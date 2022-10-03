ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Chiefs Running Back Suspended For 6 Games

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago

© Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A Kansas City Chiefs running back has been suspended by the National Football League.

Chiefs running back Jerrion Ealy, a practice squad player, has been suspended for the next six games.

Ealy reportedly violated the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Chiefs, as a result, are signing wide receiver Marcus Kemp to the practice squad in Ealy's place.

" #Chiefs practice squad RB Jerrion Ealy has been suspended for the next six games, per the wire," said Tom Pelissero. "The #Chiefs filled Ealy's spot by bringing back veteran WR Marcus Kemp. Jerrion Ealy's six-game suspension is for violating the policy on performance-enhancing substances, per source."

Kansas City, meanwhile, is coming off a big 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers of Tampa Bay. Patrick Mahomes had 249 yards and three touchdowns with one pick. Clyde Edwards-Helaire added 92 yards on the ground and two scores.

The Chiefs are now 3-1 on the season and sit atop the AFC West standings.

Kansas City battles the Raiders of Las Vegas next Monday night.

Comments / 148

Lloyd Dillon
5d ago

there's no impact to the team. he's on practice squad. they signed someone else to fill in. business as usual. there should be consequences all around.

Reply(13)
29
Steve Gullins
4d ago

It's pretty stupid at this point to think that you as a player are going to get away with using PEDs or Banned Drugs and not get caught.

Reply(1)
18
Kevin Hoss
4d ago

I just love how they use the word "battles" in reference to a football game smh lol. Writers who write that kinda crap have no idea what battle is.

Reply(1)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
Athlon Sports

Detroit Lions Announce Crushing Injury News This Thursday

The Detroit Lions might be without two key offensive players this Sunday vs. the Patriots.  Both wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift did not practice this Thursday.  Typically if a player misses a Thursday practice he's not going to play on Sunday. That may once ...
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

