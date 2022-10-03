ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

GRAEME SOUNESS: Rangers will face their toughest European test in recent years against an ANGRY Liverpool side at Anfield… Jurgen Klopp's team are going to click in some game very soon

By Graeme Souness
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Rangers go into their Champions League match against Liverpool on Tuesday night knowing they have more than held their own against some excellent European sides in the past year. The wins over Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were superb. But neither of those games will have been remotely as tough as this one.

They will be up against a Liverpool side accused of not being the same team they once were. In other words, they will face an angry group of players.

Anfield is always a very difficult place to go and play football. A very difficult place to get a result. I don't think Rangers will be emboldened or encouraged by Liverpool's recent results, because they know Jurgen Klopp's team are going to click in some game very soon and I think that's going to be the start of them going on a run in Premier League as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6A26_0iKYyGc100
Rangers have impressed in Europe over the past year, holding their own against top clubs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNjHB_0iKYyGc100
They had to battle past PSV Eindhoven just to make the group stages of the Champions League

I didn't play against English sides while at Rangers but my Liverpool team did play at Aberdeen in the European Cup in 1980.

It's always a special kind of occasion because the media play up to the England vs Scotland thing. It was no different that year. The media were making a lot of how Gordon Strachan could do us a lot of damage for Alex Ferguson's team and our manager Bob Paisley ratcheted up the pressure by claiming in his press conference that Gordon, a very gifted player, would become Scotland's first £2million star.

It was a confidence trick. Talk up a player and pile pressure on him. All part of Paisley's shrewd strategy. We also used the huge media build-up around Aberdeen, when we arrived north of the border, as a motivating factor. We won 1-0 at Pittodrie, 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield and lifted the trophy that year.

When I was managing Rangers six years later, there was still the same cross-border rivalry. We would have England vs Scotland games between the players of the two nations in training.

It was seven-a-side, 10 or 15 minutes each way but they were a bit tasty, I can tell you. I played for 'England' because they were short of players. I wasn't welcomed by the English because somehow we lost most Friday mornings and I got the brunt of the blame. Even though I was also refereeing! Those games showed what being English and Scottish means to those players.

That has all changed a fair bit now. It's less fierce now because of the number of foreign players who play for both clubs, whereas north-south matches used to be mostly English vs mostly Scottish. But the match will still be a particularly special one for Rangers. The Champions League group stage has been tough for them but they have not dwelt on losing the Old Firm derby and emerged positively from that. The 4-0 win at Hearts at the weekend was an excellent one.

My loyalties are split right down the middle as I watch two clubs I love hugely. I'm hoping it's an entertaining 3-3 draw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z3Tc8_0iKYyGc100
Liverpool have made a disappointing start to the season, winning just twice in the league
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bkyyo_0iKYyGc100
They will be angry with their form, and that makes them a dangerous team for Rangers to face

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Come on Red Roses! Princess of Wales represents England in Zara blazer and says she'll be 'setting her alarm early' to cheer on women's team in a video message wishing them luck ahead of the Rugby World Cup 2022 in New Zealand

The Princess of Wales has said she will be setting her alarm early to wake up in time for England Women's rugby matches as they compete in the World Cup in New Zealand this autumn. Kate, a patron of England Rugby since earlier this year, sent a video message to...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Reims 0-0 PSG: Christophe Galtier's side are held to a goalless draw - as Sergio Ramos is sent off in the first half on a frustrating night for French giants

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain played more than one half with 10 men but salvaged a goalless draw at Stade de Reims on Saturday to extend their unbeaten run this season. Sergio Ramos picked up a straight red card as tempers flared shortly before halftime but a reshuffled PSG, in the absence of the injured Lionel Messi, managed to keep a clean sheet.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Lianne Sanderson 'sick of the hurt' and 'systematic abuse' from FA as ex-England star blasts governing body for not inviting her to Lionesses' friendly win over USA - and says they spelt her 'name wrong in the programme' and 'forgot about her 50th cap'

Former England star Lianne Sanderson has reinstated she is 'sick of the hurt systematic abuse has caused' her following England vs USA at Wembley on Friday. The 34-year-old, who now works full time in the media, launched an astonishing attack on the FA after the game, revealing she was left out of the group of former Lionesses invited to the game and that her name was spelt wrong in the programme.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Norwich City 2-3 Preston North End: Canaries squander chance to go top of the table - as Troy Parrott's late winner ends Dean Smith's side nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship

