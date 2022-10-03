Read full article on original website
2 women found guilty in woman’s 2019 death at North Carolina gas station
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were found guilty on Friday on 11 of 16 charges in connection with the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019. Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested in October 2019 and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police […]
Person airlifted to hospital with a gunshot wound in Trinity: RCSO
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in the hospital due to a gunshot wound, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. At 11:06 a.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a call about a person with a gunshot wound in the area of Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road. First responders came to the scene […]
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
North Carolina police make arrest after string of armed robberies
Detectives with CMPD say they arrested 27-year-old Darius Nicholson in connection with the crimes.
16-year-old charged in the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On Aug. 22, Forsyth County EMS came to the 1000 block of East 17th Street on a service call. At the scene, an unconscious woman was discovered behind the home suffering […]
Greensboro woman charged with robbing the same Circle K on two separate occasions: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with two robberies at the same location, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 4:30 a.m on Friday morning, officers came to Circle K on 631 Green Valley Road after getting a report of a commercial robbery at the business. Police were able to take the […]
Lexington man charged with soliciting a child by computer: court records
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing a charge of soliciting a child by computer, according to Davidson County court records. Jose Anacleto Gomez, 38, is accused in court records of attempting “to pickup a 15-year-old juvenile female for the purpose of a sex act.” Gomez was given a $10,000 secured bond and […]
Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
2 shot, injured after shooting in Lexington on Cotton Grove Road
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 63-year-old woman and a boy were shot in Lexington Saturday, police said. Lexington police arrived at Cotton Grove Road at 2:15 p.m. and found a woman shot. Police then received a call from Lexington Memorial Hospital saying there was a boy with a similar injury,...
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office offering $10,000 for information about man found dead in burning camper
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about a man who was killed in August. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, on August 21, just before 10 p.m., someone driving by saw a camper on fire on St. Peters Church Road in Salisbury and called 911. Firefighters put […]
Man dies from injuries in Greensboro shooting; $5,000 reward in the case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died from his injuries in a shooting. Detectives said someone shot Camren Cole on Glenwood Avenue on the night of September 29. On Thursday, a week after the shooting, police said Cole died from his injuries and the case was now...
Person hit in the head with sledgehammer prop during massive affray at youth football game at Glenn High School
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School after a massive affray occurred at a youth football game on Saturday morning. Officers came to the scene at 11:14 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at a youth football game. While officers were en route, additional calls were received stating that […]
North Carolina deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
Iredell County Court Report: H & I felony cases
The following cases involving H & I felony charges were disposed of in Iredell County District Court on September 27:. ♦ Lynette Aldridge pleaded guilty to two counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Felony Interfering with Electronic Monitoring Device, Felony Flee to Elude Arrest, Driving While Impaired and Misdemeanor Larceny. She was sentenced to 20-33 months in prison plus two consecutive, suspended sentences of 8-19 months. She also received a sentence of 9-20 months in prison for a probation violation.
Juvenile detained in connection to deaths of 2 teens in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile was detained on Wednesday afternoon in connection to the death of two teens in Orange County last month, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood announced that the investigation into the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, a former Eastern Alamance High School student, and […]
2 charged with trafficking heroin after guns and drugs seized from ‘suspicious vehicle’ in High Point: HPPD
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing various charges following a “suspicious vehicle investigation” on Wednesday, according to the High Point Police Department. At around 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday, officers say they spotted a “suspicious vehicle” behind a business on the 100 block of Greensboro Road, During the investigation into the vehicle, officers […]
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
Lexington man charged with trafficking heroin and fentanyl: court records
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is facing drugs and gun charges, according to Davidson County court records. Tony Bernard Smith, 44, was taken into custody by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. According to court records, Smith was allegedly in possession of “28 or more grams of heroin/fentanyl and around 468 […]
Multiple bags of Fentanyl pills discovered in Davidson Co. home
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County detectives successfully completed a multi month investigation into the sales and distribution of the highly addictive and deadly drug, Fentanyl, on Wednesday. This investigation revealed that Tony Benard Smith, 44, was distributing the drug from his home disguised as counterfeit Oxycodone pills. During...
