Dena Sheeder Obituary

Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Burke) Hepperle on May 24, 1961, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Dena was united in marriage to Dirk Sheeder in 1995. Dean was employed over the last 30 years at Kum&Go, Casey’s, Sparky’s, True Value and Fareway all either Adair, Guthrie and Cass County, whether it was as a Bartender, a waitress or clerk she enjoyed see people. later she would as a Clerk for Walmart in Atlantic, Iowa for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert Hepperle, Jr and a sister, Sharon. Dena is survived by her husband, Dirk Sheeder of Casey, IA; Four adopted grandchildren and Four great grandchildren; a brother, Tom Hepperle of Fort Dodge, IA and a sister, Annie Williams of Webster City, IA; three brothers-in-law, Darrell (Jacquie) Sheeder, Dale (Maureen) Sheeder and Don (Kelly) Sheeder; as well as Nine nieces and nephews.

Dena Has been loved by many and missed by more than she will ever know.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at the Casey Community Center in Casey on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1 pm until 3 pm with family present. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the Casey United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair is caring for the Sheeder family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com