A kind assessment might describe this as a 'missed opportunity' for Norwich City. A more robust evaluation might say they 'bottled it' as Dean Smith's side failed to move top of the Championship table after losing to a team that had forgotten how to score. Preston North End now have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Gordon Strachan
Person
Graeme Souness
Person
Bob Paisley
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

LEICESTER 16-26 SALE: Raffi Quirke is tipped for England after stunning second half performance that takes Sale to the top of the Gallagher Premiership

Raffi Quirke defied a six-month lay-off to put his hat in the ring for the autumn internationals and take Sale to the top of the table after coming back to beat Leicester. The scrum-half had not played since April 9 when he tore his hamstring and saw Danny Care, Jack van Poortvliet and Harry Randall tour with England this summer instead. He won two caps last autumn and showed he is already up to speed by making a try, scoring one and saving one after coming on at half-time.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'I don't know what else the NFL can do': Aaron Rodgers defends the league amid Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy and insists players must self-police: 'Be smart... we need to think about our long-term health'

Aaron Rodgers turned on the charm and showcased his dry humour and support of Manchester City as he faced British media for the first time. And the 38-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, a four-time MVP, also said he is happy with the level of protection provided against concussion by the NFL - but urged players to self-police.
NFL
Daily Mail

‘I know my stats are low but I am looking to move them forward': Dwight McNeil was rejected by Manchester United at the age of 14... eight years on, he's back scoring with Everton and ready to face the Red Devils with 'no feeling of inferiority'

Below a detailed tattoo of Spiderman, Everton’s Dwight McNeil has a lengthy quotation from the late rapper Juice Wrld inked onto his right forearm. ‘999 represents... whatever struggle you’re going through and turning it into something positive to push yourself forward.’. It’s a philosophy that helped McNeil recover...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Ronaldo has every right to be angry, but ten Hag needs to get him out as soon as possible... the star's demeanour is bad for morale

How do you solve a ‘problem’ like Cristiano Ronaldo? It might depend on whether you’re the CEO of Manchester United, or the manager. There is definitely a financial element in the decision-making around Ronaldo. He has global commercial and merchandising appeal but if you stick to the football, I’m surprised Erik ten Hag didn’t deliver a more definitive verdict in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graeme#Rangers#European#Borussia Dortmund#Rb Leipzig#English
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler fit to captain England in World Cup warm-ups against Australia as talisman Ben Stokes also returns... but big-hitting Liam Livingstone is a doubt for the start of the tournament

England’s attempt to unite cricket’s World Cup titles begins in earnest here tomorrow when they welcome back their big guns for the first of three Twenty20 warm-up internationals against Australia. Captain Jos Buttler returns for his first England game since his unsuccessful first summer at the white-ball helm...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich: Substitute Anthony Modeste scores 95th-minute equaliser in Der Klassiker as hosts go level on points with Julian Nagelsmann's side in third

Borussia Dortmund snatched a hugely dramatic late point in a thrilling 2-2 comeback draw against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker on Saturday night. Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka gave the visitors the lead after half an hour, latching onto Jamal Musiala's pass and steering the ball home from the edge of the box in front of a sold-out crowd of 81,000 at the Signal Iduna Park.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'You have to earn that respect': David Moyes praises West Ham captain Declan Rice's 'commitment' but insists he will need 'experience' before he can match the status of Hammers legend Mark Noble

West Ham boss David Moyes says captain Declan Rice still has to ‘earn the respect’ from team-mates off the pitch to emulate his predecessor Mark Noble. Moyes, who side face Fulham on Sunday, acknowledges the 23-year-old has ‘big boots to fill’, as former captain Noble racked up 550 appearances before retiring at the end of last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I don’t feel I have anything to prove': Dennis Wise knows the importance of giving people a chance as he plunges back into football for the first time since leaving Newcastle in 2009... and he's now making his mark as a CEO in Italy's second tier

Dennis Wise is sitting in the main stand of the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, overlooking the most picturesque views any professional club in Europe has to offer, mapping out the run he takes around Lake Como each morning. It is a 4.4-mile circuit in total, the route forcing you to double...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

642K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy