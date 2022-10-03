Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldChicago, IL
Apply to receive $500 each month of stimulus moneyJake WellsCook County, IL
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef SandwichChicago Food KingChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Over 55,000 Properties In Cook County Tax Sale, Many Under $1,000TaxBuzzCook County, IL
Related
FOX Sports
Royals begin manager search as Picollo charts new course
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New president of baseball operations J.J. Picollo wasted no time putting his thumb print on the Kansas City Royals, firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred just hours after the end of another dismal season. Now, the pressure is on Picollo to...
FOX Sports
Adam Frazier sends the Mariners to the ALDS
Seattle Mariners' Adam Frazier doubles home Cal Raleigh to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. The Mariners battled back from down 8-1 to win and head to the ALDS against the Astros.
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Mariners-Blue Jays top plays; Phillies stun Cardinals
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day, followed by the Philadelphia Phillies pulling off a stunning comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3, in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: Every playoff team's 2022 World Series odds, bets ranked worst to first
We are approaching the home stretch for your instruction, so now it’s time to start thinking about your final exam. Some call it the World Series, but here it’s the culmination of everything you have learned to finish with an A+ bankroll. I wanted to take a look...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
FOX Sports
Mariners look to secure 2-game series win against the Blue Jays
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (92-70, second in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-12, 3.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 212 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 205 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
FOX Sports
MLB Playoffs: Phillies vs. Cardinals recap - Phillies advance to NLDS | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry react to the Philadelphia Phillies winning their first playoff series since 2010! Afterwards, Verlander and Curry talk the emotions of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina's final game.
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Rays-Guardians
The MLB Wild Card Round has moved on to Game 2, and I have you covered from a betting perspective. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
MLB Wild Card top plays: Mariners come back to top Jays, NYM-SD in action
Day 2 of MLB wild card action is underway, as the Cleveland Guardians swept the Tampa Bay Rays in Saturday's first matchup, via a walk-off homer. Seattle followed that with an incredible comeback victory over Toronto to complete the series sweep. Meanwhile, the Mets are looking to bounce back after...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Four questions as Mets, Padres face winner-take-all Game 3
It’s time for the two best words in sports: Game 3. On Sunday, at the Queens baseballing cauldron, the Mets and Padres will face off in the first Wild-Card Series winner-take-all contest. New York will send Chris Bassitt to the hill. San Diego will counter with Joe Musgrove. If you’ve ever wanted to watch 40,000 New Yorkers vomit from dread simultaneously, make sure you tune in.
FOX Sports
David Ross, Chicago Cubs hope to build on strong 2nd half
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner had a solid all-around season. Christopher Morel made a successful big league debut. Justin Steele and Keegan Thompson had breakthrough performances on the mound. At the end of another long year, the Chicago Cubs felt they were moving in the right direction. “We've made...
FOX Sports
Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays with 10-9 win
TORONTO (AP) — Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners erased a seven-run deficit while topping the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 on Saturday for a sweep of their AL wild-card series. It was the biggest road comeback win in playoff history...
Comments / 0