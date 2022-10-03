ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Woman killed in wrong-way crash at I-285/I-75 interchange in Cobb

Cobb Police said a woman from Mableton was.killed early Friday when the car she was driving in the wrong direction at I-285 and I-75 in Cobb County collided with another vehicle. Officer Joseph Wilson said in a release that Chassity Hogan, 30, was was behind the wheel of a white...
Deputy coroner: Man found dead in woods off Forsyth Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — According to Bibb County Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley, a man's body was found in the woods just off Forsyth Road Friday evening. Miley pronounced the man dead when he was found. he says the man's brother had been looking for him because the area was a place he was known to spend time in.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired near Pierce Avenue

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an incident of shots fired near the interstate in the Pierce Avenue area. According to an operator with BCSO, multiple calls came into the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, concerning shots fired. Officers are investigating the scene currently. No injuries have been reported so far.
DeKalb police searching for 12-year-old last seen in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. - DeKalb County police need help finding a missing boy. Police said 12-year-old Staquan Thomas was last seen near Amber Drive in Decatur. He could be wearing a gray goodie, blue or gree shorts and black hat, according to law enforcement. If you see him, call DeKalb County...
Deputies: Two hurt after Monday morning wreck near downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people are hurt after a Monday morning wreck in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Broadway and Raines Avenue. Witnesses say the driver of a white Ford Taurus...
Man Steals Jaws of Life Off Fire Truck in Clayton County (GA)

At Clayton County Fire Station 2 in Forest Park, you would typically see the fire engine out on the driveway, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. The fire chief said the department has canceled its open-door policy with the community after a thief stole the HURST Jaws of Life off a fire truck.
New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing

Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
