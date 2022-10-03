ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MA

Wayland police officer shoots, kills dog he says bit him multiple times

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmYS2_0iKYyUix00

A Wayland police officer was forced to shoot and kill a dog that he says bit him multiple times after he responded to a 911 call.

According to a statement from the Wayland Police Department, the officer responded to a home on Concord Road after a resident called 911 and hung up.

While speaking with the home owner on the doorstep, the dog, later determined to be a pit bull mix, allegedly ran out of the house and started to attack the officer.

The officer began to retreat back to his vehicle where the dog continued to attack and pursue him. The officer discharged his firearm, shooting and killing the dog.

The policeman was transported to a local hospital for treatment for multiple bite wounds.

According to Wayland police, a preliminary investigation indicated that the dog had a history of aggressive behavior.

“This is a very difficult and unfortunate situation,” said acting Police Chief Ed Burman said. “The safety of our officers and community members is of the utmost importance, and anytime an officer has to use force, we take it very seriously. We will investigate this incident to ensure we have the fullest possible understanding of what occurred.”

Police determined that the original 911 call was accidental and originated from a child in the home.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 police officers on motorcycles involved in crash while escorting funeral procession in Waltham

WALTHAM, Mass. — Two police officers on motorcycles crashed while escorting a funeral procession in Waltham on Thursday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street and Sheridan Road around 10:30 a.m. found a pair of motorcycle officers who had crashed into each other, according to the Waltham Police Department.
WALTHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Wayland, MA
Wayland, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#911#The Free Boston 25 News#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worker at Norwood preschool accused of assaulting student

NORWOOD, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault on a student at the hands of a preschool worker in Norwood. The alleged assault happened at the Willett Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28, Norwood Police Chief William Brooks announced Thursday. The name of the worker...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coast Guard seeking public’s help in locating man who set sail from Salem towards Florida

SALEM, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who recently set sail from Salem, Massachusetts towards Florida. In a tweet sent out Friday, the Coast Guard says that 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem on September 22 in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. Dennis was last heard from on the 29th of September, when he was off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to the post.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy