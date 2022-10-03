Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the Supreme x Nike SP Dunk Low OG and more coveted sneakers, HBX Archives is back with (a new selection of coveted footwear pieces and apparel items) for week 90. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces...
hypebeast.com
adidas Forum '84 Low Gets Fitted With Tar Heel-Friendly Colors
Things are getting rocky between and its partnership with Ye, and while the brand attempts to get everything sorted out on that front it’s drawing our attention to its ever-growing adidas Originals footwear line. One of the label’s most prolific silhouettes right now is the Forum ‘84 Low, and it has just been unveiled in a new “Cloud White/Clear Sky” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Ye's Antics Dominate This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion world was faced with the good, the bad and the ugly. For starters, Ye staged an impromptu YZYSZN9 show that caused a rightful ruckus with T-shirts donning a harmful hate slogan (read further for more details); and. placed his YEEZY partnership “under review.” Elsewhere, Paris Fashion...
hypebeast.com
Shades of Off-White Cover the adidas Rovermule Adventure
In 2022, laces are a thing of the past. Countless slip-on silhouettes have dominated the footwear market, with more releasing each week. Capitalizing on this,. has found great success with models such as the adidas YEEZY FOAM RNNR, adidas YEEZY SLIDE and adidas Adilette 22. Recently, the Three Stripes have bridged the gap between slides and sneakers with the Rovermule Adventure. The laceless sneaker carries an outdoor-inspired design while offering flexibility in style with its collapsible heel.
hypebeast.com
Missoni's New Collection Brings All Eyes on the Iconic Cardigan
This season, Missoni ravamps the cardigan in its signature aesthetic with its latest collection of eye-catching knitwear pieces. For over seven decades, Missoni has been a quintessential player in the knitwear realm, perfecting its craftsmanship at every step. This collection sees the brand tap into its heritage and reinterpret its signature weaved yarn through the use of bold patterns, color schemes and refined textures inspired by the prints found in its extensive archive.
hypebeast.com
Kevin Durant Pays Homage to His Aunt Pearl With All-Pink Iteration of the Nike KD 15
As the NBA season is just around the corner, Brooklyn Nets‘s star Kevin Durant gears up for the new season with continuous releases of his. lineup. His latest iteration continues a tradition he began in 2012, where he celebrates his beloved aunt who died of lung cancer in 2000. The latest offering of the Nike KD 15 “Aunt Pearl” arrives in an all-pink iteration.
hypebeast.com
OAMC Links With WTAPS for Military-Inspired Peacemaker Jacket
Collaboration has long been a penchant of Luke Meier’s OAMC. From Gimme 5 to its most recent exploration with the Musèe du Louvre, the Canadian imprint sees each partnership as a way to construct new dialogues with fellow labels, while using the transformative power of fashion to explore the far throes of culture that orbit the industry.
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's Latest Meme-Worthy Creation Will Have You Accompanied By Birds and Cats
LOEWE creative director Jonathan Anderson is known for his whimsical approach to design, often showcasing his talents through meme-worthy garments. The brand’s Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection presented in March saw the designer dive into a technical practice, exploring the modern digital age through material manipulation and humorous prints. From rhinestone-encrusted reflective face T-shirts to sinkhole-engulfed car coats, Anderson’s latest creation has arrived in the form of a floor-length knit dress blasted with comical graphics that are sure to induce some giggles.
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITATheSoloist. Unveils Its ASICS GEL-QUANTUM 360™ Chelsea Boot Collab
Has been ramping up production on the footwear side of things lately, and it’s captured the attention of the sneaker community for its wealth of collaborative projects. The Japanese sportswear imprint has recently formed alliances with the likes of COMME Des GARÇONS SHIRT and HAL STUDIOS®, and now it’s aligning with worlds. for a hybrid offering. Together, the duo has crafted a GEL-QUANTUM 360™ The Chelsea iteration that merges the dress shoe and running sneaker realms.
hypebeast.com
Dapper Dan Discusses How His Logomania Vision Has Influenced Decades of Fashion
Fashion industry veteran Dapper Dan recently sat down with Claima Stories to discuss his latest. capsule collection, recently shown at New York Fashion Week in tandem with the rest of June Ambrose‘s collection. The collaboration donned the creative’s signature “logomania,” or as Dapper Dan calls it, an “implementation of...
