U.S. Politics

NBC Philadelphia

Why the Federal Reserve Won't Be So Quick to Ease Up on Its Fight Against Inflation

The consequences for the Fed not bringing inflation under control could be severe. Unemployment could spiral with the lowest earners sustaining the biggest impact. Economist Joseph Brusuelas said a worst-case scenario would look something like a 5.5% unemployment rate and 3.5 million jobs lost. That the Fed goes too far...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says

"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
BUSINESS
NBC Philadelphia

FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors

This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
STOCKS
Person
Janet Yellen
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at...
MARKETS
NBC Philadelphia

U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is the biggest since the Cuban missile crisis, delivering his most blunt assessment yet about the prospect of nuclear war.
MILITARY
NBC Philadelphia

European Markets Set for Slightly Lower Open Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for a slightly lower open on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to...
MARKETS
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Crypto
U.S. Department of the Treasury
The Associated Press

Getvisibility Ramps up Global Expansion as It Opens New San Francisco Office

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Getvisibility – an Irish company that has developed an AI-powered platform for data discovery, classification, security and governance – is ramping up its global expansion as it announces the opening of a new San Francisco office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005179/en/ Jacinta Tobin, Chief Operating Officer, Getvisibility (Photo: Darragh Kane)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Community Policy