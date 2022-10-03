Against Texas Tech, the Cowboys’ life raft took a different form than last year. Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Despite the eventual two-score margin of victory, the No. 7 Cowboys were in a perilous situation at home against the Red Raiders. OSU trailed by four entering halftime, an unusual plight for a No. 7 team playing against an opponent starting a backup quarterback in Behren Morton.

