Hampshire County, MA

Northampton council votes $500k to preserve St. John Cantius Church

NORTHAMPTON — The City Council approved Thursday a grant of $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to save St. John Cantius Church from demolition. With the $500,000, church owner O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke promises to repair the 109-year-old church’s slate roof and brick exterior, part of a $4.6 million rehab project on the neighborhood landmark. O’Connell says it wants to convert the 6,200-square-foot St. John Cantius at 10 Hawley St. into 10 market-rate apartments.
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name

A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
Brimfield Auto Show draws hundreds of enthusiasts (photos)

BRIMFIELD -- What is considered by many to be the season-ending, mother-of-all car shows in Western Massachusetts drew hundreds of auto enthusiasts to the Brimfield Winery on Saturday. They were there for the annual Brimfield Auto Show, where almost anything on four wheels -- or two or three, in some...
Many urge school board to resume in-person meetings

The school board says they will seriously consider returning to in-person meetings after several asked them to during public comment at Thursday’s remote-access meeting – that included teachers and para-educators pleading with the board to do something about persistent staff shortages and offer more money to settle contract dispute.
