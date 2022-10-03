Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Community Action Project awarded $1.2 million for pilot diaper program
The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Virginia Community Action Project (VACAP) with $1.2 million. Awarded through HHS’s Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, the funds will help address diaper needs and increase economic security. According to a press release, the program’s aim is to expand existing diaper distribution services through the robust network of anti-poverty services at the Office of Community Services.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce
The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia hires company to build state-based health insurance exchange
Virginians access to a health insurance exchange will undergo major changes in 2023. The State Corporation Commission has hired GetInsured to move the state from a federal exchange to a Virginia-based exchange to serve an online consumer marketplace for private health insurance coverage. The Mountain View, Calif., company has an...
Augusta Free Press
The 4th Trimester Project aims to improve health outcomes with CDC grant
A project led by the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, which includes VCU Health, aims to improve maternal and infant health outcomes throughout the Commonwealth with the support of a $1.3 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to data from the CDC, nearly two-thirds of maternal...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
Augusta Free Press
Hurricane Ian remnants helped Virginia farms recover from dry conditions
Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state Sept. 30...
Augusta Free Press
October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads
Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction this holiday weekend, Oct. 7-10. The awareness and enforcement...
Augusta Free Press
Want to see Virginia’s fall foliage? Driving tour map now available
Want to take a drive and take in some of Virginia’s vibrant fall foliage? The Virginia Department of Forestry has you covered with suggested driving tours covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Forestry collects information on when and where to see the best...
Augusta Free Press
South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia
South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin
First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia registrars have 107K voter records to update before election because of IT glitch
The Youngkin administration is blaming unspecified technical issues for a backlog of more than 107,000 voter record changes that were dumped on local registrars this week. “No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals told the Washington Post in a written statement, describing the technical issues as “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.”
Augusta Free Press
VHSL announces partnership with Truist to support academics, athletics initiatives
The Virginia High School League and Truist have announced a new partnership naming Truist as an Official Partner of the VHSL. Truist, on its end of the partnership, will be offering to support students through financial wellness seminars and teaching the importance of financial independence. The partnership will also support...
