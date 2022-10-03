ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KCJJ

Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite

Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs

After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
GRANDVIEW, IA
KWQC

Trauma Recovery Books

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

NOSH Good Mood Food

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

West Central, Stockton pick up wins

Koster said the goal was to raise $25,000. TV 6 is proud to be the media sponsor of ‘Gather For the Cure.’. FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 9 AM, followed by cool sunshine and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
STOCKTON, IA
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season. Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police looking for person of interest in Bellevue homicide investigation

BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County are looking for a person of interest related to a homicide investigation. In a media release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, on October 8 at about 7:50 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
BELLEVUE, IA
biztimes.biz

Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location

A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

A new Davenport movie theater is in works

A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa

GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
GRANDVIEW, IA
KWQC

2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges

Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit

Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
MOLINE, IL

