Penguins recall goaltender Filip Lindberg from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Penguins have recalled goaltender Filip Lindberg from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lindberg was summoned to the NHL roster because starter Tristan Jarry is sidelined with an undisclosed illness and will serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith for Monday’s road preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.

In one game this preseason, Lindberg has a 1-0-0 record, a 2.08 goals against average and a .933 save percentage.

The 23-year-old Lindberg made his professional debut last season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. A left ankle injury limited him to seven AHL games, a 4-2-0 record, a 2.76 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

