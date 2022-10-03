Read full article on original website
Myakka City Community Center feeds the community
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The gift of giving continues at Myakka City Community Center. Volunteers are set up Friday to help their community. Organizers say you can stop by and get free food, bottled water, clothing, and more. The event is being hosted by the Myakka City Elementary School...
Venice High School shelter relocated to Shorepoint Hospital
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Families and residents at the Venice High School shelter moved into the old Shorepoint Hospital building as Sarasota County Schools are working to re-open. Red Cross volunteers said residents get their own rooms at the hospital and are able to use the televisions in their rooms....
Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
Hot meals being served in Arcadia
Arcadia, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Residents received hot meals and encouragement after Hurricane Ian. Agencies such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have offered meals and water to those in need in Arcadia. According to organizers, the food is free of charge. The Salvation Army emergency disaster...
FEMA offers aid in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
Duette food distribution site opens
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center is open Thursday afternoon in Duette. Hot meals, toiletries, and bottled water will be given to residents displaced by Hurricane Ian from 3-7 p.m. at the Duette Fire Rescue Station, 35800 State Road 62. The distribution is being organized by several local...
Charlotte County offers living space for those in need after hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County has opened a short-term shared living space at Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood for residents displaced by Hurricane Ian. Cots, water and meals will be provided. Space is limited. If you choose to go to the shelter,...
Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department. It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness. Monday through Thursday concerned...
Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service. Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.
Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
Three injured in Sarasota Shooting
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 23rd street in Sarasota according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department. The report states that a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a third victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is an ongoing...
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
Manatee deputies locate baby in ‘dire need’ of medical treatment
Manatee County deputies are looking for a 7-month-old who they say is in "dire need of medical treatment."
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Giving pets a second chance after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has not just impacted people and their homes, it has also effected thousands of animals. Some shelters were damaged and animals had to be moved, while others are expecting an influx of new pets. And some pets got separated from their homes during the storm. Manatee County Animal Welfare joined the studio to talk about what they’re doing to help with this problem.
St. Pete woman allegedly stole over $1,100 in liquor from Publix store, police say
A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Thursday in connection with multiple thefts in Pinellas County, according to arrest documents.
Englewood hospital reopens after repairs
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
