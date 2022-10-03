Many involved in creating Great Pumpkin Mountain

It takes just a second to illuminate Great Pumpkin Mountain when the switch is hit, but the real work occurs behind the scenes for days in advance.

Volunteers gathered Monday to begin the monumental task of gutting and carving some of the hundreds of pumpkins for a wall that will be lit Friday night at PumpkinFest. The event has been a staple in St. Joseph for 26 years, and the iconic lighting of Great Pumpkin Mountain is known for drawing in a crowd and symbolizing the start of fall.