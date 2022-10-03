Read full article on original website
Clarksville road sees 321 crashes so far this year
Crashes on Tiny Town Rd. have increased year after year, but police said the road hasn't become more dangerous.
wkdzradio.com
Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire
A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
wnky.com
Warren County burn ban issued amid dry conditions
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County is now under a burn ban due to excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered the ban Oct. 7, which bans all outside burns in the county. In particular, this includes fireworks and any material outdoors. A lack...
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
TN, KY communities implement burn bans due to dry weather
Amid concerns about the recent dry weather conditions posing a fall fire hazard, several localities in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky have issued burn bans.
k105.com
Fuel tanker explodes at Grayson Co. convenience store
A fuel tanker exploded at a Grayson County convenience store on Thursday. Thursday afternoon just before 3:00, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax Fire Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to Day’s Pro Bass, at 13587 Peonia Road, after a Key Oil Company tanker exploded while offloading fuel at the convenience store.
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
wnky.com
Judge-executive orders burn ban in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Due to excessive dry conditions and fire hazards, judge-executive Michael Hale is ordering a county-wide burn ban in Barren County. Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management says local volunteer fire departments also requested the ban, which is effective immediately. The ban states, “No person shall light or...
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
WBKO
Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
wevv.com
Kids found living in poor conditions with no power or water in Muhlenberg County, police say
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
whopam.com
Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house
Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
whopam.com
Man injured in Dawson Road accident
A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
wnky.com
New Cave Country Trails Prize winner; next final prize worth over $1000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you’re out enjoying the fall weather, why not win a prize while you’re at it?. Bowling Green’s Sam Oldenburg did just that! The avid trail loved submitted pics from his nature walks to the Cave Country Trails Challenge, earning himself September’s prize package.
WBKO
Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
WSMV
Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
Man shot in leg after argument near downtown Nashville
A man was rushed to the hospital following an argument that ended with gunfire north of downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
