ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Community Action Project awarded $1.2 million for pilot diaper program

The Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the Virginia Community Action Project (VACAP) with $1.2 million. Awarded through HHS’s Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot, the funds will help address diaper needs and increase economic security. According to a press release, the program’s aim is to expand existing diaper distribution services through the robust network of anti-poverty services at the Office of Community Services.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia receives nearly $6 million in federal funding for health worforce

The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive nearly $6 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Act for community health workforce training. According to the press release, Nelson Community Wellness Alliance Inc. of Lovingston will receive $2,998,720 and the Virginia Department of Health will receive $2,999,487 to support the Richmond/Henrico, Central Shenandoah and Blue Ridge Health Districts.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia hires company to build state-based health insurance exchange

Virginians access to a health insurance exchange will undergo major changes in 2023. The State Corporation Commission has hired GetInsured to move the state from a federal exchange to a Virginia-based exchange to serve an online consumer marketplace for private health insurance coverage. The Mountain View, Calif., company has an...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
Local
Virginia Business
Augusta Free Press

The 4th Trimester Project aims to improve health outcomes with CDC grant

A project led by the Virginia Neonatal Perinatal Collaborative, which includes VCU Health, aims to improve maternal and infant health outcomes throughout the Commonwealth with the support of a $1.3 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to data from the CDC, nearly two-thirds of maternal...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hurricane Ian remnants helped Virginia farms recover from dry conditions

Rarely does good news follow a hurricane. But, in the instance of Hurricane Ian, Virginia farmers said the storm brought beneficial weather for drought-stressed field crops, hay and pastureland. Hurricane Ian, the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season to impact Virginia, passed through the state Sept. 30...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roads

Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 local law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction this holiday weekend, Oct. 7-10. The awareness and enforcement...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Department#Department Of Agriculture#Black Vulture#Livestock#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#The Usda Animal And
Augusta Free Press

Want to see Virginia’s fall foliage? Driving tour map now available

Want to take a drive and take in some of Virginia’s vibrant fall foliage? The Virginia Department of Forestry has you covered with suggested driving tours covering parts of northern, western and central Virginia. The Virginia Department of Forestry collects information on when and where to see the best...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia workforce campaign celebrates 25 years with First Lady Youngkin

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia’s state employee workforce campaign Wednesday in downtown Richmond. Among the four recipients of this year’s First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia award, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton was awarded. At a launch...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia registrars have 107K voter records to update before election because of IT glitch

The Youngkin administration is blaming unspecified technical issues for a backlog of more than 107,000 voter record changes that were dumped on local registrars this week. “No voter registration data was lost, but the issue will cause an increase in processing voter registration applications at the local level,” Virginia Elections Commissioner Susan Beals told the Washington Post in a written statement, describing the technical issues as “intermittent network issues within the Department of Elections.”
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy