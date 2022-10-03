ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

Many involved in creating Great Pumpkin Mountain

By Zoë Jones News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xODdr_0iKYylmQ00

It takes just a second to illuminate Great Pumpkin Mountain when the switch is hit, but the real work occurs behind the scenes for days in advance.

Volunteers gathered Monday to begin the monumental task of gutting and carving some of the hundreds of pumpkins for a wall that will be lit Friday night at PumpkinFest. The event has been a staple in St. Joseph for 26 years, and the iconic lighting of Great Pumpkin Mountain is known for drawing in a crowd and symbolizing the start of fall.

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
1K+
Followers
290
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy