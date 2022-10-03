ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
Davie County, NC
Mocksville, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Person hit in the head with sledgehammer prop during massive affray at youth football game at Glenn High School

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning. Officers came to the scene at 11:14 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at a youth football game. While officers were en route, additional calls were received stating that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Court Report: H & I felony cases

The following cases involving H & I felony charges were disposed of in Iredell County District Court on September 27:. ♦ Lynette Aldridge pleaded guilty to two counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Felony Interfering with Electronic Monitoring Device, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Driving While Impaired and Misdemeanor Larceny. She was sentenced to 20-33 months in prison plus two consecutive, suspended sentences of 8-19 months. She also received a sentence of 9-20 months in prison for a probation violation.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged with trafficking heroin after guns and drugs seized from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in High Point: HPPD

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road, During the investigation into the vehicle, officers […]
HIGH POINT, NC
wfmynews2.com

Multiple bags of Fentanyl pills discovered in Davidson Co. home

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County detectives successfully completed a multi month investigation into the sales and distribution of the highly addictive and deadly drug, Fentanyl, on Wednesday. This investigation revealed that Tony Benard Smith, 44, was distributing the drug from his home disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills. During...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC

