Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Narrowly Escaped Injury Before WWE Extreme Rules
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules match. The much-hyped bout has fans buzzing about who will walk out of Extreme Rules as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, the match wouldn’t be taking place...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence
Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away
Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Discovered She’s A Masochist Before WWE Extreme Rules
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him
JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Loaded Rampage Card Despite Late Change
This is the third anniversary of AEW being on mainstream television. Even though the company is going through some rough times, it’s best to celebrate the good with a great card for their secondary show. According to PW Insider, the official lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage has been released....
ringsidenews.com
WWE Rejected Ronda Rousey’s Pitch For Extreme Rules Because It Was Similar To AEW’s Booking
Ronda Rousey is possibly the most well-known name to make her way from the world of combat sports to professional wrestling. Her stock continues to rise even now, but even she was denied by WWE recently. Since losing the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Liv Morgan, she has been embroiled in...
ringsidenews.com
Gunther Has Strong Words For Pro Wrestlers
Gunther was a top star in NXT UK until he outgrew the brand. The Ring General had a brief stint in NXT 2.0 as well. Vince McMahon was impressed by Gunther’s incredible work ethic and dedication to hard work and booked him to win the Intercontinental Championship. For those...
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
ringsidenews.com
AEW All Out Brawl Investigation Delayed Due To Lawsuit Threat
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Updates Cryptic Twitter Bio Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s social media activity has been minimal since he parted ways with WWE in 2021. Wyatt’s recent social media posts have been cryptic, to say the least, and his latest activity on Twitter might just be a major tease about his WWE return. The real-life Windham Rotunda...
ringsidenews.com
Max Caster Doesn’t Want AEW Fans To Bring Actual Scissors To National Scissoring Day
The Acclaimed and Bill Gunn will celebrate their rise to the top of AEW’s tag team division with a National Scissoring Day on Dynamite tonight. Max Caster has a message for fans coming to the Entertainment & Sports Arena for the show tonight. Max Caster took to Twitter before...
ringsidenews.com
Andrade El Idolo Is Trying To Get Fired By AEW
Andrade El Idolo made a name for himself working in CMLL in Mexico as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. He then honed his craft in WWE and eventually made his way to AEW. That being said, it hasn’t been the smoothest road for him. The Mexican star never...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Drops Andrade El Idolo Match From Rampage This Friday
Andrade El Idolo expressed his frustrations with AEW on multiple occasions. El Idolo just might’ve got another reason to be frustrated with his booking because he just got dropped from Rampage. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday and called of the mask versus career match between Andrade El...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Wanted To Use Andrade El Idolo’s Situation As Publicity Stunt
Andrade El Idolo was originally scheduled to meet Preston “10” Vance on this week’s “AEW Rampage.” However, the match has since been cancelled as a result of Andrade El Idolo being expelled from the venue on Wednesday following a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. The former WWE Superstar was prepared to put his career on the line in that match, and The Dark Order star would have removed his mask if he had lost.
Comments / 0