hypebeast.com
Martine Rose Steals Your Nan's Bedding For Her FW22 Quilted Double-Frill Scarf
Martine Rose‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection, titled “Somewhere Between Work and Sleep,” delivers just what it says on the tin. With a range that bridged the gap between not wanting to get up for your shift and then in fact turning it out in style, everything from faux fur pimp coats and car coats clashed with daring pink suits, relaxed tailored pants, and shirts that subverted the norm. But leaning more towards the longing of sleep were items like the quilted double-frill scarf, and now the piece has arrived in its “Green Floral” colorway.
hypebeast.com
Wood Wood's Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock Boot Has You Sorted for Wintery Excursions
Wood Wood is best known as a retailer, often collaborating with the likes of Reebok, adidas Originals and Solovair to explore its footwear thread, but for Fall/Winter 2022 the in-house label operation has been working hard on its own offering, and now it’s ready to introduce the Oymy Tech Stripe Down Sock.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 2002R Protection Pack 2002R Arrives at HBX in Two Colorways
First unveiled in March, two colorways of the New Balance 2002R Protection Pack have just landed on HBX in two-tone palettes with gray and pink shades. Continuing the deconstructive aesthetic of the Protection Pack, the latest styles don “unfinished” overlays with rugged edges dressed in lighter shades that expose darker-colored mesh bases. The M2002RDI features dark and light gray shades with indigo undertones, whereas the M2002RDH sees alternating blockings of a lavender hue with primarily pink and magenta tones. Adding contrast to the uppers are cream-white laces and midsoles, meanwhile black treadings round out the designs.
hypebeast.com
AURALEE Reconnects With New Balance for a Duo of XC-72 Collaborations
Momentum has been on New Balance‘s side in recent memory thanks to the brand’s hot streak of collaborative efforts. The Boston sportswear brand has run in the fall season with a flurry of new projects made alongside partners Joe Freshgoods, Aimé Leon Dore, Malbon Golf and more, and now it’s reconvening with AURALEE for a duo of XC-72 collaborations.
hypebeast.com
The Fashion Industry vs. Ye
If you’ve not been sleeping under a rock, then you’re already well aware of the controversy Ye (the rapper formally known as Kanye West) caused on Monday with his impromptu YZYSZN9 show. Taking place off-schedule (in a packed Paris Fashion Week and against usual protocol), Ye took to a warehouse to display his new collection. It featured a T-shirt that has since gone on to dictate much of the dialogue in the fashion community. Reading “White Lives Matter” on the rear, with a picture of Pope John Paul II on the front alongside the words “Seguiremos tu ejemplo” (translating to “We will follow your example),” the tee has gone on to cause a media uprising. Ye’s use of a slogan adopted by white supremacist groups led showgoers and editors alike to leave the event when it was shown. The implications of such a statement are deemed harmful per connotations of right-wing rhetoric, leading many fashion week attendees and editors alike to speak up.
hypebeast.com
Jean Touitou Collaborates With Himself for A.P.C's 35th Anniversary Collection
In celebration of his label’s 35th Anniversary, A.P.C. founder and creative Jean Touitou chooses to collaborate with himself for a collection titled “A.P.C. TOUITOU Interaction #17.” A.P.C., which stands for Atelier de Production et de Création, was never one for flamboyant details, and for the upcoming series, Touitou lets the forms, details, and materials do the talking, delivering monochrome pieces rooted in necessity.
hypebeast.com
HIDDEN.NY Unveils an Apparel Collaboration With N.E.R.D.
HIDDEN.NY tends to bring implement a plethora of collaborative projects into its business strategy. The New York-based streetwear imprint has linked up with the likes of Salomon, BBC, NEEDLES and more for joint projects, and now it’s aligning with N.E.R.D. for a new initiative. The hip-hop and rock band...
hypebeast.com
ZEGNA's "ADV" Campaign Shows a Sartorial Side to Real Madrid
Luxury Italian sartorial house ZEGNA was announced as the official clothing partner for Real Madrid earlier this year, and since, the brand has gone on to celebrate this partnership with events in the football club’s hometown and, now, a closer look at the collection with its “ADV” campaign.
hypebeast.com
NYC Workwear Institution Dave's New York Introduces Their Made-in-USA Foundation Pant
Located in Manhattan’s Flatiron district, Dave’s New York is a New York City workwear staple that’s served construction workers, municipal employees, and (more recently) fashion aficionados who crave an authentic workwear look since 1963. Besides their selection of goods from brands like Carhartt, Levi’s, Dickies, Ben Davis and Red Wing, Dave’s produces their own goods — logo-adorned tees, beanies and fleece items that are an in-the-know signifier for New Yorkers, and also a hit with international customers who bring them home as a Big Apple-certified rite of passage. Now, Dave’s is expanding their in-line offerings with their new Foundation Pants, the first pair of pants they’ve ever created.
