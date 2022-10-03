Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'She was a good person:' Vigil held for West Allis woman who was hit, killed by suspected impaired driver
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Sitting by a metal statue in Shorewood's Atwater Park are the initials "SK", spelled out with small, white candles. It stands for Stephanie Kruse, a 38-year-old West Allis woman, who died on Oct. 2 after a suspected impaired driver hit her while she was biking by 65th and Greenfield.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman killed, family waiting on answers 1 year later
MILWAUKEE - The last time one Milwaukee mother says she spoke to her 19-year-old daughter was one year ago Saturday, Oct. 8 – before she was shot and killed. It's also the last time the mother said she heard from police. Tanija Turner's family held a vigil for her...
WISN
12-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Thursday near 37th and Congress around 7:50 p.m. Police say the boy was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked...
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
CBS 58
'Unforgivable:' West Allis mother convicted of abusing 6-year-old son sentenced to decades behind bars
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The West Allis mother who plead guilty in August to charges of abuse and neglect that led to the death of her 6-year-old son last September will now spend over 30 years in prison. During a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Milwaukee...
CBS 58
'Mass chaos': Darrell Brooks trial continues with more witness testimony
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The defendant, Darrell Brooks, appeared emotional in court Friday after a day's worth of witness testimony about incidents leading up to the Waukesha Christmas Parade. "I'm trying my best to hold everything together, considering how this day has been," Brooks said. Brooks is accused of...
CBS 58
City leaders respond to reckless driving after crash leads to three deaths
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- City leaders are taking preventative measures when it comes to reckless driving trends in Milwaukee just a day after three people died in result of reckless driving. Two of those victims have been tentatively identified as two males between the ages of 34 and 44 years old.
CBS 58
Child shot in head near 37th and Marion
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
Fond du Lac man charged with attempted homicide; bail set at $1 million
"District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced that Vickendrika M. Jones made his initial appearance on October 6, 2022, after being charged with Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide."
CBS 58
Milwaukee officer intentionally struck by vehicle recovering at home; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police say they've arrested a woman accused of striking an officer with a vehicle Tuesday, Oct. 4. Authorities say the vehicle was recovered unoccupied and the suspect, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested. A Milwaukee police detective fired his weapon at the vehicle she was allegedly...
CBS 58
Woman critically injured in shooting near 24th and Rogers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 9:08 p.m. near 24th and Rogers. Police say a possible robbery occurred where a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 41-year-old Milwaukee man were shot -- possibly by a 47-year-old Milwaukee man. Authorities say...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa carjackings, Glendale police arrest 2
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Oct. 6 announced the arrest of two suspects who were allegedly involved in three recent carjackings or attempted carjackings. According to Wauwatosa police, a victim was carjacked at gunpoint near 73rd and Hillcrest last week. A second victim was carjacked at...
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek vehicle in connection to homicide near Palmer and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred near Palmer and Keefe on Sept. 24. Authorities say the vehicle is described as a red 4-door BMW 328 with the Wisconsin plate AME-7350. The victim has...
CBS 58
Teen faces multiple felony charges of taking illegal pictures of girls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating a situation where a 17-year-old male took illegal videos and photos of female victims. Police say the suspect was a 17-year-old male student of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School at the time who had been capturing the...
MPD: Driver racing and speeding crashes, 20-year-old passenger dies
A man driving recklessly and racing, according to Milwaukee Police, crashes into a tree and his 20-year-old passenger dies. The driver is now in custody awaiting charges.
West Allis hit-and-run victim dies, suspect identified
The West Allis Police Department said the woman who was involved in a hit-and-run on Saturday has died from her injuries, and a suspect has been charged.
MPD Chief has strong words for reckless drivers after 3 die in fiery crash
Milwaukee Police Chief Jeff Norman has strong words for reckless drivers after a police chase ended in a deadly crash after a man drove off the 16th Street viaduct and landed on the road below.
CBS 58
Several people protest outside Racine County Courthouse in support of Harry Wait
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Protesters and supporters held signs outside the Racine County Courthouse Friday afternoon as another hearing was underway for Harry Wait. Wait is accused of committing election fraud by ordering absentee ballots in the names of the mayor and state assembly speaker. Wait says he did so to prove a point.
