Chelmsford, MA

MassLive.com

Two cars set ablaze in Boston, police seeking suspect

Adam Kavanewsky didn’t realize the car on fire belonged to him. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, he woke up to loud sounds going off outside his apartment building, the smell of smoke, and his relatively new SUV ablaze with flames, he told NBC Boston. Boston police say that another vehicle only a block away also went up in flames Thursday morning in a pair of suspicious fires around South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Route 495 in Plainville

A 41-year-old Halifax man was killed when he was struck by a car as he walked on the northbound lane of Route 495 in Plainville Saturday morning. The Massachusetts State Police said the victim apparently left his vehicle in the breakdown lane of the highway just before the 5:15 a.m. incident. Troopers discovered the car registered to the victim a short distance away.
PLAINVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

2 Mass. police officers seriously injured during funeral escort in ‘major’ Waltham crash

A pair of Massachusetts police officers were seriously injured while escorting a funeral in Waltham on Thursday morning. The two Waltham police officers were operating department motorcycles during the funeral escort, according to Waltham Police Department. Police said the two officers crashed on their motorcycles around 10:35 a.m. in the middle of the funeral escort.
WALTHAM, MA
Chelmsford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Chelmsford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

91-year-old man issued citation after his car collides with bicyclist, police say

A bicyclist was seriously injured after going through the window of a 91-year-old man’s car Thursday, according to Cohasset Police. Officials said the driver, a 91-year-old man from Cohasset, turned in the cyclist’s path on North Main Street and was headed toward a driveway. The cyclist, a 57-year-old Cohasset man, was traveling 20 mph and was unable to stop before crashing into the vehicle, sending him through the closed window of the rear door and into the back seat, police said.
COHASSET, MA
