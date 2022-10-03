Read full article on original website
Hotels, motels now an option for those displaced by Ian, announces FEMA
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As one of the largest arenas in southwest Florida, the Hertz Arena in Estero, which was turned into a shelter for Hurricane Ian victims begins reaching its maximum capacity and other shelters are bursting at the seams, impacted residents in hard-hit southwest Florida now have another option.
DeSantis says Hurricane Ian recovery is moving forward
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered his update on Hurricane Ian’s aftermath on Friday afternoon at the oceanfront Frank Rendon Park in Daytona Beach. Volusia County is dealing with the repercussions of the St. John’s River flooding, which has damaged businesses and homes. DeSantis said...
Casey DeSantis takes on lead role after Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Casey DeSantis, Florida’s first lady, has stepped into the spotlight following Hurricane Ian, taking on a lead role in efforts to raise money for hurricane relief. Until the storm, the governor’s wife kept a relatively low profile. She planned to speak about aid for Hurricane...
Aerial tour of Sanibel shows Hurricane Ian’s devastation
SANIBEL, Fla. – Local 10 News got an aerial tour of Sanibel and Captiva islands Friday, as residents continued to clean up from the utter devastation left behind from Hurricane Ian. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia up in its helicopter. The...
Hurricane Ian’s impact shown in dramatic footage of house floating away
More than a week over Hurricane Ian struck Florida, pictures and videos are emerging that are showing just how damaging the storm was. One such video is the one below taken in Fort Myers. The 2:30 video was a time-lapse of a storm surge that slowly started to fill the...
Deputies: Florida man pointed laser at sheriff’s helicopter during state of emergency after Ian
NOKOMIS, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly shined a laser at a Sarasota County Sheriff’s office helicopter. Deputies said Nick Davidson, 44, pointed the green laser at the chopper on Tuesday, while pilots were responding to a fire. The Sarasota Sheriff’s office said Davidson’s...
Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City
LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives remained on the scene throughout the day as they investigated a man’s murder that happened early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the...
‘I’m still here, so that’s a blessing’: Families remain in shelters 8 days after Ian
ESTERO, Fla. – Families left homeless after Hurricane Ian continue to live in shelters and wonder what do to next, eight days after the storm made landfall in southwest Florida. Hertz Arena in Estero is one of those shelters, run by the American Red Cross. Single mom Kionna Tovler...
Sanibel Island woman filmed goodbye videos for family during height of Hurricane Ian
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. – A woman who lives on Sanibel Island thought she was not going to survive as Hurricane Ian tore through the area. Jennifer O’Neill filmed final goodbyes to her family in heartbreaking videos recorded during the height of the storm. Fortunately, she survived and is...
Report: Search warrants on Virginia men tie back to Zachary Cruz’s inheritance
STAUNTON, Va. – Search warrants served on a Virginia couple and three associates, accused of taking financial advantage of the brother of the Parkland school shooter, tie back to Zachary Cruz’s inheritance, according to ABC affiliate WHSV in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Richard Moore and Michael Donovan, both 45, took...
Through tears, man sends message to West Little River killer: ‘Why kill my friend?’
WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – Through tears, a grieving man who knew one of the two murder victims in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood for years sent a message to his killer on Friday. “Why would you take my best friend?”. The man described Mark Cine as a...
Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tight races
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. President Joe Biden looks at the IBM System One quantum computer with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during a tour of an IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday Oct. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
