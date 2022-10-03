ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Open burning season underway in Northwest Montana, fire danger remains

By Sean Wells
KPAX
KPAX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mx6kz_0iKYyL1e00

KALISPELL - Fall open burning season is officially underway in Northwest Montana as fire season winds down, but don't forget that warm and dry weather remains in the forecast.

Open burning runs through Nov. 30 with no permit required, although those burning must comply with air quality regulations.

Flathead County Fire Area Manager Lincoln Chute — who says wildfire season typically runs through the month of October — is advising those burning to take extra precautions. Those precautions include not burning leaves and grass clippings, burning only dry material, and keeping fires small.

Chute says weather conditions change rapidly in Northwest Montana, and grass should be mowed at least 30 feet from a home.

“The thing to remember is the fuels are still very dry, the brown grass and stuff even with the rain they are not going to green right back up, the brushes and stuff they’re preparing for winter, the trees, so the fuels are still very dry and so you need to take those precautions, keep it small, and have some tools, have some water on hand,” Chute said.

Open burning season is closed from Dec. 1 through the end of February. Residents are asked to call the Ventilation Hotline at 406-751-8144 before burning or check flatheadhealth.org .

The Flathead City-County Health Department offers the following reminders for open burning season:

  • Call the Ventilation Hotline at 406-751-8144 before burning or check the webpage flatheadhealth.org before burning.
  • Burn only clean, dry materials. Do not let fires smolder.
  • The Flathead County Landfill offers an alternative to burning, free to homeowners within the county.
  • Leaves and grass clippings should not be burned. Composting or landfilling these items is recommended.
  • Keep burn piles away from other combustible materials and fire extinguishing equipment nearby at all times.
  • Never allow piles to become larger than manageable. Weather conditions may change quickly.
  • Burning is prohibited within the Kalispell, Whitefish, and Columbia Falls city limits.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bear conflicts up in south-central Montana, FWP reports

Lockwood, Big Timber, Absarokee and other communities have been experiencing more bear conflicts than usual this fall, according to the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. During the fall, bears are busy eating anything they can to fatten up for winter hibernation. To keep bears and humans safe, Montana...
ABSAROKEE, MT
NBCMontana

Top western Montana locations to enjoy autumn leaves

Western Montana’s autumn leaves are beginning to change color in spectacular fashion, and we are nearing the peak of the season. Peak color in our mountains generally occurs between late September to early October, while our valley locations see peak color in mid to late October. With the beautiful weather we are going to be seeing over the next few days, now is a great time to take a hike or go for a scenic drive to go and enjoy the fall color. Fortunately, with all the natural beauty we have in western Montana, it shouldn’t take too long to find a great location. However, if you are still unsure where to embark on a little leaf peeping adventure, we have you covered. Here are the a few of the best travel locations to enjoy the fall foliage across western Montana.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
City
Whitefish, MT
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
96.7 KISS FM

Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great

Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

5 must-see places in Montana

Montana is an incredible place with amazing scenery and beautiful spots to explore. Yourbigsky.com lists some of the surreal areas in the state that are a must-see. Here are five places to check out:. The Rimrocks. One of Billings’s most beloved tourist attractions is the Rimrocks, or “the rims” for...
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new restaurants to try then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Gallery: Rainfall does little to help Montana's drought conditions

MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation reports Montana is still in long-term drought conditions despite recent rainfall across the state. “We saw the third warmest August on record, and September saw temperatures more than 5 degrees above average across much of the state,” said...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Season#Falls City#Landfill#City Limits#Kalispell Fall
yourbigsky.com

What is the drought status in Montana?

Montana Governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory reports that recent rainfall throughout most of the state has done little to bring the state out of long-term drought. According to the press release, roughly 80% of Montana is in the abnormally to severely dry drought category. 12% of the state is under extreme drought conditions. During this same time in 2021, 66% of Montana was in extreme to exceptional drought conditions.
Newstalk KGVO

Four Favorable Pheasant Friendly Areas for Montana Hunting Opener

Montana anglers have their "honey holes." Maybe Montana hunters will find some fertile pheasant fields flourishing this weekend. First, good luck to all of Montana's pheasant hunters on opening day this Saturday, October 8. And while there is probably no such thing as a sure thing, four of the state's Wildlife Management Areas are getting a boost from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
94.9 KYSS FM

Shout Out To The Hard Working Montana Tire Stores

To all the tire shops in Montana that are getting ready to head into their busiest season of the year, thank you for all you do!. October 1st has come and gone. That officially means in Montana you can have your studded tires on your cars or trucks. Montana law says you can have studs on your vehicle from October 1st to May 31st. There are a lot of years where studs are needed for that entire length of time.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
94.9 KYSS FM

Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says

The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
94.9 KYSS FM

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,099 Cases, 35 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 311,830 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,099 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,305 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,559,611 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,598...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

What are These Strange Flying Insects Invading Homes in Montana?

I have been a BIG fan of the genius invention called the "Bug-A-Salt." You may have heard me talk about this device from time to time. Let me just say that it is a far superior way to get rid of flys and spiders than your average fly swatter. For those not familiar with the "Bug-A-Salt," it is a plastic gun that uses regular table salt as ammunition. If you think about the relation of a salt pellet to a fly. It is much like the relation of a shotgun pellet to a duck. These guns a literally shotguns for flies.
MONTANA STATE
bozemanmagazine.com

Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 - November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPAX

KPAX

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy