Tua Tagovailoa injury investigation: ‘Almost criminal’
Tua Tagovailoa remains out for this weekend's game against the Jets and has no timetable for a return.
NFL
Michigan coach, former Wolverines star, collapses on sideline in scary scene during Indiana game
Michigan is currently locked into a battle with Indiana, but it is hard to blame the Wolverines for not being completely into the game after a scary scene unfolded on its sideline. Running backs coach Mike Hart, a former Wolverines standout, collapsed during the first quarter and was carted off...
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos FREE live stream (10/6/22): How to watch Thursday Night Football, time, betting odds
So you have two teams – the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos – who entered 2022 rebuilding their offensive systems around a new quarterback. The Colts stumbled through the very abbreviated Carson Wentz era before jettisoning him while the Broncos spent another season looking for someone to finally replace Peyton Manning.
Updated Penn State won-loss projections, early look at Wolverines-Lions, is Minnesota still worrisome?
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at the state of Big Ten football and where 5-0 Penn State fits. David and Bob also forecast the Lions’ wins and losses the rest of the way and discuss whether the Lions’ White Out date with Minnesota in late October is still a tough matchup for PSU. Happy bye week!
Eagles vs. Cardinals prediction, betting odds for NFL Week 5
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Arizona Cardinals in NFL Week 5 action at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m....
Phillies vs. Cardinals Game 2 prediction, betting odds for MLB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies lock horns with the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 of their MLB NL wild card matchup at Busch Stadium on...
Video shows Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice
Mystery solved, and it’s all because of TMZ. According to Yahoo, thanks to a video obtained and released by TMZ, the public is getting a close-up view of a scuffle that recently happened between Golden State Warrior players Draymond Green and Jordan Poole during practice this week. As you...
