Oakdale, LA

Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis claims life of Oakdale man

 5 days ago
An Oakdale man died in a Sunday night crash in Jeff Davis Parish, troopers say.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. on U.S. 165 at the Interstate 10 overpass.

Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, was killed in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 GMC pickup truck was traveling south on US 165 at a high rate of speed when Reeves lost control of the vehicle as he attempted to enter the on-ramp of I-10 west, troopers say.

The pickup truck traveled off the roadway and struck several traffic signs before striking a guardrail. After impact with the guardrail, the pickup truck became airborne and struck a concrete bridge support column, causing the truck to become engulfed in flames.

Reeves sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Seat belt usage on the part of Reeves is unknown due to the extent of damage to the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway. Speeding also extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle and can lead to a more serious collision in cases where the vehicle strikes another object. Troopers encourage motorists to observe the speed limit and to drive at a speed that is safe for prevailing road and weather conditions.

Troop D has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2022.

