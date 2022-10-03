Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge rumors: ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks Giants will offer more money than Yankees
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. Judge, you may remember, rejected...
Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom: Xander Bogaerts is No. 1 priority, talks will start ‘right away’
BOSTON -- With the season now over, the Red Sox plan to turn their full attention to re-signing Xander Bogaerts. Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Thursday that signing Bogaerts is the team’s No. 1 priority as the off-season begins. That process will begin immediately. “I don’t ever...
Red Sox ‘going to explore additions’ at catcher in free agent/trade markets
BOSTON — Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom liked what he saw from catchers Reese McGuire and Connor Wong during the final month as they split time. But he also plans to look at available catchers outside the organization this offseason as he builds his 2023 roster. “This is one...
Rays vs. Guardians Game 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs
The second day of the MLB postseason will begin with Game 2 between the Rays and Guardians on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cleveland will look to advance to the ALDS after winning Game 1, 2-1. In Game 2, righty Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the home team opposite tantalizing Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Tampa Bay will try to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.
Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut
The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
Red Sox considering earlier start times for Fenway Park night games in 2023
BOSTON -- In 2023, Red Sox games might start earlier than they have in the past. The club is considering starting night games earlier, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said Thursday. While the exact possibilities are unknown, it would make sense for the club to move night games to 6:10 p.m. or 6:40 p.m. Night games at Fenway Park started at 7:10 p.m. in 2022.
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox owners have met ‘more than once’ to talk contract (report)
Earlier Thursday, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said that signing shortstop Xander Bogaerts to a new deal was the club’s No. 1 priority entering the winter. It appears those weren’t empty words. According to Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdam, Red Sox ownership has met with Bogaerts...
Okay, Lightning fans, who scares you among this group of teams?
BRANDON — They have been dressed and ready to go for three years. Skates sharpened, sticks taped, beards grown. They have sweated in the preseason, bled in the regular season and dreamed of the postseason. And yet, when the lights dimmed, the music swelled and the puck dropped for...
Celtics Mailbag: Mfiondu Kabengele emerging, Sam Hauser impact, Payton Pritchard trade?
We’re running a weekly mailbag during the Celtics season. If you have questions about the Celtics or NBA, email brobb@masslive.com or tweet @briantrobb. Which Celtic do you predict will be the biggest pleasant surprise during the exhibition season? — Paul F. We are halfway through the exhibition season...
