ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session

By Erin McCullough
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihh0K_0iKZ0QnL00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One Tennessee legislator will be looking to move forward and bring better pain management and treatment to all Tennesseans when the legislature convenes in January.

State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-Tullahoma) , told News Channel 11’s sister station News 2 that she intends to bring forth her legislation allowing for the cultivation, sale, and use of medical marijuana at the next legislative session.

Bowling has worked with multiple lawmakers in the past to try to get medical cannabis bills passed, but none have made it out of committee over the years. The last bill never made it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee last session . It’s something Bowling wants to change in order to allow Tennesseans more control over their medical decisions.

THP releases new details surrounding HARDY bus crash

“We need to have people have more input in their medical treatment in Tennessee,” Bowling said of her efforts to move the needle on medical marijuana legalization in the Volunteer State. “When I look at medical cannabis, with 38 states already having legalized [ it ], I think it’s very important for Tennessee to step up and make its own legal program.”

While Tennessee law currently allows for CBD and minimal THC products such as Delta 8, marijuana usage is still prohibited. In more recent years, state lawmakers have debated the costs and benefits of potentially allowing for medical or recreational marijuana legalization, but no formal decisions have ever been made on the issue.

News 2’s Chris O’Brien spoke with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle on the issue to get a sense of where the legalization effort was in the state. While there is some bipartisan support for medical marijuana bills like Bowling’s, the sense on Capitol Hill is that any legalization would face heavy opposition.

Bowling, however, says medical cannabis wouldn’t be the boogeyman some make it out to be.

“Marijuana has never produced an overdose death,” she said, citing federal statistics on the ongoing opioid epidemic nationwide.

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, including former Marine from Tennessee

She further said she had support from multiple groups, including veterans seeking treatment options for PTSD.

“The veterans of Tennessee fully support my bill because many of them with PTSD – the cure is almost worse than the condition, because in Tennessee they’re put on opioids, and they don’t want to be addicted to opioids,” she said.

Bowling’s bill would encompass more than 30 different health conditions that would be allowed to be treated with medical cannabis, from cancers, HIV/AIDS, PTSD, fibromyalgia, or even certain immune conditions like lupus or multiple sclerosis.

The bill Bowling introduced in years past has also been picked up by other states, like Alabama, Bowling told News 2.

State lawmakers split on federal marijuana legalization bill

“Last year I was invited to Alabama when the governor signed my medical bill into law when it was passed,” she said. “The doctor of neurology at UAB had seen my bill online. He knew from experience from trying medical cannabis on [his] patients that it was preferable over the treatments that were available.”

Bowling’s bill outlines a process for beginning a medical cannabis commission made up of experts appointed by the governor, the Speaker of the House and the Speaker of the Senate; a licensing procedure for growers and cultivators; inspection and enforcement procedures; local municipal bans; setting up a tax rate and the creation of a medical cannabis fund for research purposes and support of law enforcement; develops a tracking system for medical cannabis sales; and lists the qualifying conditions that can be treated with the medical marijuana.

Bowling told News 2 she wants to see the fully intra-state program because it would allow Tennessee to have complete oversight of its own program from “seed to sale.”

“All from seed to sale would be regulated by the state of Tennessee,” she said. “You’d know it’s a safe and affordable product.”

Bowling added the last fiscal estimate her bill had carried a $24 million revenue for the Volunteer State, though she said some experts have told her that was likely a conservative figure.

The 113th General Assembly will convene Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 37

Pam Ferris
5d ago

Please pass it been on pain killers for years pot would be better going through what I deal with every day not being able to walk half the time how can pain killers be legal and liquor be legal they are way more dangerous than pot

Reply
23
Rita Woodworth Richardson
5d ago

My back and neck and now hips are degenerating more and more from a bad wreck from the late 80s. She broadside me very hard out of nowhere. It's really painful and debilitating the more I age. I only take ibuprofen, but it's becoming pretty useless any more.

Reply(4)
11
AP_001053.51bdd0d753fa40568e6adec37a69c6fc.1507
5d ago

Yes please pass it I got necrotizing fasciitis, and that helps me so much more than pain pill after pain pill …

Reply
10
Related
WJHL

These local high school football teams remain undefeated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state’s native species. TWRA Fishery Biologist John Hammonds said the Alabama Bass does have a small natural habitat in Southeast Tennessee […]
TENNESSEE STATE
CNET

Marijuana Laws by State: Is Pot Legal in Your State?

Five US states will vote on legalizing recreational marijuana in November: Missouri's amendment is supported by 48% of state voters, according to a FOX 4/Emerson College poll, compared with 35% who oppose it and 17% who are unsure. Bills will also appear on the ballot in Arkansas, Maryland, North Dakota...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
WATE

East Tennesseans weigh in on President’s marijuana-related pardons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — President Joe Biden offering pardons Thursday for thousands of people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law. This is the President’s first major step toward decriminalizing marijuana, a promise Biden made while on the campaign trail in 2020. While the President’s announcement pertains...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Bowling
TheStreet

Cannabis News Week: States Becoming More Weed Friendly

California is doing its best to solidify its status as a marijuana friendly state with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing 10 different weed-related bills into law this week. One of the biggest changes is SB 1326 which creates a process for the state to enter into agreements with other states to allow cross-state cannabis transactions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Legalization#Opioids#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Wkrn#Tennesseans#News Channel 11#Cbd#Thc
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is steak then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you have never been to any of them. If you have, as always, feel free to share your opinion in the comments. Until then, here's what made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
CNN

Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion

Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle

Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy