Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

LEE: 'What coach is going to want to come here?' Look at yourselves

ATHENS, Ga. — Even in resounding defeat, he has his defenders. Even in convincing loss, they remain unconvinced. Their stern voices on the call-in radio shows ring out over the airwaves all across the Plains. He is a man of character, they say angrily in his defense. He needs time, they say. It’s disrespectful to talk about the next chapter, they say. He needs support, they say.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Report card: Auburn vs. Georgia

OFFENSE — F Auburn’s offensive line was ineffective again, pushed into the backfield too often, too early. Auburn’s gameplan lacked an identity and sure direction. Auburn didn’t commit to running first and shortening the game to try to pull the upset, but the passing game wasn’t working either. At one point in the fourth, Auburn was 10-of-30 passing, a 33-percent completion percentage.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Failed fake punt turns momentum for Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — The momentum swing swept through the air in Sanford Stadium. What was a defensive battle through most of one quarter went all red and black in one moment, after a failed fake punt by Auburn put the Tiger defense against the wall and led the way to Georgia’s first touchdown — and eventually, the 42-10 Georgia win.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Starting with a bang: No. 6 Auburn equestrian tops No. 5 Georgia in opener

BISHOP, Ga. – The No. 6 Auburn equestrian team started off the season with a big win on the road, topping No. 5 Georgia at the UGA Equestrian Center, 11-8, Friday afternoon. “This was a great win today,” head coach Greg Williams said. “Georgia is always a tough road meet and this is a tough way to start the season, but I’m so proud of how the team battled. Georgia rode well today and I’m glad of the way we stayed in it and attacked from the start.”
AUBURN, AL
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Picks and predictions: Auburn vs. Georgia

The Opelika-Auburn News sports staff makes its picks for Auburn’s game against Georgia, with predictions from Auburn beat writer Adam Cole, deputy editor Justin Lee and Auburn student Callie Stanford. 1. How does Auburn’s offensive line fare against Georgia?. JUSTIN LEE: Despite the confidence Auburn players have shown...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Small school, big dreams: Class 1A Loachapoka has two players with SEC offers

In a town of 200, there’s two with SEC offers. Loachapoka’s JC Hart and Jamari Payne are key pieces to an undefeated season for the Indians this fall, and they’ve both picked up offers to play college football at the highest level: Hart is a senior committed to Auburn. Payne is a junior who recently picked up an offer from Missouri.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika runs through Smiths Station for bounce-back win

Opelika football was coming off a tough four-game stretch this week, having eked out a win against a No. 1 Central-Phenix City team before losing three straight. But the Bulldogs got back in the win column Friday, downing Smiths Station 31-7 at home for their first win since Sept. 9.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

End of an era? Lanett tops LaFayette in possibly last rivalry game ever

In what may have been the final installment of the longtime rivalry, Lanett came up big. Lanett downed LaFayette 45-8 on Friday in the 52nd and possibly final meeting between the rivals. While some uncertainty looms over school consolidation, both teams treated Friday night’s meeting as a farewell to the...
LANETT, AL
Bryan Harsin
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee-Scott still undefeated after win at Bessemer Academy

Lee-Scott returned the opening kickoff past midfield and never looked back as they took care of business Friday night in a 49-0 win over Bessemer Academy. The Warriors continued a season-long trend of fast starts and stifling defense by jumping out to a 42-0 lead at halftime. The Warriors took...
BESSEMER, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Watch now: Beauregard's Kyan Maloy named Player of the Week

What he did: Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0. In his words: “We all wanted to just play...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Beauregard one win away from region title after beating Elmore County

Beauregard is just one win away from a region title. The Hornets topped Elmore County 33-8 on Friday night on the road. Undefeated Beauregard moved to 7-0 on the season and 4-0 in Region 4-5A. The Hornets close region play with their fifth and final league game next Friday at Central-Clay County — and if they win, they’re region champions and heading to the Class 5A playoffs with a top seed.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Reeltown honors seniors with big win over Horseshoe Bend

What better way to honor your seniors on Senior Night and the final home game of the season with a lopsided win over a county rival?. Reeltown certainly had that idea as it came away with a 48-9 loss over the Horseshoe Bend Generals on a night when the squad was honoring seniors Zy Collins, Seth Hill, Takeo Potts, Connor Spain, Omor Ponds, Logan Dillard and Lane Burns.
NOTASULGA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Here's Mayor Gary Fuller's long and winding road to become a Southern Union graduate

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, a Southern Union alumnus, said the college has made and continues to make a significant difference in the community. Fuller started his college career in 1964 at Southern Union’s campus in Wadley. He attended the college until he moved to Tuscaloosa in 1967, two credits short of earning his associate's degree.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Shackett and Southern Union tailor-make programs with the local job market in mind

In the past 100 years, industries have changed, companies have changed and jobs have changed. As Southern Union State Community College celebrates its 100th anniversary, the school remains a key factor in the region’s workforce development and economic growth because it’s been willing to add new degrees and certification programs.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Mary Belk: Remembering things the way they were

When I plunge deeply into my memories, I sometimes find myself dawdling along uneven Auburn sidewalks. It’s 1954, and I’m standing in front of Tiger Theater, a dime for the Lone Ranger movie clutched in my fist. Or, I might be in Herbert Music listening to a stack of 45s, or moseying along the aisles of Crest 5 & 10 Cent Store.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Medical marijuana dispensing site could be headed to Opelika

The Opelika City Council has approved an ordinance that would allow for the operation of a medical cannabis dispensing site. These pharmacy-like entities will be able to give medical marijuana to qualifying patients who have a prescription from a doctor. City Attorney Guy Gunter said the approval of the ordinance,...
OPELIKA, AL

