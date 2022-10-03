ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Myakka City Community Center feeds the community

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - The gift of giving continues at Myakka City Community Center. Volunteers are set up Friday to help their community. Organizers say you can stop by and get free food, bottled water, clothing, and more. The event is being hosted by the Myakka City Elementary School...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice High School shelter relocated to Shorepoint Hospital

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Families and residents at the Venice High School shelter moved into the old Shorepoint Hospital building as Sarasota County Schools are working to re-open. Red Cross volunteers said residents get their own rooms at the hospital and are able to use the televisions in their rooms....
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Recycling to resume in unincorporated Sarasota Oct. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County will resume recycling collection Monday, Oct. 17. Here are some important reminders for residents in unincorporated Sarasota County about recyclable materials:. Place recyclable materials loosely in the cart. Any recyclable materials with food and beverage residue are considered contaminated and should be placed in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Hot meals being served in Arcadia

Arcadia, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia Residents received hot meals and encouragement after Hurricane Ian. Agencies such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army have offered meals and water to those in need in Arcadia. According to organizers, the food is free of charge. The Salvation Army emergency disaster...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA offers aid in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FEMA has opened a disaster recovery center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port. The center is open every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Florida DEO is at the center helping residents apply for unemployment and a mobile bus is available for those who need to get new IDs. The Salvation Army is also handing out meals, snacks, and water as residents are still in desperate need.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Duette food distribution site opens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A food distribution center is open Thursday afternoon in Duette. Hot meals, toiletries, and bottled water will be given to residents displaced by Hurricane Ian from 3-7 p.m. at the Duette Fire Rescue Station, 35800 State Road 62. The distribution is being organized by several local...
DUETTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee trying to reunite lost animals with their families

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Animal Services is trying to reunite pets who became lost during Hurricane Ian with their families. Animal services has collected several lost dogs and cats in the days after the storm. Anyone whose pet may be missing is encouraged to call Manatee County Animal Welfare’s Bishop Animal Shelter at 941-742-5933.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee Health Department distributes well water tests for Myakka City

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents of Myakka City have received free well water tests from the Manatee County Health Department. It’s important to test well water before consumption, especially after a natural disaster. Flooding can bring in bacteria and microorganisms that can cause illness. Monday through Thursday concerned...
MYAKKA CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood Water District warns of limited sewer service

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Englewood Water District is urging customers to continue to conserve water as they work to restore full service. Sewer Service is still limited and they are asking residents to be conservative in their use of water by limiting showers, not doing laundry and not using your dishwashers. They are are also asking people to limit flushing.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Humprhis Park will reopen Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that Humphris Park at the South Jetty will reopen to the public on Saturday, Oct. 8. Beach access at this location will be closed due to leaning and downed trees and other potential hazards from Hurricane Ian. ABC7 will update...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Three injured in Sarasota Shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting occurred in the 1600 block of 23rd street in Sarasota according to a report from the Sarasota Police Department. The report states that a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a third victim were taken to the hospital with injuries. This is an ongoing...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County is collecting vegetative debris starting Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Solid Waste began collecting vegetative storm debris Thursday morning and the collection continues in unincorporated Sarasota County. Vegetative storm debris are large, loose and bulky items that cannot be bagged or placed in containers including tree trunks, logs, palm fronds, large tree limbs and branches. These items are being collected by debris removal contractors equipped with the grapple “claw” that lifts materials off the ground into trucks and transported to debris management sites for process and repurposing.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Giving pets a second chance after Hurricane Ian in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has not just impacted people and their homes, it has also effected thousands of animals. Some shelters were damaged and animals had to be moved, while others are expecting an influx of new pets. And some pets got separated from their homes during the storm. Manatee County Animal Welfare joined the studio to talk about what they’re doing to help with this problem.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Englewood hospital reopens after repairs

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Vegetative debris being collected in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Public Works will begin collecting vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian. They are asking home and business owners to properly separate the debris and bring it to the curb. For this post-storm pickup, do not put vegetative debris in bags because it will not...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

