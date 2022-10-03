ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macro Challenges Drive More Business to Full-Blown Payments Automation

In payments, change is slow, and then it happens quickly. That’s especially true in business-to-business (B2B) payments, where “the check is in the mail” gives way to the invoices sent by email, which then gives way to the embedded payment options that link accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) departments — and buyers and sellers — in automatic fashion.
ECONOMY
Citigroup Blockchain Exec’s Departure for Six Digital Shows Growing Trend

Executives from legacy banks are leaving key positions in innovative units and subsidiaries to take on roles at newer firms deep in the trenches of digital assets. In one example, Alexandre Kech, director of blockchain and digital assets at Citi Ventures, is leaving the company to take on a role at Six Digital Exchange, per a CoinDesk report Thursday (Oct. 6). Six Digital, a Swiss digital asset exchange, offers trading, settlement and custody of crypto assets.
BUSINESS
HSBC Launches Digital Platform for Trade Finance

HSBC has launched HSBC Trade Solutions (HTS) for customers in its two largest markets, the U.K. and Hong Kong, to simplify and speed trade. Developed in partnership with the IT consultancy CGI, the new platform allows clients to manage all their trade finance products online, according to a Thursday (Oct. 6) press release.
MARKETS
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation

US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
ECONOMY
Businesses Get Creative to Offer Cash-Flow Crunch Solutions

Coming off a pandemic that upended business as usual across the board, the latest set of macroeconomic challenges is forcing financial executives to think hard about the “new normal.”. Perhaps nowhere is that more noticeable than at companies doing B2B sales, where margins are typically the tightest and legacy...
ECONOMY
Amazon Dangles $19 Average Hourly Wage in Bid to Hire 150K for Holidays

Amazon will hire 150,000 workers for full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in its operations network as the holiday season approaches. The positions are open to applicants “from all backgrounds and experience levels,” offering average wages of more than $19 per hour depending on position and geography, according to an Thursday (Oct. 6) Amazon blog post.
BUSINESS
Mizuho Securities, Rakuten Securities Ally on Asset Management Services

Aiming to offer asset management consulting services both online and in person, Tokyo-based Mizuho Securities and Tokyo-based Rakuten Securities Holdings have announced a strategic capital and business alliance. In the deal, Mizuho Securities is to buy 19.99% of Rakuten Securities Holdings for 80 billion yen (about $552 million), Reuters reported...
BUSINESS
Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance Launches Platform for SMBs in Africa

Nigerian FinTech Vella Finance has launched a new user interface and new products as part of a platform that helps streamline cross-border payments for owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa. Vella 2.0 bridges TradFi with DeFi and cryptocurrency rails to provide these owners of SMBs with alternative...
SMALL BUSINESS
Today in Crypto: Former Celsius Execs Withdrew $17M Before Company Filed Chapter 11; Citi Ventures Invests in Digital Asset Management Startup xalts

Two Celsius officials withdrew $42 million in cryptocurrency before the company froze withdrawals and filed for bankruptcy, Coindesk wrote. Former CEO Alex Mashinsky and CSO Daniel Leon took the funds from custody accounts in the form of bitcoin, ether and CEL tokens. Mashinsky reportedly withdrew around $10 million while Leon...
MARKETS
Chase, Pye Team on Self-Service POS Payments Security

Kiosk manufacturer Pye is joining forces with Chase to process secure payments at self-service point-of-sale (POS) stations in Canada. In a press release Thursday (Oct. 6), Pye said it will connect its equipment with Chase’s end-to-end secure payment system, helping to move electronic payment methods along. That will include contactless payment options via Android and Apple Pay.
BUSINESS
ECI Software Solutions Acquires ES Tech Group

The cloud business technology company ECI Software Solutions announced Friday (Oct. 7) the completion of its takeover of  ES Tech Group, a U.K.-based B2B eCommerce software and services business. The acquisition expands ECI’s existing eCommerce solutions portfolio and furthers its investments in the digital economy and eCommerce, the firm...
SOFTWARE
Today in B2B Payments: New Tools Deliver Trade Finance, Cash Velocity

Today in B2B payments, HSBC announces a new platform for trade finance, while Paystand upgrades its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity. Plus, ECI Software Solutions completes its acquisition of ES Tech Group, and Tiger Global looks to raise $6 billion to invest in internet-enabled enterprise software, FinTech and consumer companies.
TECHNOLOGY
Paystand Upgrades Sage Intacct Integration for B2B Collections

Blockchain-enabled B2B payment company Paystand has announced numerous upgrades to its Sage Intacct integration to boost cash velocity and add more automation, a press release said. The updates include multi-entity support for merchants, automated collections, multiple invoices, a virtual terminal, autopay and more. The partnership between Paystand and Sage was...
ECONOMY
PYMNTS

