Fox 19
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
Fox 19
Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
Fox 19
3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County Sheriff identifies the pedestrian struck and killed on Thursday morning
Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry released the identification of the victim in Thursday mornings fatal crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. 50 in Aurora. The victim has been identified as Brian D. Brown, a 39-year-old from Aurora Indiana and resident of the Heart House shelter on U.S. 50. According to...
WLWT 5
Overnight shooting leaves three people injured in Roselawn
Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Cincinnati Police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn for a shooting. Officers in the area responded quickly and discovered three separate individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told officers that she is a nurse, and helped officers provide aid. All...
Fox 19
Mother of 18-year-old killed at Fairfield hotel disputes narrative, believes he was lured
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of an 18-year-old shot to death at a hotel last Sunday is skeptical of the shooter’s self-defense claim. Kaaree Hipsher-Burton was shot around 5:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Holiday Inn Express in Fairfield. The Butler County Coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide.
WLWT 5
Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery
COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
Police identify victim in double shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, 1 hospitalized
CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe.
Fox 19
Why are postal thefts increasing? Head of postal police says the USPS has itself to blame
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The national president of the Postal Police Officers Association says mail theft and check fraud is reaching epidemic-proportions. The Tri-State has seen its share, whether a check theft in Lockland or a master “arrow” key stolen in Covington or a forgery scheme busted in Madeira.
WLWT 5
Body cam shows dramatic scene after Lebanon woman allegedly caused dogs to attack child
LEBANON, Ohio — A 6-year-old had two emergency surgeries after two large dogs mauled her after the owner allegedly ordered them to attack. According to court documents, on Aug. 25, Cassie Thierauf used her dogs as weapons against the child. The Lebanon Police Department released body camera footage Thursday...
Fox 19
Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
WLWT 5
Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a person shot on Springdew Drive in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Man accused of exposing himself to children at Cincinnati gas station arrested
CINCINNATI — A man accused of exposing himself to three children at a gas station is now in custody. Cincinnati police said Recard Gray, 32, exposed himself to the children in Over-the-Rhine on Monday. It happened while they were sitting in their mother's van as she paid for gas...
1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injury on East 14th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police identify man wanted for exposing himself to children at E. Liberty Street gas station
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department has identified the man who was seen by a motherexposing himself to her three children at a gas station on E. Liberty Street. Police say they have identified the man as Recard "Rick" Gray, 32. According to CPD, Gray exposed himself and performed...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Dayton mom wants justice for son, left injured after confronting man caught peeping at their home
DAYTON — A Dayton mother who believes she knows who hit and injured her son in late September is upset that police have not detained or arrested anyone. Robin Tucker is not sure how her son Kyle was injured, but she thinks the suspect who hit and dragged him several blocks Sept. 22 is the same person recorded on her security camera peeping at their home.
