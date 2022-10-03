Wayland police officer shoots, kills dog he says bit him multiple times

A Wayland police officer was forced to shoot and kill a dog that he says bit him multiple times after he responded to a 911 call.

According to a statement from the Wayland Police Department, the officer responded to a home on Concord Road after a resident called 911 and hung up.

While speaking with the home owner on the doorstep, the dog, later determined to be a pit bull mix, allegedly ran out of the house and started to attack the officer.

The officer began to retreat back to his vehicle where the dog continued to attack and pursue him. The officer discharged his firearm, shooting and killing the dog.

The policeman was transported to a local hospital for treatment for multiple bite wounds.

According to Wayland police, a preliminary investigation indicated that the dog had a history of aggressive behavior.

“This is a very difficult and unfortunate situation,” said acting Police Chief Ed Burman said. “The safety of our officers and community members is of the utmost importance, and anytime an officer has to use force, we take it very seriously. We will investigate this incident to ensure we have the fullest possible understanding of what occurred.”

Police determined that the original 911 call was accidental and originated from a child in the home.

©2022 Cox Media Group