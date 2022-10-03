The second day of the MLB postseason will begin with Game 2 between the Rays and Guardians on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 12:07 p.m. ET at Progressive Field. Cleveland will look to advance to the ALDS after winning Game 1, 2-1. In Game 2, righty Triston McKenzie will take the hill for the home team opposite tantalizing Rays righty Tyler Glasnow. Tampa Bay will try to force a decisive Game 3 on Sunday.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO