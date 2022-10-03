ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Plans announced for second Latter-day Saint temple in northwest Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to construct a second temple in the Las Vegas Valley.

A new temple in the Lone Mountain area of northwest Las Vegas will be among 18 new houses of worship announced by leaders of the church over the weekend.

It's expected to be constructed on Lone Mountain Road, between Craig and Alexander roads, according to the church's website.

The Las Vegas valley is already home to one LDS temple, which was dedicated in 1989 near Hollywood Boulevard and Bonanza Road.

In their announcement, church leaders didn't say when construction would begin, or when they expect the temple to be complete.

The new Lone Mountain temple will be the fourth Latter-day Saint temple in Nevada. A temple was dedicated in Reno in 2000, and the church broke ground on a temple in Elko just this year.

There are nearly 180,000 members of the Latter-day Saint church in Nevada — about 6% of the state's population.

The new temple in Las Vegas is one of 18 the church plans to construct globally. Temples in Korea, the Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Guatemala, Nigeria, Peru, Argentina, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Washington were also announced.

More information about each location can be found on the church's website .


kaarenwills
5d ago

Interesting. But why don't new Catholic, Presbyterian, Episcopal, etc, make the news every time one is built and opened?

Cynthia Hunt
5d ago

so sad that many more are going to be led astray. remember this if you remember nothing else morons. you dont need to collect good deeds to get into heaven. the only way to get into heaven is through Jesus Christ. believing he died for our sins and rose again and accepting him into your heart. it is so simple. its called a gift from him to us and it cost nothing and you dont need to go door to door with your fliers trying to convince others to join your cult.

