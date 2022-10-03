ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New date emerges for climactic Jan. 6 hearing postponed due to hurricane

By Ryan King
 5 days ago

T he Jan. 6 committee is reportedly set to host its ninth and likely final hearing next Thursday.

Panel members postponed the previously scheduled hearing due to Hurricane Ian hitting Florida and are now expected to host the event on Oct. 13, although this date has not been set in stone, NBC News reported . If the new date holds, the hearing will take place about three weeks before the midterm elections.

JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WON’T HOLD HEARING NEXT WEEK BUT SAYS IT WILL BEFORE ELECTION DAY: REPORT

The committee had been scheduled to host the hearing on Sept. 28 before the hurricane struck. One of the committee's members, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), represents a district that was in the projected path of the monster storm last week.


“In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) explained at the time. “We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path.”

Thompson has said the next hearing will not feature any in-person testimony. Instead, it will showcase "substantial footage” of the Jan. 6 riot and unseen clips of testimony before the panel.

The most recent public hearing the committee held took place in July.

The Washington Examiner reached out to a committee spokesperson for comment.

If Republicans recapture the House in the midterm elections, they are expected to seek revenge against the Jan. 6 committee, giving its members a fast-approaching deadline to complete their work. Thompson said his panel might release some interim information before the November elections, but a final report would come after those contests.

Dream Girl
4d ago

Looking forward to seeing this hearing. Thank you for continuing to reveal the truth and securing our democratic republic from those who prefer autocracy.

Guest
4d ago

At least Democrats have respect for disasters and Americans going through death hard times and everything else due to the hurricane Republicans would I still hold of hearing they have no respect

HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

I’ll be watching. They’ve done a great job. Now pass legislation so it never happens again and give the DOJ EVERYTHING. The scum must be syphoned off the top. Thank you all for caring about our votes and especially America! 💙VOTE BLUE!

