KCJJ
Iowa City Animal Services investigates dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a report of a dog bite. The individual reported being bit around 5:50 p.m., Wednesday on the corner of South Governor and East Burlington streets. The dog was described as a medium sized dog that appeared to be a breed of hunting dog. The dog was accompanied by a couple was described as in their early 30s.
Iowa Factory Has Produced Nearly 200 Food Formulas for Dogs
After more than a half-century, a company with a rich history has renewed its commitment to an eastern Iowa city with the completion of a $156 million expansion. This week, Purina announced they're hiring an additional 96 people at the factory in Clinton, one that will now employ 570 people. Purina employs approximately another 800 Iowans at facilities in Fort Dodge and Davenport.
KWQC
Grandview church accepting donations for fire victims
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Grandview Community Bible Church is raising money and gathering supplies for over a dozen people affected by a structure fire Saturday. The church is accepting clothes, food, and hygiene items, and has also given the affected residents shelter as their apartments are destroyed. “We want to...
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
KWQC
Trauma Recovery Books
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Bree Marie, wellness coach, author, public speaker and podcaster, joins PSL to highlight her mission including trauma recovery book titles such as How to Shake The Shit Out of Your Life and Young Writer’s Day: Fragile Minds and The Adults That Mold Them. See more at...
Police: Suspects stole Iowa bowling alley ATM, then left it in field
A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
With fall approaching, anglers in southeast Iowa are still out testing the bite. Water temperatures in Big Hollow Lake in Des Moines County are dropping fast. Down from the 80s last week, the lake currently sits in the mid-60s. Bluegill are fair, and are expected to move into shallow water as they adjust to the temperature change.
KWQC
NOSH Good Mood Food
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -NOSH Good Mood Food is a shopping destination in Geneseo for all things natural, organic, specialty, and healthful. The mission behind the store is really meant to embody a lifestyle. Tina Hernandez, NOSH Good Mood Food, discusses the store’s philosophy about food, its relationship to health, and...
KWQC
West Central, Stockton pick up wins
Koster said the goal was to raise $25,000. TV 6 is proud to be the media sponsor of ‘Gather For the Cure.’. FREEZE WARNING remains in effect until 9 AM, followed by cool sunshine and highs in the 50's to low 60's.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
KWQC
Deputies find decomposing human remains in Knox County storage unit
KNOX Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after decomposing human remains were found in a storage unit Friday. Around 6 p.m., deputies responded to the storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, for a complaint of a suspicious odor. Deputies met with the...
KWQC
Floorcrafters celebrates 74th anniversary with savings for customers
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Fall is can be the perfect time to sprucing up living spaces before guest start arriving during the holiday season. Griffin’s Floorcrafters, Inc., 1305 5th Avenue, in Moline, is happy to be part of any designing process to create remodeled areas that fulfill the dreams of Quad Cities’ homeowners.
KWQC
Police looking for person of interest in Bellevue homicide investigation
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Law enforcement officials in Jackson County are looking for a person of interest related to a homicide investigation. In a media release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation, on October 8 at about 7:50 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels at 31821 Highway 52 in Bellevue, Iowa. Upon arrival, law enforcement found Angela Prichard, age 55, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
ourquadcities.com
A new Davenport movie theater is in works
A new Davenport movie theater is among the four projects to receive new Destination Iowa funding. Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced $14.1 million in grant funding for the following four projects through Destination Iowa. The $100-million program, announced in April, invests in transformational projects that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and attract visitors and new residents.
KWQC
Crews battle major fire In downtown Grandview, Iowa
GRANDVIEW, Iowa (KWQC) - Several fire crews were called to assist in battling a massive fire in downtown Grandview, Iowa Friday evening. Reports began coming into the TV6 newsroom around 6 p.m. Friday of a large fire affecting structures on the 100 block of Main Street. Details on which buildings...
KWQC
QC 8th graders get hands-on experience at John Deere on National Manufacturing Day
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - National Manufacturing Day on October 7 is the perfect day to introduce students to different careers in modern manufacturing. John Deere Davenport Works hosted 55 Quad Cities area 8th graders, giving them a hands-on experience in the factory. “I’m here to learn more about John Deere...
KWQC
2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County on drug charges
Bettendorf man gets suspended prison sentence, probation in death of terminally ill brother in 2020. A Bettendorf man was sentenced Wednesday to a suspended two-year prison sentence and placed on two years of probation in connection with the death of his terminally ill brother in November 2020. Arrest made Thursday...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate art piece stolen from storage unit
