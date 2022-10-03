Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Suspended For 6 Games

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A Kansas City Chiefs running back has been suspended by the National Football League.

Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy, a practice squad player, has been suspended for the next six games.

Ealy reportedly violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Chiefs, as a result, are signing wide receiver Marcus Kemp to the practice squad in Ealy's place.

" #Chiefs practice squad RB Jerrion Ealy has been suspended for the next six games, per the wire," said Tom Pelissero. "The #Chiefs filled Ealy's spot by bringing back veteran WR Marcus Kemp. Jerrion Ealy's six-game suspension is for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances, per source."

Kansas City, meanwhile, is coming off a big 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay. Patrick Mahomes had 249 yards and three touchdowns with one pick. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 92 yards on the ground and two scores.

The Chiefs are now 3-1 on the season and sit atop the AFC West standings.

Kansas City battles the Raiders of Las Vegas next Monday night.