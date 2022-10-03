ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

A place to relax off Route 66

During the Route 66 Triple Tour, the city scratched the surface on what a park located off of Main Street and Fourth Street could offer. The city is now putting together some ideas of what it will be. The space, which was previously home to a lumber yard, has been...
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Pumpkin patches, haunted houses to check out this fall in Oklahoma

Okla. — Autumn is here, meaning Oklahomans are ready to celebrate the season. Oklahomans can get into the fall spirit by checking out these haunted houses, pumpkin patches or corn mazes in the area. Orr Family Farm. 14400 South Western Avenue in Oklahoma City. Open Sept. 24 through...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Purcell Register

News from the City of Purcell

City of Purcell officials would like to express their appreciation to everyone in our community who has been working harder than ever to keep up the maintenance on their property. This has been a very difficult year with the recent rainfall and 90 degree weather. All of this hard work...
PURCELL, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Guthrie, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Park#Historic District#Christmas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Victorian#Boutique 206
familydestinationsguide.com

20 Free Things to Do in Oklahoma City, OK — Places to Go for Free!

In a big city such as OKC, it’s never a dull moment. Family-friendly activities, dining destinations, attractions, entertainment, and places to explore are virtually limitless. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t have a fun-filled day on a budget. There are loads of free things to do...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

5 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 6-9

Spooky season has finally begun! Check out some of the most exciting shows, gatherings and performances of the weekend in our first October roundup. Experience the first festivities of fall at the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville. Back and better than ever, this year’s Halloween extravaganza includes displays of over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds and squashes in an array of spooky murals. Starting this weekend, visit the Children’s Garden to play handcrafted games, create art on pumpkins, grab goodies from magical vendors and more. Ride Mo’s Carousel or snag some tasty treats (without the tricks). Face painting and storytime with Glinda the Good Witch will take place Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month, so bring the kids along to enjoy the enchanted start of fall. 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Myriad Botanical Gardens, OKC.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Dogapalooza: a day for the dogs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a “poochy” perfect day at Dogapalooza held at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond. This doggy adoption event in conjunction with the Bella SPCA featured furry four legged friends seeking forever homes. New adoptees received a pet parent kit. Also, dogs were...
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News On 6

OKC Crews Dust Off Snowplows Ahead Of Winter

Street crews are putting pedal to the metal on their plows, practicing the best ways to tackle bad roads. Raymond Melton said winter usually brings long hours and the last thing they want is to be surprised by another storm, like the one in 2020. “We drove one and a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
enidbuzz.com

The Garden House Has Your Fall Foliage

ENID, OK - The Garden House has been a thriving, family owned business in Enid, Oklahoma since 1980. Owner, Eloise Smith-Miller, continues to help local residents with their gardening questions even at the age of 90. Located at 1213 W. Oxford Avenue, the Garden House has greenhouses filled with bedding...
ENID, OK
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OKLAHOMA STATE
pdjnews.com

Update released on Noble/Kay county crash

An update was provided on the crash that claimed one life and injured several others in Noble and Kay Counties, approximately 5.5 miles east of Billings. The accident involved three semis, an RV, and two cars. The accident involved the following vehicles and persons: a 2020 Volvo semi-truck, driven by Marat Zhamankulov, male, age 42, of Brooklyn, NY; a 2022 Mercedes Pleasure Way RV, driven by…
NOBLE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy