Casey, IA

Dena Sheeder Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 5 days ago
Dena Sheeder, age 61 of Casey, IA, died on Monday, August 15, 2022, at Unity Point Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was born the daughter of Robert and Lucille (Burke) Hepperle on May 24, 1961, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Dena was united in marriage to Dirk Sheeder in 1995. Dean was employed over the last 30 years at Kum&Go, Casey’s, Sparky’s, True Value and Fareway all either Adair, Guthrie and Cass County, whether it was as a Bartender, a waitress or clerk she enjoyed see people. later she would as a Clerk for Walmart in Atlantic, Iowa for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert Hepperle, Jr and a sister, Sharon. Dena is survived by her husband, Dirk Sheeder of Casey, IA; Four adopted grandchildren and Four great grandchildren; a brother, Tom Hepperle of Fort Dodge, IA and a sister, Annie Williams of Webster City, IA; three brothers-in-law, Darrell (Jacquie) Sheeder, Dale (Maureen) Sheeder and Don (Kelly) Sheeder; as well as Nine nieces and nephews.

Dena Has been loved by many and missed by more than she will ever know.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at the Casey Community Center in Casey on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 1 pm until 3 pm with family present. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be made to the Casey United Methodist Church and left or mailed to the funeral home. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Adair is caring for the Sheeder family at this time and condolences can be sent at: schmidtfamilyfh.com

Gail Schmitz Obituary

Mass of Christian Burial for 78 year old Gail Schmitz of Avoca will be Tuesday, October 11th at 10:30AM at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Earling. Visitation will be Monday, October 10th from 5PM to 8PM at the church, with a rosary at 7PM. Burial will be at the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Earling. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.
EARLING, IA
Michael Marshall Obituary

Michael Vernon Marshall, the son of Wayne and Shirley (Marxen) McFadden, was born June 23, 1954, in Des Moines, Iowa and died October 2, 2022, surrounded by his at the Friendship Home in Audubon, Iowa under hospice care at the age of 68 years, 3 months, and 9 days. Michael...
ATLANTIC, IA
Terry Clarence McDowell Obituary

Terry Clarence McDowell was born on January 23, 1937 to Victor Luke and Sarah (Robinson) McDowell in Harlan, Iowa. Terry spent his early years on a farm east of Kirkman, Iowa. Following the death of his dad, the family lived for a short time in Hamburg, Iowa before returning to the farm by Kirkman. Terry attended school in Kirkman and later Irwin-Kirkman. While in High School he participated in Football, Basketball, and Baseball graduating with the class of 1956. After high school, Terry enlisted in the United States Army. He received a Honorary Discharge on December 27, 1962, having reached the rank of E-5 Sergeant.
KIRKMAN, IA
Des Moines PD Host North Side Car Check-Up

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Police will host an annual pre-winter car check-up event tomorrow (Saturday) at North High School. Residents can have exterior bulbs and worn wipers replaced. Technicians will also top off fluids, check and inflate tires, and make sure child car seats are fitted properly. The free event is from 9-Noon tomorrow.
DES MOINES, IA
