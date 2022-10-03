COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a police presence at a southern Colorado Springs high school on Friday. KKTV 11 News first became aware of the incident just before 11:30 a.m. after concerned parents started reaching out to our newsroom concerning an alleged incident at Harrison High School. CSPD tells 11 News they had a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. The school is south of S. Circle Drive and just east of I-25.

