Santa Fe, Florida Gateway colleges collect supplies for SW Florida college employees devastated by Hurricane Ian

Companies from across Florida compete for the 2022 Cade Prize
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s Cade Prize winner for 2022 is generating a buzz in more than one way. Judges proclaimed Neptunya Ocean Power of Boca Raton as the winner for developing their technology known as Octopodz. Octopodz would improve renewable energy with their design of offshore wind turbines...
Gainesville Networking Community will hold Gator Gallop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a two mile fun run in Gainesville. The Gator Gallop is hosted by Gainesville Networking Community and others. It will be held at Plaza of the Americas at 10:45 a.m. Gator Gallop kicks off the the start of the homecoming day fun. The...
University of Florida College of Design will host a ceremony for 50,000 square foot Collaboratory
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design construction and planning will host a ceremony for the Bruno E. And Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory. The Ramos Collaboratory is a 50,000 square foot building that can bring a generational change to UF. The building will enhance the college’s...
Marion County residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Many residents in Marion County celebrated Hispanic Heritage month with a festival. All visitors from different ethnicities joined together at The Appleton Museum in Ocala for a day full of fun and tradition. Guests could enjoy free kid-friendly art activities, music, giveaways, community resources, and vendors....
Marion County Cops and Cars Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County non-profit raised thousands of dollars at a car and truck show last Saturday. Ocala Police Department officials hosted the 4th annual Cops and Cars Show to benefit United Way of Marion County. Cars of all shapes and sizes got their time in the...
Gas leak clamped at the University of Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida issued an alert to students about a gas leak on campus. Officials say people were asked to avoid the area of Museum Road or shelter in place due to the reported leak. Gainesville Regional Utility officials have clamped the leak which is...
University of Florida hosts its 90th Gator Growl
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida hosts its annual student run pep-rally, Gator Growl. “The University of Florida, this is the largest student run pep-rally in the world, so I think it’s crazy that we get to do this,” shared student Clayton Bush. Gator Growl is...
University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning holds groundbreaking for new addition
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Design, Construction, and Planning held a groundbreaking ceremony for a the addition of the Bruno E. and Maritza F. Ramos Collaboratory today. The 50,000 square foot building will house a number of new facilities, including a multi-functional space called the...
Gator nation will celebrate the UF Homecoming Parade 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator Nation will be out in force for UF Homecoming Parade 2022 in Gainesville. The route starts on 13th Street and Museum Road and travels to University Avenue and Bo Diddley Plaza. Organizers say last year’s theme was about reminiscing and traveling through the decades....
Gator Insider: Florida hosts Missouri on homecoming
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week six of the college football season means Florida celebrates homecoming with a contest against Missouri. Both the Gators and Tigers are winless in Southeastern Conference play and hungry to score their first win on Saturday. TV20′s Gator Insider, Steve Russell, details the matchup.
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville featured more than 30 chefs creating their favorite dishes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 30 chefs created their favorite recipes for guests as a part of a non-profit fundraiser. Peaceful Paths serves survivors of domestic violence in Alachua, Bradford, and Union counties. Thursday evening, officials held their 21st annual Guest Chef Gainesville where more than 30 chefs from...
Marion County Pets: Tank, Rhino, and Pita
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes. First up we have the always on the go Tank. This six-year-old boy loves to play and it looking for a new forever friend. Next is the...
Columbia County Rec. Department reorganizing after lay-offs
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s recreation department is getting an over hall after several employees were laid off. Three employees, two part-time and one full time employee, were let go on Oct. 5. County staff say that recreation department employees had been working at other county departments since Aug. 10.
Marion County man missing while not taking prescribed medications
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion County is missing and has not been taking his prescribed medication. George Bastian was last seen on September 29, leaving his residence, located at 12589 SE 80th Ave in Summerfield. Bastian was driving his white Ford F-150 pickup truck, bearing the Florida...
Ocala Fire Rescue unveils new rescue unit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala fire rescue officials are welcoming a new unit. The Station 5 crew known as the “Sleepless Knights” held a push-in event for their new Rescue 5. They were joined by fellow firefighters and city leaders. The event marked an official beginning of service...
Florida volleyball dispatches LSU in four sets
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15-ranked Florida volleyball team took down unranked LSU in four sets at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Saturday night in to win the first of two matches this weekend. The Gators (12-3) earned their fourth conference victory behind the stellar play of their...
Student brings loaded pistol to Marion County school
CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old high school student accused of bringing a loaded firearm to school on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies say Julius Nick’olas Webster, 17, is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed firearm.
Alachua County Pets: Queen Snuggles, Sailor, and Snacky Snack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First we have the cat that is in need of a new palace Queen Snuggles. This chin scratches loving girl is wait for her new forever friend.
One Class at a Time: Sherry Que
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Sherry Que is October’s ‘One Class at a Time’ winner. Mrs. Que is the the family liaison at Irby Elementary School in Alachua. She supports and assists families throughout the school in need of shelter, food and clothing. “It gives me joy and...
