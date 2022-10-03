Read full article on original website
13abc.com
One dead in two-vehicle crash in Wood County
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Wood County on Thursday. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 6 at 1:06 p.m. on U.S. Route 6 near Sand Ridge Road in Plain Twp. The crash involved a Freightliner Semi-tractor with an attached trailer and a Honda Accord sedan.
Truck full of cardboard boxes crashes on I-71 in Morrow County, causing delays
MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio (WCMH) — No one was injured in a Morrow County crash that has caused long lines of traffic on Interstate 71, according to the county’s Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the Friday that a truck crash caused delays going in both directions on I-71. A photo from […]
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
huroninsider.com
One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign
BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
peakofohio.com
Both drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Both drivers were injured following a two-vehicle crash just outside of Bellefontaine late Thursday afternoon. Bellefontaine Police reports Scott Mayfield, 43, of Troy, was northbound on Sloan Boulevard when he got distracted by something in his pick-up truck and traveled across the center line, and struck Kimberly Sunderland, 65, of Bellefontaine, who was traveling south on Sloan Boulevard.
wktn.com
Crash Injures One Person in Ada
One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
sent-trib.com
Motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect in custody after fleeing
NORWALK – A Norwalk man reportedly rear-ended a motorcyclist, killing him, then fled law enforcement. Chad Holbrook, 49, Norwalk, was arrested after a two-hour manhunt, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle fatal crash occurred Thursday at 8:39 p.m. on Ohio 61 near...
cleveland19.com
Huron County motorcyclist killed in hit-skip crash, suspect arrested after manhunt
HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle after being rear-ended in a hit-skip crash on SR-61 near SR-601 around 8:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to OSHP. Officials said that Chad Holbrook, 49, was driving a 2007 Chevy truck northbound on SR-61 when he rear-ended Benjamin Curtis...
wktn.com
Drivers Treated at Scene of Crash Monday Afternoon
Two drivers escaped with minor injuries after a crash that occurred this past Monday afternoon in the 15,000 block of U.S. 68 south of Kenton. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wildermuth, of Lewistown, attempted to pass a truck pulling farm equipment and being operated by Seth Creamer, of Kenton, at the same time that vehicle was turning left.
Man arrested after allegedly fleeing scene of deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk
NORWALK, Ohio — A 49-year-old man has been arrested after authorities say he fled the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash in Norwalk on Wednesday night, resulting in what's being called an "extensive manhunt." Authorities say it was around 8:39 p.m. when Chad Holbrook of Norwalk was driving a...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
$1 million bond set for woman arrested in fatal nightclub shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus. Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court. Battle was […]
Whitehall man dies from gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was found dead from a gunshot wound in a home early Friday morning. Whitehall police responded to reports of shots fired just after midnight and discovered an unidentified man dead on scene with a gunshot wound at a home of the 4000 block of Beechbank Rd. A suspect was […]
peakofohio.com
Sidney man dies following car/semi accident
A Sidney man was killed following a car/semi accident outside of Lakeview late Monday morning just before noon. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ronald Laughlin, 91, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on County Road 52 and was stopped at the stop sign for the County Road 54 intersection.
Galion Inquirer
2022 Crawford Co. Outstanding Senior Citizen selected
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce Mary Lee Minor as the 2022 Crawford County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Current president of the Earth, Wind, and Flowers Garden Club, Ms. Minor is a powerhouse in her community and has been involved in several beautification projects, providing garden therapy to nursing home residents, and inspiration throughout Crawford County. The Mayor and Commissioners presented a proclamation to recognize her leadership and volunteerism.
peakofohio.com
Springfield teen arrest on felony charge
A Springfield teen was charged with a felony Tuesday afternoon just before 4 o’clock in West Liberty. Deputies from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle with only one working brake light and a traffic stop was initiated. Authorities detected an overwhelming odor of both burnt and...
crawfordcountynow.com
One person arrested for drugs in Wyandot County
NEVADA—On Wednesday, The Wyandot County Special Response Team served a residential search warrant at 450 Township Highway 43, Nevada, Ohio. Three females were located inside the residence and detained on suspicion of possession and trafficking in drugs. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit and the METRICH Enforcement Unit conducted...
peakofohio.com
New Bremen couple arrested after traffic stop at Indian Lake
Washington Township Police made a felony drug bust last week during a traffic stop. Tollie Hicks, 52, of New Bremen was stopped for speed on State Route 235 near County Road 91. As officers approached the vehicle a white substance was seen being thrown out of the car. Hicks was...
Man shot twice in the face in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man has been hospitalized after a shooting overnight Saturday in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus, per Columbus police. According to CPD, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Duxberry Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. and found one man injured with a gunshot wound. A CPD detective on scene […]
peakofohio.com
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
