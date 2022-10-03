ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL player Tua Tagovailoa's concussion might have been prevented with rugby's stricter protocols

By Adam Pyle, Emergency Medicine Physician and Lecturer, University of Toronto
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dfQPS_0iKYyJGC00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa runs onto the field before the team's NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, despite a head injury during a game a few days earlier. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Few moments in sport are more gut-wrenching than a player lying on the field, limp from the impact of a high-speed collision. The crowd’s visceral groans speak volumes, as they did during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and hospitalized with a concussion.

In the days since his injury, questions have increasingly been raised about whether Tagovailoa should have been playing at all that night, and whether the NFL needs to revise its concussion protocols to prevent an episode like this occurring again.

Concussion in sport

If Tagovailoa had been playing rugby, the story of his injury would likely be very different. World Rugby, the governing body for one of the most physical contact sports, has a clear set of guidelines on concussions that map out a pathway for players’ recovery that diverge markedly from the NFL and most other professional sports.

There are 12 symptoms of possible concussion that require immediate removal from a rugby game with no return to the field of play. A further series of assessments, which take at least a week, and a gradual scaling up of activity ensue in order for players to safely resume participation in contact sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gRBv_0iKYyJGC00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

These measures are due in no small part to rugby’s high incidence of concussion ( conservatively more than two and a half times the rate of football and growing ) and the large number of players embroiled in lawsuits related to after-effects of concussion , such as early-onset dementia.

Read more: Concussion is more than sports injuries: Who's at risk and how Canadian researchers are seeking better diagnostics and treatments

The size of rugby players has ballooned over the past few decades. Since 1975, the average player’s body mass has increased by nearly four times the amount observed in the previous 70 years. That, together with rugby players’ sparse protective gear and the avalanche of lawsuits, has encouraged the game’s regulatory bodies to take a far more cautious view of head injuries than almost any other sport.

An injury in an earlier game

World Rugby’s criteria for concussion would undoubtedly have applied to Tagovailoa in a game on Sept. 25 — in other words, four days before he played against the Bengals. He was tackled and his head struck the ground in the second quarter of a Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills.

After that play, he reached for his head with his hands, struggled to get to his feet and fell after a couple of steps, clear signs of concussion. He seemed to be propped up by his team mates. Yet, less than an hour later, he was cleared to play and returned in the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWYnl_0iKYyJGC00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25 in Miami Gardens. He was later cleared to return to the game, despite indication of concussion. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

If Tagovailoa had been playing rugby, he would almost certainly have been barred from returning to that game and been kept on the sidelines on Sept. 29.

In the days following the Bills incident, Dolphins officials, including coach Mike McDaniel insisted that Tagovailoa was being evaluated daily and that his instability after the hit was related to back and ankle injuries .

He was cleared to start against the Bengals on Sept. 29, but hit his head on the ground again following a tackle in the second quarter. His symptoms pointed to indisputable neurological damage, including a potential brainstem injury. He was carried from the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital for evaluation.

NFL concussion guidelines mandate that players suspected of concussion undergo an independent review by an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

According to the NFL, the unidentified specialist who assessed Tagovailoa after the first impact has since been terminated as a result of investigations into the decision to clear him for further play. The review is being conducted jointly by the NFL and the players’ association, with full results expected within a week or two.

Neuroscientist Chris Nowinski of the Concussion Legacy Foundation , a not-for-profit concussion advocacy organization based in Boston, tweeted after the second head injury: “Two concussions in five days can kill someone. This can end careers.”

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall draft pick in 2020, touted as a possible successor to legendary Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino . While he may have an exciting future, it is hard to argue that a third-round game, even with the Dolphins’ unbeaten record on the line, was a strong enough reason to put his health at risk. So why was he cleared to play?

Conflicting pressures and interests

Coaches, players and medical providers are constantly under intense pressure to allow an injured teammate back on the field, given the millions of dollars on the line in salaries, TV rights, endorsements and advertising.

A central issue is that most concussion protocols in professional sports, including the NFL, are subject to an element of human interpretation and judgement. Precise diagnostic tools do not exist and players often under-report symptoms . This leaves doctors leaning heavily on their judgement to make quick assessments in the heat of the moment.

In the case of the NFL, the final decision of whether a player should return to the field lies not with the independent specialist, but with the team physician, adding pressure on the doctor to put the team’s interests above those of the injured player.

The more conservative approach favoured by professional rugby has strategic and financial consequences that may discourage its adoption by football and other sport authorities. For example, football’s highly specialized positional game means that the removal of important players for concussion assessments at key times in play can have an immediate and dramatic effect on the outcome of the game.

Furthermore, far more money is involved in football than rugby.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FmNSh_0iKYyJGC00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is sacked by Cincinnati Bengals’ Josh Tupou (68) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sept. 29, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

The advantage of rugby’s approach, however, is that it greatly improves the recognition and diagnosis of concussion among players . Since 2011 the number of concussions reported in professional rugby games has quadrupled, an increase largely attributed to heightened awareness and changes to protocols.

There is little evidence that the incidence of long-term brain damage is different in the two sports, since the medical consequences of concussion take decades to become evident. However, recognition and removal from play are key to preventing further harm. According to an international consensus statement on sport-related concussion issued by the Concussion in Sport Group in 2017:

“Having a past sport-related concussion is a risk factor for having a future sport-related concussion, and having multiple past sport-related concussions is associated with having more physical, cognitive and emotional symptoms.”

The NFL has signalled that Tua Tagovailoa’s case may lead to some far-reaching changes to its rules for the evaluation and identification of concussion. Here’s hoping the changes come soon enough to help the next player who suffers a serious head injury on the field.

Adam Pyle has worked for Rugby Canada.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 13

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Appears To Make Decision On His Wedding Ring

Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about her marriage with Tom Brady. On the same day that Bundchen was spotted without her wedding ring, Page Six reported that she hired a divorce attorney. Brady reportedly hired one as well. Then, on Thursday afternoon,...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Thursday's Michael Strahan News

Earlier this week, fans were concerned with a report about Hall of Fame pass rusher Michael Strahan. The longtime New York Giants star was visibly absent from his hosting duties on Good Morning America. The U.S. Sun noticed that Strahan missed back-to-back days of hosting GMA. He put fans fears...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#Rugby Canada#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals 'Biggest Reason' He Came Out Of Retirement

Tom Brady made all the headlines when he decided to come out of retirement in March. The decision came six weeks after he originally retired from the NFL. Part of him just wasn't ready to call it quits. He was asked by a media member during his press conference on...
NFL
The Spun

Injured Tom Brady Announces His Status For Sunday's Game

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed practice on Wednesday, prompting fans to begin worrying. However, the star quarterback was back at practice on Thursday, which should calm some of the commotion. Over the weekend, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed rocked Brady with a blindside hit. Brady's should was...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB

A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

'I don't know what else the NFL can do': Aaron Rodgers defends the league amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy and insists players must self-police: 'Be smart... we need to think about our long-term health'

Aaron Rodgers turned on the charm and showcased his dry humour and support of Manchester City as he faced British media for the first time. And the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, a four-time MVP, also said he is happy with the level of protection provided against concussion by the NFL - but urged players to self-police.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Broncos Star Suffered Broken Leg Last Night

As if losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the way that they did wasn't bad enough, the Denver Broncos lost one of their most important players to a serious injury that could cost him most of the remaining season - if not all of it. Broncos All-Pro left tackle Garett...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Announce Legendary Franchise Player Has Died

UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NFL
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy