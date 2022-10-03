The Youngkin administration is blaming unspecified technical issues for a backlog of more than 107,000 voter record changes that were dumped on local registrars this week. “No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals told the Washington Post in a written statement, describing the technical issues as “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO