basic with Ads,” which will include 4-5 minutes of commercials per hour, will also be in 720p. Netflix’s “Standard” plan, the 1080p...
AOL Corp

YouTube stops pushing Premium subscription when viewing videos in 4K

It was annoying, but at least it didn't last very long. Sometime in September, YouTube started requiring Premium subscription to play videos in 4K quality. The requirement was not imposed on all users, but it was met with quite a bit of negative feedback from users who did see it.
Lord Ganesh

Netflix to launch Ad supported streaming option in November

Who doesn’t love movies and TV shows on Netflix? The best part about this membership is that you don’t need to pay for anything if you don’t want a high monthly fee. But now, Netflix is looking to grow its service even more by introducing an option that allows members to watch whatever they want, with ads.
France 24

Netflix to debut subscription with ads

Basic with Ads subscriptions will be priced at $6.99 in the United States, three dollars less than a basic option without ads, Netflix chief operating officer Greg Peters said in a briefing. "The timing is great because we really are at this pivotal moment in the entertainment industry and evolution...
Android Police

YouTube has blessedly ended its 4K Premium paywall experiment

Say what you will about Google services being free because you're the product it's selling to advertisers — at the end of the day, most of us are perfectly willing to sit through some targeted ads so long as they get us access to that sweet, sweet content. But when we hear about that content getting locked behind a paywall, we start getting very nervous — and this was exactly what we recently saw in a test YouTube was conducting, where it restricted 4K video access to paid Premium subscribers. Thankfully, that test has now ended.
Android Central

With all the power of Google, why have they not designed a good alternative Music organizer?

Since that's the way most users go about music, yes (unfortunately for holdouts). Also remember that Google is NOT in the business of selling audio like Apple does, so devoting resources for other than a basic app for their OS when so many other 3rd party options abound (again, the POINT of Android), does not make financial sense.
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy