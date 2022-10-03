ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later

MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

12-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Thursday near 37th and Congress around 7:50 p.m. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

'Mass chaos': Darrell Brooks trial continues with more witness testimony

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The defendant, Darrell Brooks, appeared emotional in court Friday after a day's worth of witness testimony about incidents leading up to the Waukesha Christmas Parade. "I'm trying my best to hold everything together, considering how this day has been," Brooks said. Brooks is accused of...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Woman critically injured in shooting near 24th and Rogers

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 9:08 p.m. near 24th and Rogers. Police say a possible robbery occurred where a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man were shot -- possibly by a 47-year-old Milwaukee man. Authorities say...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
WAUWATOSA, WI

