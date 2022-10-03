Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Atlanta Falcons at home Sunday on FOX. Both teams are 500 to start the season. When asked about the handful of 2-2 teams in the NFL, Tom Brady said quote: “there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch.” The Bucs are coming off of two straight losses after losing in Week 3 vs. Green Bay Packers and in Week 4 vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Bucs-Falcons.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO