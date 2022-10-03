ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Rays vs. Guardians Game 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs

The second day of the MLB postseason will begin with Game 2 between the Rays and Guardians on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cleveland will look to advance to the ALDS after winning Game 1, 2-1. In Game 2, righty Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the home team opposite tantalizing Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Tampa Bay will try to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin takes subtle shot at Nets amid praise for Celtics after his Boston debut

The start of Blake Griffin’s career as a Celtic in Greensboro on Friday night wasn’t anything to write home about. In fact, it may it clear why the veteran forward didn’t join a team for the entire offseason. There was a fumbled pass, a badly bricked 3, a missed wide-open midrange jumper and a turnover. Whether this was simply rust or the signs of a continued decline wasn’t clear at first, but the signs weren’t promising.
MassLive.com

Caesars Sportsbook promo code is best MLB playoffs bet

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Hit a home run during the MLB playoffs with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code MASSLIVEFULL here. Each new user who registers today will...
MassLive.com

BetMGM bonus code: top sign up offer for MLB playoffs, college football

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The MLB Playoffs and college football Week 6 are underway and the latest BetMGM bonus code is raising the bar for this weekend’s...
MassLive.com

Red Sox considering earlier start times for Fenway Park night games in 2023

BOSTON -- In 2023, Red Sox games might start earlier than they have in the past. The club is considering starting night games earlier, team president and CEO Sam Kennedy said Thursday. While the exact possibilities are unknown, it would make sense for the club to move night games to 6:10 p.m. or 6:40 p.m. Night games at Fenway Park started at 7:10 p.m. in 2022.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

