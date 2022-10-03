ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Lane Closure Planned For Stretch Of Cross County Parkway In Westchester

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

State officials shared plans for an upcoming lane closure on a stretch of the Cross County Parkway.

Westchester County motorists should expect the left lane to close in both directions at Exit 9 (Hutchinson River Parkway) in Mount Vernon, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The lane closure will take place from Tuesday, Oct. 4, through Thursday, Oct. 6, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to facilitate guide rail installations, officials said.

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Draft investigation work plan for Westchester County Airport under review

WHITE PLAINS -The State Department of Environmental Conservation is currently reviewing the draft work plan under the Brownfield Cleanup Program at Westchester County Airport. The agency is accepting written comments about the plan from October 5 through November 4. Earlier studies have detected metals, semi-volatile organic compounds from previous petroleum...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Traffic
Westchester County, NY
Government
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Hutchinson River Parkway#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#State#The Cross County Parkway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
375K+
Followers
55K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy