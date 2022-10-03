Read full article on original website
KKTV
Colorado legislative forum on Tuesday featuring candidate from State House District 17 and State Senate District 11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a forum featuring candidates in one of Colorado’s most competitive districts. The forum is being hosted by the Pikes Peak United Way and moderated by KKTV 11 News Evening Anchor Adam Atchison. You can watch the forum live Tuesday night starting at 5:30 p.m. in this article.
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters work to help mobile home communities with fire prevention
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department partnered with the Red Cross to install fire and carbon monoxide alarms in peoples’ homes on Saturday morning. This effort came during Fire Prevention Week and Fire Prevention Month for the city. The initiative covered 250 homes across four...
KKTV
El Paso County tops the state for highest number of fatal lane violation crashes
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has earned the unwanted distinction of being the Colorado county with the highest number of traffic deaths related to lane violations. Colorado State Patrol said Thursday that fatal crashes involving drivers drifting out of their lane skyrocketed in 2021 -- itself...
KKTV
Over 300 fentanyl pills recovered in Colorado Springs bust
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police recovered over 300 fentanyl pills near South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road early Wednesday morning. Police said an officer was patrolling the area around 300 S. Academy Blvd. just after 3:30 a.m. due to a recent increase in crime at 24-hour gambling locations in the area. They explained this officer saw drug paraphernalia in a suspicious vehicle and contacted the people associated with it.
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigate after reports of a gun on a school campus
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a police presence at a southern Colorado Springs high school on Friday. KKTV 11 News first became aware of the incident just before 11:30 a.m. after concerned parents started reaching out to our newsroom concerning an alleged incident at Harrison High School. CSPD tells 11 News they had a report that a student had a gun on campus, but as of 11:50 a.m. they were unable to confirm a weapon was on school grounds. The school is south of S. Circle Drive and just east of I-25.
KKTV
Firefighters respond to structure fire northeast of Falcon
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported northeast of Falcon. This was reported at a home on Gilbert drive Saturday evening. Firefighters on scene tell 11 News this was possibly caused by an incident involving someone loading a gun. Officials on scene say there have...
KKTV
WATCH: 'Morton' the moose spotted near Buena Vista, CO
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 10 hours ago. Police were investigating an incident...
KKTV
Colorado dog finds forever home following 511 days in the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A pup has a new forever home after spending 511 days under the care of the Humane Society of Fremont County. KKTV 11 News first covered Cashew’s story in February when the humane society requested Valentine’s Day Cards for the dog to show him he was loved. On Friday, the Humane Society of Fremont County announced he was adopted!
KKTV
Colorado Springs zoo loses two endangered animals on same day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two endangered animals passed away at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday. Zoo officials reported Friday that Cofan, a 19-year-old mountain tapir, and Luna, a 14-year-old Mexican wolf, died the day before. They said the deaths were unrelated: both animals were elderly and experiencing conditions related to their ages.
KKTV
Green District opens their second location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Green District, the Louisville, KY based salad company, has opened their second location in Colorado Springs in Northgate. Green District is a fast casual restaurant for salads, wraps, and grain bowls, said President and CEO Jordan Doepke. “This is our second one that we are...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police ask for help locating vehicles involved in deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs police asked the public for help on Friday locating vehicles and drivers involved in a crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Sept. 27 near the intersection of Maizeland Road and Sussex Lane in east Colorado Springs near Palmer Park. David...
KKTV
SWAT takes alleged child predator into custody after standoff near small Colorado town
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of sexually assaulting a child was taken into custody on Thursday near a small Colorado town. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office was assisting the Florence Police Department with apprehending a fugitive Thursday morning in an area just north of Rosita. Brandon Allen had a warrant for sexual assault and was reportedly staying in a camper off Tyndall Street. A woman, Jessica Hiner, was taken into custody in connection with the case for an outstanding warrant tied to harboring a fugitive.
KKTV
WATCH: Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Colorado Springs
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs. 11 News spoke Local Prosecutor Stephen Fauver with the 18th Judicial District, on what you should look out for in Colorado when it comes to contractor theft. Updated: 13 hours ago. "Morton" the moose spotted near...
KKTV
Colorado Springs police investigating potential road rage shooting on the east side of town
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a shooting they say appears to have started from a traffic dispute on the east side of town Friday morning. Police said they received the call around 9 a.m. They also reported that one of the involved parties was injured,...
KKTV
SWAT team arrests two teenagers in Pueblo County
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team members arrested two armed teenagers in east Pueblo County Wednesday night. Deputies responded when the 17-year-old male and 14-year-old female, who were reported as runaways on Monday, were reportedly seen in the 33000 block of East Highway 96. Deputies said...
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash after pickup truck ran red light in western Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is seriously injured after a pickup truck ran a red light. Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to Venetucci Boulevard and Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on a two-vehicle crash. When officers arrived, they learned a pickup truck traveling north on Venetucci failed to stop at a red light and collided with a motorcycle traveling east on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
KKTV
Armed burglary suspect killed by deputies in Pueblo County Wednesday night
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed burglary suspect was killed by deputies in Pueblo County late Wednesday night. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a house on Santa Fe Drive in Colorado City around 11:45 p.m. They encountered the armed suspect after getting on scene. The sheriff’s office has not elaborated on what happened next, only that shots were fired and the suspect was hit. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
KKTV
Man suspected of murder after a body was found by hikers near Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of killing 30-year-old Jermaine Trevion Wilson after Wilson’s body was discovered by hikers southwest of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting Wilson’s body was found in the 4600 block of Old Stage Road on May 24....
KKTV
Information sought 1 year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo that claimed the life of Rudy Baca
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One year after a deadly shooting in Pueblo, investigators are once again hoping the public can help with the case. On Friday, Pueblo Police shared the photo of a shooting victim to social media. Rudy Baca was with another person when he was shot and killed on Oct. 7, 2021 in an alley close to the 900 block of East 3rd Street. The person who was with Baca was also shot and taken to the hospital, that person has not been publicly identified.
KKTV
New info about the man who was found dead on Old Stage Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -We are learning more information about the death of a 30-year-old man who law enforcement say was found dead on the side of the road back in May and his suspected killer. Marquis Dunlap, 30-years-old, is being charged with second degree murder and possession of weapons...
