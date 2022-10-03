Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Crews respond to Belgrade structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Belgrade on Saturday evening. The structure fire started in the 300 block of Colorado Street. A twitter post from Central Valley Fire District states crews are actively working to put out the fire. NBC Montana will update this...
NBCMontana
Missing hunter found dead near Truman Gulch
MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing hunter and determined his cause of death. Officials report the hunter was 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat from Bozeman and his death was due to natural causes. A missing hunter was found dead in the Truman Gulch area...
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?
For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
NBCMontana
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana
Bozeman actor, producer makes movie based in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The state of Montana is quickly gaining traction for a place to be for filmmakers. For a local actor and producer it’s no different, but the movie they produced is unique. The film was shot all in Montana and the majority of the cast and...
More than two pounds of cocaine allegedly found in Bozeman man's vehicle
A Bozeman man was arrested Saturday after a Montana Highway Patrol trooper found the man’s vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
This Montana Street Is Out Of Control. Can The Drivers Not Read?
I could be wrong, and I'm not trying to act like a "Karen", but for heaven's sake, why are people driving so fast, like the world is on fire behind them and they are trying to escape?. I live close to Davis Lane, over by Costco and E. Valley Center...
NBCMontana
MSU football prepares for Idaho State
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State football is right where they want to be heading into week six of the season. Now they gear up for their 89th Homecoming game against long-time Gem State rival Idaho State. The Bengals are 0-5 this season, but Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen isn’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Comments / 0