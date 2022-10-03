ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Crews respond to Belgrade structure fire

MISSOULA, MT — Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire in Belgrade on Saturday evening. The structure fire started in the 300 block of Colorado Street. A twitter post from Central Valley Fire District states crews are actively working to put out the fire. NBC Montana will update this...
BELGRADE, MT
Missing hunter found dead near Truman Gulch

MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has identified the missing hunter and determined his cause of death. Officials report the hunter was 65-year-old Joseph Raymond Balyeat from Bozeman and his death was due to natural causes. A missing hunter was found dead in the Truman Gulch area...
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana

UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
BOZEMAN, MT
MDT alerts drivers of speed limit changes in Ennis

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation made changes to speed zones on North Main Street in Ennis. When drivers arrive into town from Norris, the 35 mph speed limit begins just after Mountain View Road. The new 25 mph speed limit zone begins just past Madison Foods...
ENNIS, MT
Bozeman actor, producer makes movie based in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The state of Montana is quickly gaining traction for a place to be for filmmakers. For a local actor and producer it’s no different, but the movie they produced is unique. The film was shot all in Montana and the majority of the cast and...
BOZEMAN, MT
MSU football prepares for Idaho State

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Montana State football is right where they want to be heading into week six of the season. Now they gear up for their 89th Homecoming game against long-time Gem State rival Idaho State. The Bengals are 0-5 this season, but Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen isn’t...
POCATELLO, ID
