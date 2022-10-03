ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Man dies in single-vehicle accident on Highway 101

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
Accident occurred Friday night north of Highway 46

– On Friday at approximately10:34 p.m., a 32-year-old male driver from San Luis Obispo was traveling in a Nissan northbound on Highway-101, north of Highway 46 at approximately 65 miles per hour. For undetermined reasons, he allowed his vehicle to drift to the left over the solid yellow line and onto the rumble strip. He then turned his wheel to the right, traveling across the northbound right-hand lane, and then entered the left-hand lane again, turning the vehicle back to the left, causing the vehicle to lose traction and slide towards the dirt shoulder.

The vehicle traveled down the dirt embankment and continued in a northerly direction, when it began to overturn, colliding with a chain link fence. The vehicle overturned several times, according to California Highway Patrol.

The driver was not reportedly wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on the dirt shoulder facing in a westerly direction, and the driver came to rest north of the vehicle within the dirt shoulder. He was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to the injuries sustained during this collision.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not considered a factor in this collision. No further information is available at this time. Identification of the victim is pending next-of-kin.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

