House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Northampton bank building, recently Silverscape Designs, sold for $1.3 million
NORTHAMPTON — The 94-year-old First National Bank of Northampton building at 1 King St. — which for 27 years was Silverscape Designs — sold in late September for $1.3 million. The buyer is JP Morgan Chase Bank, according to documents on file at the Hampshire Registry of...
Summer on Strong wraps up season for Northampton restaurants keen on outdoor dining
NORTHAMPTON — This Columbus Day weekend, restaurants downtown will wrap up a second year of Summer on Strong while making plans for another season of the outdoor dining event in 2023. “Outdoor seating has been working,” said Robbie Bocon, general manager of Eastside Grill, one of nine participating bars...
Northampton council votes $500k to preserve St. John Cantius Church
NORTHAMPTON — The City Council approved Thursday a grant of $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to save St. John Cantius Church from demolition. With the $500,000, church owner O’Connell Development Group of Holyoke promises to repair the 109-year-old church’s slate roof and brick exterior, part of a $4.6 million rehab project on the neighborhood landmark. O’Connell says it wants to convert the 6,200-square-foot St. John Cantius at 10 Hawley St. into 10 market-rate apartments.
Westfield Gas & Electric customers to see higher rates as fuel shortage looms
WESTFIELD — Westfield Gas & Electric General Manager Thomas Flaherty said Westfield ratepayers will feel the impact of a global energy crisis this winter, but not to the degree of other utility customers in the Northeast. As the cold weather sets in and winter approaches, global energy markets are...
Worcester cannabis shop approved in 2019 finally plans to open under new name
A Worcester retail cannabis establishment which was previously approved in 2019 is finally planning to open next year, but under a new name. Cannabis of Worcester LLC is the new operator of the dispensary planned for 62 Millbrook St., the former home of DeBoise Auto Body. The establishment was approved by the city’s License Commission Thursday morning, the final approval needed at the local level; it will now go to the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
Brimfield Auto Show draws hundreds of enthusiasts (photos)
BRIMFIELD -- What is considered by many to be the season-ending, mother-of-all car shows in Western Massachusetts drew hundreds of auto enthusiasts to the Brimfield Winery on Saturday. They were there for the annual Brimfield Auto Show, where almost anything on four wheels -- or two or three, in some...
Italian Heritage month in Springfield means bocce and “cucina al piano interratro”
SPRINGFIELD -- What better way to celebrate Italian Heritage Month than with a little bocce and a lot of food, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno got some of both when he accepted an invitation to one of the few private bocce courts in Western Mass. on Saturday. Tomasso and Anthony...
After false start, Veterans Affairs greenlight $160 million in funding for new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke
HOLYOKE — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has approved $160 million in federal funds to support the cost of a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke. After prematurely announcing receipt of the Feds’ approval in August, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services announced the official greenlight this week.
Graffiti artists converge on Gasoline Alley for “jam”
SPRINGFIELD — The walls of a function space in Gasoline Alley on Albany Street took on new colors and fanciful shapes Saturday as nearly 30 artists grabbed spray paint cans and staked out areas in what organizers called a “Graffiti Jam.”. Michael Pastoreck, once a graffiti artist himself,...
Holyoke Dean Tech teacher ousted amid probe into ‘flirting,’ sharing ‘inappropriate pictures’ with former student
HOLYOKE - A teacher at Holyoke High School Dean Campus was ousted amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he “flirted” and “shared inappropriate photos” with a former student, according to school officials. Responding to an inquiry from The Republican, Holyoke Public Schools receiver-superintendent Anthony Soto...
Dominic Grasetti, charged in fatal I-91 drunk driving crash, turns himself in
A Southwick man who police say was traveling between 109 mph and 118 mph when he collided with another car, killing a 60-year-old Chicopee man, while driving drunk in November 2021 turned himself in Monday, police said. Dominic M. Grassetti, 25, was previously charged with an OUI in the November...
Many urge school board to resume in-person meetings
The school board says they will seriously consider returning to in-person meetings after several asked them to during public comment at Thursday’s remote-access meeting – that included teachers and para-educators pleading with the board to do something about persistent staff shortages and offer more money to settle contract dispute.
Greenfield police chief downgraded to ‘conditionally recertified’ by state
The state agency tasked with certifying police officers in Massachusetts has notified Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh that newly received information has changed his status from recertified to “conditionally recertified.”. In a letter dated October 4 addressed to Haigh from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the...
Conellius Patrick, Tariq Thomas run No. 1 Springfield Central football past No. 2 Westfield
WESTFIELD — Whenever Bill Watson walks by his son Will’s room, there’s a decent chance he will hear him and Conellius Patrick talking trash to each other on the phone.
Boys Soccer Snapshot: South Hadley, Wahconah among highly talented teams in Moriarty & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its boy’s soccer league snapshots on October 6. Get to know more about the Western Mass. boys soccer outlook by checking out the rankings and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Water and Sewer Commission says tests found contaminants but drinking water safe
SPRINGFIELD — The Water and Sewer Commission said Thursday water tested recently contained chemical compounds in concentrations that exceeded levels set by regulation. However, the water remains safe to drink. The commission said samples of the city water were taken Sept. 6. The results showed that levels of haloacetic...
Leaderboard: Ryan Downes shoots one under par for Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Who had the best rounds Thursday? Take a look at the golf leaderboard for each player who shot par or better on Oct. 6:
Preston Longo, Shane Becker lead No. 3 East Longmeadow football over No. 9 West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD – With fewer than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and No. 3 East Longmeadow two possessions ahead of No. 9 West Springfield, the Spartans had the ball at the Terriers 10-yard line looking to put the game away. On second-and-goal, quarterback Shane Becker turned and...
Worcester Columbus Day Parade is back with name change as the Italian Heritage Parade
Shrewsbury Street will fill up with floats, marching bands and city officials Sunday Oct. 9 as part of Worcester’s Shrewsbury Street Italian Heritage Parade for the first time in four years. The parade, which was previously called the Worcester Columbus Day Parade, hasn’t happened since 2018, when the chair...
