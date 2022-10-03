ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, KY

Comments / 0

wkdzradio.com

Building Destroyed In Todd County Fire

A building owned by a pallet supplier in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Saturday morning. Trenton Fire Department Chief John Stahl says they were called to Penchem Pallets on Penchem Road just after 3 am and found the building used for heat treating lumber engulfed in flames. No...
TODD COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Warren County burn ban issued amid dry conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Warren County is now under a burn ban due to excessive dryness and fire hazard conditions. Warren County judge-executive Michael Buchanon ordered the ban Oct. 7, which bans all outside burns in the county. In particular, this includes fireworks and any material outdoors. A lack...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown

A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
MORGANTOWN, KY
k105.com

Fuel tanker explodes at Grayson Co. convenience store

A fuel tanker exploded at a Grayson County convenience store on Thursday. Thursday afternoon just before 3:00, the Leitchfield, Clarkson and Wax Fire Departments, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to Day’s Pro Bass, at 13587 Peonia Road, after a Key Oil Company tanker exploded while offloading fuel at the convenience store.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Judge-executive orders burn ban in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. – Due to excessive dry conditions and fire hazards, judge-executive Michael Hale is ordering a county-wide burn ban in Barren County. Glasgow-Barren County Emergency Management says local volunteer fire departments also requested the ban, which is effective immediately. The ban states, “No person shall light or...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Scott Waste addresses Bowling Green residents’ recent trash issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A recent contract made between Scott Waste and Warren County has caused a frenzy for many Bowling Green residents. On Aug. 1, the Scott Waste-Warren County contract went into effect, and on Aug. 12 the company implemented a rule that the trash cans must sit curbside for pickup, rather than their usual “back door service.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whopam.com

Habitat for Humanity to dedicate local house

Habitat for Humanity will dedicate a home it constructed in partnership with Hopkinsville Community College in a ceremony Saturday morning on Starling Street. It will be at 10 a.m. at 2212 Starling and Habitat for Humanity of the Pennyrile Director Heath Duncan says students going to HCC to learn construction help them build one home a year.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man injured in Dawson Road accident

A tractor trailer hauling logs wrecked on Dawson Springs Road Friday morning, sending the driver to the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Miller says Nathaniel Owen went off the pavement in the 12000 block of Dawson Road, over-corrected and then overturned onto the truck’s side. Owen was...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Home a total loss after field fire in Smiths Grove

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A field fire at a farm on Hayes Lodge Road swept over a Smiths Grove farm on Thursday. According to the Smiths Grove Volunteer Fire Chief, it began after the owner started a “controlled burn” in a field, but the wind got up and embers of the blaze caught some straw on fire at the back corner of the home.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
WSMV

Large mulch fire causes concerns for some Springfield neighbors

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A huge mulch fire is drawing much attention in Springfield. Burning has continued for five days, and some people in the area say they are concerned about their health. On Saturday, Greenbrier Fire Dept. responded to HWY 76 East for a small fire that was getting...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Body found in Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN

