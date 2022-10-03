ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Click10.com

Hotels, motels now an option for those displaced by Ian, announces FEMA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As one of the largest arenas in southwest Florida, the Hertz Arena in Estero, which was turned into a shelter for Hurricane Ian victims begins reaching its maximum capacity and other shelters are bursting at the seams, impacted residents in hard-hit southwest Florida now have another option.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

DeSantis says Hurricane Ian recovery is moving forward

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his update on Hurricane Ian’s aftermath on Friday afternoon at the oceanfront Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach. Volusia County is dealing with the repercussions of the St. John’s River flooding, which has damaged businesses and homes. DeSantis said...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Casey DeSantis takes on lead role after Hurricane Ian

MIAMI – Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady, has stepped into the spotlight following Hurricane Ian, taking on a lead role in efforts to raise money for hurricane relief. Until the storm, the governor’s wife kept a relatively low profile. She planned to speak about aid for Hurricane...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Aerial tour of Sanibel shows Hurricane Ian’s devastation

SANIBEL, Fla. – Local 10 News got an aerial tour of Sanibel and Captiva islands Friday, as residents continued to clean up from the utter devastation left behind from Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia up in its helicopter. The...
SANIBEL, FL
