Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
Fox 19

Woman hospitalized following Springfield Township shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township Friday afternoon, according to Springfield Township police. Officers say they got a call around 4:40 p.m. to respond to the 8200 block of Springdew Drive. Once police arrived, they found a woman suffering from...
Fox 19

3 hospitalized following Roselawn shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were shot and are in the hospital following a shooting in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting happened in the 7700 block of Reading Road just after 4 a.m. Two of the victims are women, and the other is...
WLWT 5

Overnight shooting leaves three people injured in Roselawn

Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Cincinnati Police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn for a shooting. Officers in the area responded quickly and discovered three separate individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims told officers that she is a nurse, and helped officers provide aid. All...
WLWT 5

Police: Suspect arrested, charged for Covington bank robbery

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington Police have arrested a man wanted in connection to a robbery at U.S. Bank. According to police, on Wednesday detectives received a tip from a local business about a man who matched the description of a suspect who robbed a U.S. Bank on Madison Avenue on Sept. 26.
Fox 19

Man killed in Bond Hill double shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead and another is hurt in a double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bond Hill Café off California Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police Captain Brian Norris, the night chief. Two victims were...
WHIO Dayton

1 person flown to hospital after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 51-year-old man was flown by CareFlight to the hospital after an injury accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon. >>Man flown to hospital with life-threating injuries after crash in Shelby County. Deputies responded to Red River West Grove Road and Fourman Road at 1:49 p.m., according...
Fox 19

Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man

DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
