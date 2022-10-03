Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
yukonprogressnews.com
A place to relax off Route 66
During the Route 66 Triple Tour, the city scratched the surface on what a park located off of Main Street and Fourth Street could offer. The city is now putting together some ideas of what it will be. The space, which was previously home to a lumber yard, has been...
KOCO
Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma
Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
Purcell Register
News from the City of Purcell
City of Purcell officials would like to express their appreciation to everyone in our community who has been working harder than ever to keep up the maintenance on their property. This has been a very difficult year with the recent rainfall and 90 degree weather. All of this hard work...
okcfox.com
'Super excited': Edmond official says 2nd Street & Bryant construction 95% complete
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Good news for Edmond drivers, as construction is almost finished at one of the city's busiest intersections. All lanes of the intersection are now open. It's a development that's beneficial to the small businesses around the area. "It's been extremely stressful," One owner said while...
Fall Harvest Festival brings fresh produce, chili cookoff to OKC
OKC Beautiful is celebrating the fall season with its fourth annual Fall Harvest Festival.
OKC Opening Haunted Union Station for Tours This Month
Since it's officially the spooky season, everyone is getting into the spirit by offering as much fun as possible. OKC is even hopping on a trend Austin and New Orleans have been perfecting for years... Haunted walking tours. In many big cities around the country, there's enough cryptid history to...
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
Norman to host International Festival to celebrate various cultures
Families in Norman will be able to learn more about different cultures at a fun festival later month.
KOCO
Oklahoma City leaders plan to get rid of eyesore signs to make metro more attractive
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City leaders say they have a plan to make the metro more attractive. Their first step is to get rid of the eyesore signs that dot the horizon. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell spoke with the city planning director about those signs. Open the video player above for his full report.
familydestinationsguide.com
20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!
In a big city such as OKC, it’s never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
405magazine.com
5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9
Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
KFOR
Dogapalooza: a day for the dogs
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a “poochy” perfect day at Dogapalooza held at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond. This doggy adoption event in conjunction with the Bella SPCA featured furry four legged friends seeking forever homes. New adoptees received a pet parent kit. Also, dogs were...
News On 6
OKC Crews Dust Off Snowplows Ahead Of Winter
Street crews are putting pedal to the metal on their plows, practicing the best ways to tackle bad roads. Raymond Melton said winter usually brings long hours and the last thing they want is to be surprised by another storm, like the one in 2020. “We drove one and a...
enidbuzz.com
The Garden House Has Your Fall Foliage
ENID, OK - The Garden House has been a thriving, family owned business in Enid, Oklahoma since 1980. Owner, Eloise Smith-Miller, continues to help local residents with their gardening questions even at the age of 90. Located at 1213 W. Oxford Avenue, the Garden House has greenhouses filled with bedding...
KOCO
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Goodwill launches online store for thrifters
Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online.
KTUL
Man selling deer skull art says it was confiscated by Oklahoma game wardens
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A traveling artist selling animal skulls decorated with jewels and stones says Oklahoma game wardens took his merchandise. The man says he uses mostly deer skulls that he finds on the road or in the woods, which is why he thought it was okay to sell them.
pdjnews.com
Update released on Noble/Kay county crash
An update was provided on the crash that claimed one life and injured several others in Noble and Kay Counties, approximately 5.5 miles east of Billings. The accident involved three semis, an RV, and two cars. The accident involved the following vehicles and persons: a 2020 Volvo semi-truck, driven by Marat Zhamankulov, male, age 42, of Brooklyn, NY; a 2022 Mercedes Pleasure Way RV, driven by…
