Driver suffers minor injuries when car flips into DeKalb County river
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A driver is safe after his car flipped into a river in DeKalb County on Friday afternoon, fire officials say. DeKalb County fire officials say a car overturned into the South River near Warrior’s Path. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
eastcobbnews.com
Woman killed in wrong-way crash at I-285/I-75 interchange in Cobb
Cobb Police said a woman from Mableton was.killed early Friday when the car she was driving in the wrong direction at I-285 and I-75 in Cobb County collided with another vehicle. Officer Joseph Wilson said in a release that Chassity Hogan, 30, was was behind the wheel of a white...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon
MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
3 arrested for running illegal gambling at Hall County convenience stores, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a trio of men they say were running businesses with illegal gambling machines. They say 58-year-old Shajumon Philip, 61-year-old Zafar Iqbal Ranjha and 63-year-old Harun Ur Rashid were arrested after an undercover investigation on Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Busy Cobb road closed after ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Portions of a busy road in Cobb County are shut down after a “serious crash” involving a motorcycle. NewsChopper 2 flew over Powers Ferry Road in Cobb County and saw a motorcycle laying the road and a car that appeared to have been turning into the Kroger parking lot.
Woman found dead in driveway of Gwinnett County construction site, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after they say they found a woman dead in the driveway of a construction site. Officers say the woman was found near a construction site on Stone Mountain Highway near E. Park Place Blvd. just after 7 p.m.
41nbc.com
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
fox5atlanta.com
Murder suspect, K-9 officer dead after chase through Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI says a chase of a possible murder suspect in Clayton County on Friday ended in a deadly confrontation which claimed the lives of the suspect and a police K9. This started after Clayton County police officers spotted a vehicle associated with a murder investigation...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb resident preps for ‘golf until you drop’ charity event
To say that Jim Ingram is a golf enthusiast is putting it mildly. The East Cobb resident is a longtime avid golfer, and has served as a volunteer and executive board member of the Georgia State Golf Association for 30 years. The president of Evans and James, an executive search...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police are looking for second suspect in party shooting
Atlanta police are trying to track down a person they say crashed a party and started shooting when they were asked to leave. They say they already have one person in custody, but they're searching for a second.
32-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Crash In Forsyth County (Forsyth County, GA)
According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Forsyth County on Friday. Officials stated that a 33-year-old died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
41nbc.com
Bibb Sheriff’s Office: 10 arrests made, 12 firearms seized in Operation ‘Red Zone’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – 10 people were arrested and 12 firearms were seized Wednesday as part of Operation “Red Zone.”. Two of the firearms were reported stolen, and several narcotics were also seized, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. 29-year-old Kannyata Francis: Trafficking Schedule...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb police searching for 12-year-old last seen in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police need help finding a missing boy. Police said 12-year-old Staquan Thomas was last seen near Amber Drive in Decatur. He could be wearing a gray goodie, blue or gree shorts and black hat, according to law enforcement. If you see him, call DeKalb County...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
Man found dead at abandoned NW Atlanta home
A man was found dead Friday morning at an abandoned home in Bankhead, police said....
Man who was stabbed arrested after bizarre attack at Cobb storage unit
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say that an attack at a Cobb County storage unit couldn’t be crazier if you scripted it for a movie. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a storage facility on Cobb Parkway, where police were called out to reports of someone banging on storage units with a hammer.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Man Steals Jaws of Life Off Fire Truck in Clayton County (GA)
At Clayton County Fire Station 2 in Forest Park, you would typically see the fire engine out on the driveway, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The fire chief said the department has canceled its open-door policy with the community after a thief stole the HURST Jaws of Life off a fire truck.
accesswdun.com
Auburn man captured after weeks-long search in Barrow, Gwinnett counties
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Monday afternoon that a man from Auburn who had been on the run for several weeks has been captured by authorities. According to a social media post from the agency, Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, was taken into custody without incident following a short foot pursuit with deputies.
thecitymenus.com
New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing
Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
