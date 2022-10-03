Read full article on original website
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
Notebook: Goons, goblins and gremlins prove themselves in win
Derek Mason wanted to make a change, but not a systematic one. OSU’s defensive coordinator made it a point in his first season to retain much of the same verbiage from the previous regime, to make it easier on his players. The alteration he masterminded wasn’t schemes or concepts....
The Walk to End Alzheimer's has deep meaning with OSU students
More than 600 communities with hundreds of participants join in a national walk to fundraise finding a cure for Alzheimer’s yearly. The largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care has a group walking in Couch Park here in Stillwater Saturday. One of the participants, OSU student Jonathan Foster, spoke with...
OSU survives scare from Texas Tech
It wasn’t the Cowboys’ prettiest win, but it was a win, nonetheless. OSU defeated Texas Tech, 41-31, in a game that was reminiscent of a Big 12 offensive shootout of the past. Texas Tech started things off with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game, presenting...
Game MVP: The Spencer Sanders show vs Texas Tech
Week five of the Spencer Sanders show stopped in Stillwater on Saturday. This week’s episode was filled with plays on the ground and through the air for the Cowboys’ signal caller in OSU's 41-31 win against Texas Tech. Sanders carved up the TTU defense through the air as...
Column: OSU offense rescues Cowboys
Against Texas Tech, the Cowboys’ life raft took a different form than last year. Oklahoma State beat Texas Tech 41-31 on Saturday. Despite the eventual two-score margin of victory, the No. 7 Cowboys were in a perilous situation at home against the Red Raiders. OSU trailed by four entering halftime, an unusual plight for a No. 7 team playing against an opponent starting a backup quarterback in Behren Morton.
Packing it in to buying in: Why Jadyn Wooten chose OSU
Jadyn Wooten was so unimpressed with OSU she bolted from the homecoming football game early. The Cowboys were blowing out the Kansas Jayhawks en route to a 55-3 win a year ago. She also faced a four-hour drive back to her home on the outskirts of Kansas City. But the...
Game MVP: Sanders versatility shines
On a bright Saturday afternoon, the Texas Tech Red Raiders faced the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a game filled with great performances from start to end. The game was an intense back-and-forth contest. Controversial referee calls played a factor in making the environment inside Boone Pickens Stadium raucous. This game...
