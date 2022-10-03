ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans

PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 Reportedly in Development as More Information Surfaces About Modern Warfare 2

We have been hearing a lot about the next Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 2, but what about the other popular titles from the franchise. Thanks to a report by WhatIfGaming, we have heard about another popular title under Call of Duty's belt. It seems that Advanced Warfare is the title where the attention will be diverting too, after the release of Modern Warfare 2. The next game that is reportedly in development is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 2 and it is being developed by Sledgehammer Games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Video Game#Zywoo#Esl Pro League
IGN

Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win

In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
VISUAL ART
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Mario Movie: McDonald's Seemingly Leaks How Princess Peach Looks

McDonald's just leaked The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s Princess Peach. A new McDonald’s advertisement has given us our first look at Princess Peach from the upcoming video game adaptation, The Super Mario Bros. Movie. “They got Peach looking like a Disney Princess,” said Twitter user Elliot Duby who...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Black Ant Shield

This page features information about the Black Ant Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Black Ant Shield.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dead by Daylight - Haunted by Daylight Reveal Trailer

Dead by Daylight's Haunted by Daylight events are coming this month beginning on October 11 and ending on November 3, featuring a cosmetics collection, the newest Tome, and an in-game Halloween event. Check out the trailer to see what to expect, including the latest Tome called Malevolence which will be available on October 12, featuring memories for the Killer Ghost Face, and Survivor Mikaela Reid, the Haunted by Daylight in-game event which launches on October 13, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer

Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spicy Staff

This page features information about the Spicy Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Spicy Staff.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mint Staff

This page features information about the Mint Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Mint Staff.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sour Staff

This page features information about the Sour Staff in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Sour Staff.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ladybird Shield

This page features information about the Ladybird Shield in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Ladybird Shield. The Ladybird Shield is a Tier III shield that allows you to block incoming...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy