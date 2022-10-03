Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Why the Federal Reserve Won't Be So Quick to Ease Up on Its Fight Against Inflation
The consequences for the Fed not bringing inflation under control could be severe. Unemployment could spiral with the lowest earners sustaining the biggest impact. Economist Joseph Brusuelas said a worst-case scenario would look something like a 5.5% unemployment rate and 3.5 million jobs lost. That the Fed goes too far...
NBC Philadelphia
We Should ‘Fight the Fed' Because It Is Fallible, Investment Advisor Says
"The question we've got to ask ourselves is 'should we fight the Fed?' And I'm saying actually we should consider that because the Fed are fallible," Isaac Stephens from Alvine Investment told CNBC. The comments come as the U.S. experiences rapid inflation and a booming dollar, and economists speculate over...
NBC Philadelphia
Credit Suisse to Buy Back $3 Billion in Debt, Sell Landmark Hotel as Credit Fears Persist
Troubled bank Credit Suisse offered to buy back up to 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.03 billion) of debt securities Friday, as it navigates a plunging share price and a rise in bets against its debt. It comes after Credit Suisse's shares briefly hit an all-time low earlier this week, and...
NBC Philadelphia
FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors
This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
NBC Philadelphia
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Could Cost $379 Billion Over 30 Years, Education Department Estimates
President Biden's one-time student loan forgiveness could cost $30 billion per year over the next decade, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The plan calls for forgiving up to $10,000 per federal student loan borrower, or up to $20,000 for those who have Pell Grants. Despite some opposition to...
NBC Philadelphia
Mortgage Applications Plummet 14% as Higher Interest Rates and Hurricane Ian Crush Demand
Total mortgage application volume fell 14.2% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Refinance volume, which is most sensitive to weekly interest rate moves, dropped 18% for the week and was 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage...
NBC Philadelphia
Wharton's Jeremy Siegel Says Today's Biggest Threat Isn't Inflation — It's Recession
The U.S. Federal Reserve has been raising rates too quickly, and recession risks will be "extremely" high if it continues to do so, said Jeremy Siegel, professor emeritus of finance at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. "They should have started tightening much, much much earlier," he told...
NBC Philadelphia
Asia-Pacific Markets Fall Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Friday ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs report, which is likely to guide the Federal Reserve's monetary decision in November. Payrolls are expected to increase 275,000 in September, and unemployment is predicted to be steady at...
NBC Philadelphia
U.S. Says Putin's Nuclear Threats Risk ‘Armageddon'; Ukraine Recaptures Over 190 Square Miles in a Week
This is CNBC's live blog tracking Friday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's threat of using tactical nuclear weapons is the biggest since the Cuban missile crisis, delivering his most blunt assessment yet about the prospect of nuclear war.
NBC Philadelphia
TreasuryDirect Sold More Than $27 Billion in Series I Bonds Since Nov. 1. Now It's Getting a Makeover
Since the annual Series I bond rate jumped to 7.12% last November, there has been more than $27 billion in sales, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Meanwhile, some investors have struggled with TreasuryDirect, the 20-year-old platform for buying these assets. But a website makeover aims for better...
NBC Philadelphia
OPEC+ to Cut Oil Production by 2 Million Barrels Per Day to Shore Up Prices, Defying U.S. Pressure
OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to impose deep output cuts, seeking to spur a recovery in oil prices despite U.S. pressure to pump more. Crude prices have fallen to roughly $80 a barrel from more than $120 in early June amid growing fears about the prospect of a global economic recession.
NBC Philadelphia
European Markets Set for Slightly Lower Open Ahead of Key U.S. Jobs Report
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are set for a slightly lower open on Friday to round out a volatile week, as global investors await a key monthly jobs report out of the United States. The report due at 1:30 p.m. London time is expected to...
NBC Philadelphia
Apple iPhone and Other Devices May Be Forced to Use a Common Charger After EU Lawmakers Approve Rule
European lawmakers approved a new law that would require electronic devices to use a common charger. The European Parliament approved the rule which, if passed, will mean all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the European Union must be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
Do you use Zelle? Here's how to spot increasingly common scams
A new report released by Sen. Elizabeth Warren shows more scammers taking advantage of Zelle users, and that banks often don't reimburse customer losses.
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
The U.N.'s top human rights body has voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia's rights record at home
Getvisibility Ramps up Global Expansion as It Opens New San Francisco Office
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- Getvisibility – an Irish company that has developed an AI-powered platform for data discovery, classification, security and governance – is ramping up its global expansion as it announces the opening of a new San Francisco office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005179/en/ Jacinta Tobin, Chief Operating Officer, Getvisibility (Photo: Darragh Kane)
