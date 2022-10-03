ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pictured: Belfast man, 49, shot dead by two masked gunmen while watching football at packed social club in 'reckless' weekend attack - as detectives launch probe

By Jamie Phillips For Mailonline
 5 days ago

This is the Belfast man shot dead by two masked gunmen while watching football at a busy social club during a 'reckless' attack - as cops launch a murder probe.

Sean Fox, 49, was shot 'a number of times' by two men who reportedly walked into Donegal Celtic Social club before escaping on foot yesterday.

The club was busy with customers watching a football match on TV when the shooting took place.

Police today said it was only good fortune that further people had not been shot in the gun attack.

Cops have since launched a murder investigation and forensic officers have been at the scene today.

Detective Chief inspector Millar said: 'Yesterday, two gunman entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and shot Sean a number of times, as he sat enjoying a drink.

Sean Fox, 49, was shot 'a number of times' by two men who reportedly walked into Donegal Celtic Social club before escaping on foot
Police pictured at the scene outside Donegal Celtic on Monday morning following the shooting a day earlier
A police car outside a cordon erected in Suffolk Road, Belfast, today following the fatal shooting

'This was a reckless act and there can be no justification for it whatsoever.

'This was carried out in a crowded function room where people were watching football at the time and it is only by pure good fortune other patrons were not injured or killed as a result of this disgraceful attack.

'The gunmen walked into the premises past several people before firing their weapons at Sean a number of times. "

'Both men were masked and I believe they made their escape on foot along Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore.'

He added: 'I have a number of appeal points I want to make. I would like to hear from anyone who saw the gunmen as they entered the social club at around 2.25pm or a few minutes later.

'I am appealing to the community to help identify those who murdered Sean and put the lives of countless other people at risk.

'I am appealing for anyone who was in the social club at the time and has any mobile phone footage of the incident, or anyone who was on Suffolk Road around the time of the murder and may have any video footage or dashcam footage, to save that footage and to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1120 02/10/22.'

Ambulances at the scene of a shooting at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club, in west Belfast on Sunday
Police have now launched a murder investigation and forensic officers have been at the scene

People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins called the shooting 'a horrific and appalling act of violence'.

He told the BBC: 'My thoughts are with the victim's family and anyone impacted by this barbaric act.

'There's absolutely no place for guns or violence in our communities.'

Two ambulances were parked within the grounds while a PSNI helicopter monitored the scene from above.

Belfast Live has reported that the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received an emergency call at approximately 2.45pm following reports of a shooting.

Two emergency crews were sent to the incident as well as a charity air ambulance with crew on board.

