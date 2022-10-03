Read full article on original website
Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect
Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
Friday night fight at Carter Playground leads to seven arrests
A chaotic scene at Boston’s Carter Playground Friday evening led to the arrests of seven individuals after a fight allegedly broke out among a group of teenagers, police said in a statement Saturday afternoon. Officers were patrolling the area around the playground just after 6 p.m. during a football...
Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 495 in Plainville
A 41-year-old Halifax man was killed when he was struck by a car as he walked on the northbound lane of Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning. The Massachusetts State Police said the victim apparently left his vehicle in the breakdown lane of the highway just before the 5:15 a.m. incident. Troopers discovered the car registered to the victim a short distance away.
2 Mass. police officers seriously injured during funeral escort in ‘major’ Waltham crash
A pair of Massachusetts police officers were seriously injured while escorting a funeral in Waltham on Thursday morning. The two Waltham police officers were operating department motorcycles during the funeral escort, according to Waltham Police Department. Police said the two officers crashed on their motorcycles around 10:35 a.m. in the middle of the funeral escort.
91-year-old man issued citation after his car collides with bicyclist, police say
A bicyclist was seriously injured after going through the window of a 91-year-old man’s car Thursday, according to Cohasset Police. Officials said the driver, a 91-year-old man from Cohasset, turned in the cyclist’s path on North Main Street and was headed toward a driveway. The cyclist, a 57-year-old Cohasset man, was traveling 20 mph and was unable to stop before crashing into the vehicle, sending him through the closed window of the rear door and into the back seat, police said.
Mystery car in driveway leads to Shrewsbury arrest on a car theft charge
The Shrewsbury police arrested a Worcester man with multiple warrants and aliases and charged him with stealing a car after a resident reported seeing an unknown vehicle in their driveway. A Grafton Street resident reported finding a 2009 Toyota Corolla in their driveway and called police around 6:30 p.m. on...
Alleged fight near Northeastern leads to multiple arrests, reports say
Update: Boston police confirm they arrested seven individuals after a fight broke out at Carter Playground. Boston police made a handful of arrests after law enforcement had to clear out a reported fight near Carter Playground in Boston Friday evening, according to reports.
After crash killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath, his injured sister called to him, EMT testifies
First responders to the scene of a Boston crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath described in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday a chaotic landscape as they rushed to treat the fatally injured toddler and tend to his seriously injured older sister. William Clapp, a retired veteran member of the Boston...
Coast Guard searching for sailor who documented travels in online videos
United States Coast Guard officials said Friday they are looking for a missing sailor who left Salem more than two weeks ago and documented his travels on YouTube and social media. Matthew Dennis, 22, left the city towards Florida in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat and was last heard from...
‘Dedicated’ Randolph Police Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died while off duty, department says
The Randolph Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Friday Chief of Police Anthony Marag announced Lt. Jeffrey Chaplin died Thursday night following a medical emergency. Chaplin was off duty at the time of his death. Chaplin served in the department for 25 years and...
Lawyer points to cannabis in van at trial of woman charged in death of 2-year-old
The defense attorney for a woman accused of causing a 2-year-old’s death in a chain reaction car crash in Boston raised questions in court Wednesday about cannabis found in another vehicle — the van that officials say ultimately struck and killed the child. A pipe packed with cannabis...
Contractor accused of taking cash for work he never did in Massachusetts
A New Hampshire contractor took the money upfront for home improvement jobs he worked in Massachusetts. But come time to work, police said, he was nowhere to be found. Robert Merill, 32, was arrested in Marblehead on Tuesday, after eluding the custody of police in six Massachusetts towns over the course of more than a year, police said.
Cameron Cartier pleads guilty to kidnapping of man he believed to be informant
A Buzzards Bay man pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to his role in a violent kidnapping of a man he believed to be a government informant giving intel on a Cape Cod heroin trafficking ring, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Cameron Cartier, 28, pleaded...
Bank robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in ‘The Town’ faces more charges
A Providence man accused of stealing $888 during two bank robberies late last month claimed in 2020 that he was the inspiration for Ben Affleck’s character in the 2010 bank heist movie “The Town.”. In a video posted on Caught on Providence, William Sequeria stood on trial for...
Man who allegedly demanded ‘a $100 bill’ from bank held on $50K bail
A Providence man previously convicted for bank robberies was held on $50,000 bail Thursday after being charged with robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. William Sequeria, 59, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central with two counts of armed...
‘Concerning’ Boston COVID-19 wastewater levels remain, officials say
A “concerning” elevation of COVID-19 levels in Boston-area wastewater persisted over the past two weeks, local health officials said as they urged residents to seek out booster shots and wear masks while in crowded indoor settings. Over the past seven days, the concentration of the virus in local...
Ex-cop Daniel Whitman pleads guilty to gun violations, bank fraud
A former Tyngsborough police officer who was attempting to open a multimillion-dollar shooting range with foreign investments pleaded guilty to bank fraud and violations of the National Fire Arms Act on Thursday. Daniel Whitman, a 37-year-old Salisbury man, was arrested in January 2021 and indicted by a grand jury in...
Boston homicides, violent crimes decreased from 2020 to 2021, FBI data shows
The number of homicides in Boston fell 37%, and the statistic for overall crimes in the city also declined in 2021 compared to 2020 as the national rate of crimes reported to the FBI by local police departments remained steady year over year, according to data released Thursday. The FBI...
Scoreboard: Ethan Beauchemin breaks Palmer school record, Panthers golf edges Ludlow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ethan Beauchemin broke a school record for Palmer, shooting a 30 in the Panthers golf match against Ludlow Friday afternoon. Palmer defeated the Lions 12.5-11.5.
Mass. landscaper Scott Herzog sentenced for not reporting $1.5M to IRS
A Norwell landscaper was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Thursday and fined $100,000 for failing to report $1.5 million in income to the Internal Revenue Service, according to Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. While operating Herzog Landscape Solutions out of Hingham, owner Scott Herzog...
