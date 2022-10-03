ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ringsidenews.com

Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons

Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Narrowly Escaped Injury Before WWE Extreme Rules

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules match. The much-hyped bout has fans buzzing about who will walk out of Extreme Rules as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, the match wouldn’t be taking place...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wrestlenomics#Aew Rampage Grand Slam
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence

Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Mandy Rose’s Brother Passes Away

Mandy Rose was originally booked to compete in a six-woman tag team match this past Tuesday night on NXT. That didn’t happen because Rose was kayfabe attacked by Alba Fyre in the parking lot. The reality is a very sad one. The actual reason behind WWE’s decision to pull...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Liv Morgan Discovered She’s A Masochist Before WWE Extreme Rules

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Got On JTG’s Case Before WWE Fired Him

JTG used to team up with Shad Gaspard during their time as Cryme Tyme in WWE during the late 2000s. The two would eventually split up and go their separate ways in the company. Cryme Tyme was a fairly popular team during their time in WWE. Despite competing in several...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Planning Loaded Rampage Card Despite Late Change

This is the third anniversary of AEW being on mainstream television. Even though the company is going through some rough times, it’s best to celebrate the good with a great card for their secondary show. According to PW Insider, the official lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage has been released....
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Gunther Has Strong Words For Pro Wrestlers

Gunther was a top star in NXT UK until he outgrew the brand. The Ring General had a brief stint in NXT 2.0 as well. Vince McMahon was impressed by Gunther’s incredible work ethic and dedication to hard work and booked him to win the Intercontinental Championship. For those...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ronda Rousey Calls Out Double Standard For Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. Rousey was unable to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. She then attacked both Morgan and a referee, getting suspended as a result.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW All Out Brawl Investigation Delayed Due To Lawsuit Threat

The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone mentioned and then some. Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks...
COMBAT SPORTS
ringsidenews.com

Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT

Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Updates Cryptic Twitter Bio Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return

Bray Wyatt’s social media activity has been minimal since he parted ways with WWE in 2021. Wyatt’s recent social media posts have been cryptic, to say the least, and his latest activity on Twitter might just be a major tease about his WWE return. The real-life Windham Rotunda...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Andrade El Idolo Is Trying To Get Fired By AEW

Andrade El Idolo made a name for himself working in CMLL in Mexico as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling. He then honed his craft in WWE and eventually made his way to AEW. That being said, it hasn’t been the smoothest road for him. The Mexican star never...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Drops Andrade El Idolo Match From Rampage This Friday

Andrade El Idolo expressed his frustrations with AEW on multiple occasions. El Idolo just might’ve got another reason to be frustrated with his booking because he just got dropped from Rampage. Tony Khan took to Twitter on Wednesday and called of the mask versus career match between Andrade El...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Wanted To Use Andrade El Idolo’s Situation As Publicity Stunt

Andrade El Idolo was originally scheduled to meet Preston “10” Vance on this week’s “AEW Rampage.” However, the match has since been cancelled as a result of Andrade El Idolo being expelled from the venue on Wednesday following a backstage fight with Sammy Guevara. The former WWE Superstar was prepared to put his career on the line in that match, and The Dark Order star would have removed his mask if he had lost.
WWE

