NFL

FOX Sports

Former Cowboys backup QB Steve Beuerlein on Cooper Rush | THE HERD

Former Dallas Cowboys backup QB Steve Beuerlein joins Colin Cowherd and discusses Cooper Rush and his play with the Dallas Cowboys. Steve states quote 'I love what he is doing and it really reminds me of myself.' Steve then relates to his time backing up Cowboys Hall of Fame QB Troy Aikman and what that experience was like.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Smith-Schuster dealing with hamstring tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was limited in practice Saturday after his hamstring tightened up, leaving one of Patrick Mahomes' top weapons questionable for Kansas City's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. The Chiefs have a number of lingering injuries, including...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game

The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL
FOX Sports

Broncos face Colts for TNF, can Russell Wilson turn it around? | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton talks Thursday Night Football, where Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos will face off against Matt Ryan's Indianapolis Colts. Craig is critical of Russell Wilson ahead of tonight's game, stating his stats in every category are worse than his Seattle Seahawk replacement Geno Smith, and it's embarrassing. Watch as Craig shares his thoughts on tonight's matchup.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Will Cooper Rush go 5-0 as a starter and defeat Rams in L.A.? | UNDISPUTED

Cooper Rush looks to stay undefeated as starting quarterback as the Dallas Cowboys face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, L.A. is a (-5.5) favorite but is coming off a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Skip Bayless decides whether his Cowboys can get the job done or not.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Steelers, Browns, Rams headline Cowherd's Week 5 'Blazin' 5'

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season continues on Sunday, which means it's time for Colin Cowherd to reveal his "Blazin' 5" picks. Cowherd shared which teams are best positioned to win against the spread on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's predictions, along with odds and win...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

What’s driving Geno Smith? Experience, footwork, belief in himself

The Seattle Seahawks found their franchise quarterback in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft in Russell Wilson, who helped lead the team to its first and only Super Bowl title in his second season. Heading into that 2013 season, the Seahawks were in search of a backup with...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Tom Brady claims there's 'a lot of bad football' ahead of Bucs-Falcons matchup | UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons at home Sunday on FOX. Both teams are 500 to start the season. When asked about the handful of 2-2 teams in the NFL, Tom Brady said quote: “there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch.” The Bucs are coming off of two straight losses after losing in Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers and in Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Bucs-Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays

The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB
FOX Sports

Cowboys vs. Eagles: Who's had the more impressive start?

One of the biggest surprises of the season – two, really – resides in the NFC East, where the Eagles and Cowboys have been among the most impressive teams in the NFL through four weeks. Philadelphia is the league's last unbeaten team, improving to 4-0 after a 29-21...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

USC vs. Washington State highlights | CFB on FOX

The No. 6 USC Trojans dominated the running game in the 30-14 victory against the Washington State Cougars. Travis Dye rushed for 149 yards and for a touchdown. Mario Williams made an impact in the receiving department, catching four passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Williams showed off his versatility as he threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 34 yards.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson, Broncos offense don't score a TD in TNF loss to Colts | UNDISPUTED

In a touchdown-less Thursday night football game, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts 12 to 9 in overtime. Russell Wilson had two interceptions, one of those coming from going for the endzone late in the fourth instead of trying for the first down from the Indianapolis 13. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett stood by all his late-game decision making. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Broncos-Colts.
DENVER, CO
NFL
Football
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 6: How to bet Tennessee-LSU

The Tennessee Volunteers travel to Baton Rouge to take on the LSU Tigers in a Week 6, SEC showdown between Top 25 teams. The 4-0 Vols' most recent win was a 38-33 nail-biter over Florida. On the other side are the 4-1 Tigers. They're coming off a close 21-17 victory over Auburn. LSU's only L this season was a 24-23 loss to Florida State in Week 1.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Shaky QB situation in Denver, Nick Wright on Russell Wilson | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright recaps Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson's play Thursday Night vs. the Indianapolis Colts. Nick starts the discussion by reflecting on the trade that sent Russell from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Nick goes on to say quote 'Right now the Denver Broncos have the worst QB situation in the entire NFL.' Nick continues to argue that the Broncos trade for Russell will go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

If Treylon Burks misses time, how will Titans cope? Answer is in their makeup

These Tennessee Titans are built for extreme adversity. It comes from experience. Last season, their all-everything running back Derrick Henry missed nine games. Star receiver A.J. Brown missed four games. Julio Jones, battling a nagging hamstring issue, missed seven games. The Titans were forced to use 91 players in all, an NFL record for a non-strike season. They had every reason to fold — and yet they thrived, winning 12 games en route to the AFC's top playoff seed for the first time in 13 years.
NASHVILLE, TN

