Billy Strings' next album to be released on November 18

By Adam Luchies
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
Bluesgrass musician Billy Strings has announced that his next album Me/And/Dad will be released on November 18.

Strings’ other studio albums include 2021’s Renewal , 2019’s Home , and 2017’s Turmoil and Tinfoil .

In 2021, Home won a Grammy Award for Best Blues Grass Album. Earlier this year, Strings was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for his song “Love and Regret” from Renewal .

Strings was born in Lansing, Michigan. One of the places he grew up in was Muir, Michigan. He is scheduled to perform in Kalamazoo at the Wings Event Center on November 3.

Me/And/Dad will be released on November 18. The first two tracks of the new album are currently available to listen to on Strings’ website .

